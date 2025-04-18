I Wanted 9-1-1 To Raise The Stakes But Not THAT High

Since its premiere in 2018, 9-1-1 has kept its cast relatively intact.

Despite featuring many deadly scenarios, such as a tsunami, a cruise ship disaster, and everything in between, it seemed the popular series would never kill off a series regular.

So, you can only imagine my surprise when 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 15 flipped the script and killed off Bobby Nash, ending Peter Krause’s eight-season run on the show.

I’m disappointed and, quite frankly, in disbelief. I get it: While watching a show about first responders, I should expect any of my favorite characters to perish when I least expect it.

But the series has lasted this long without raising the body count, so why start now?

According to Deadline, the decision was a creative choice.

In other interviews, Tim Minear confirms this, and we hear from others who were shocked at the development, such as Angela Bassett, who plays a police woman and Bobby’s wife, Athena Grant.

Various factors drive these decisions, but the common denominator here is economics.

If you’ve stuck with us over the years, you know that the longer-running series get more expensive.

It’s impossible to believe that Minear wouldn’t have been able to find another character that would affect the others so much when the cast of characters are each other’s best friends.

So, the logical answer here is that the finances required to keep a seasoned actor like Peter Krause were too significant to continue.

Killing Off Leads Is A Surefire Way To Ruin A Great Series Like 9-1-1

We’ve witnessed the demise of many great shows, such as Blue Bloods, because they got too costly for networks to sustain.

There isn’t as much money coming into broadcast TV nowadays due to changing viewing habits, but a part of me always thought that Krause would ride out 9-1-1 until the wheels come off.

If any of the leads were to go, my money was on Angela Bassett walking away because she’s one of the busiest stars, racking up credits in TV shows and movies galore.

People only have so much time, but it’s clear that 9-1-1 is a massive priority to her.

Now that Bobby has been killed off, there’s a lot of storyline to mine from that.

How will the 118 face losing the glue that held them together?

There are certainly storytelling opportunities there, but I can’t shake the feeling that if Krause was being written out, it should have been during 9-1-1 Season 7, following his brush with death.

Bobby Has Had Many Close Calls

ABC and producers knew what they were doing by putting him at death’s door.

The countless promos that teased a somber goodbye for Bobby drummed up a lot of interest.

To kill him off a season later feels cheap and poorly thought out.

Yes, I understand that things need to change to ensure the longevity of a long-running show, but is this the best they could come up with?

Bobby battled countless demons throughout his time on 9-1-1, and every time he found some shred of happiness with Athena, the rug was pulled from under them.

The series has never been one to take its foot off the gas. That’s part of its successful formula to keep viewers engaged.

But now that it has killed off a character, I am profoundly sad about what’s next.

Can The Series Survive Without Peter Krause?

Killing off Bobby could be one of those moments that makes viewers quit watching because I’m contemplating it, too.

It takes a lot to make me bail on a series I’ve watched since the beginning, especially one I enjoy as much as 9-1-1.

But I don’t think I can bring myself to watch Athena and the rest of the 118 have to come to terms with this loss.

Something about the way this one played out makes it different. It’s more significant than the story itself.

It says something about the show’s anatomy, and I’m not sure I want to give it more fuel to do it again.

Alright, 9-1-1 Fanatics!

Where do you stand with this decision?

Do you feel sending the show into a bold new era was necessary?

Or do you think it’s a series-ruining mistake?

