A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 Renewal & Everything We Know!

Hip, hip, hooray! Pippa Fitz-Amobi is ready to crack a new case.

And we’re ready to help her do it when A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder returns for a second season.

The teen mystery inspired by Holly Jackson’s mystery book series will return with an all-new season and, yes, an all-new mystery.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Did Netflix Renew A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

Well, that’s why we’re here!

To our delight, the teen-sleuthing series that climbed the charts at Netflix and hit number one Globally will return for a second season.

Netflix announced the series’ return, proclaiming it will return with an all-new adaptation of one of Holly Jackson’s books.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Author Holly Jackson was ecstatic over the news, sharing:

I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story, and, this time, I’m writing on the show! “We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!

Can you think of anything better than the actual novelist of an adaptation writing on the actual series, too?

It’s the ideal solution, given no one understands the characters and narrative more than the person who created them.

Poppy Cogan, who adapted the series to screen, was also ecstatic about the news sharing:

I’m delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for Season 2 and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly’s gripping stories to the screen.

What’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder About?

(Courtesy of Netflix)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is about precocious teen Pippa, affectionately referred to as Pip, who has a knack for crime-solving and lives in a small English town full of mystery.

The seventeen-year-old manages to find trouble when stumbling upon truths and investigating town mysteries, shaking things up and unsettling those around her.

She does this all while juggling regular school woes, setting her sights on college, and forming deep friendships and a little love with controversial people in town.

What Happened in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 1

In the first season, Pip opted to investigate one of the town’s biggest and most devastating mysteries: the disappearance of revered teen Andie Bell.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

The town was wracked with pain when Andie Bell disappeared, and shortly after, Andie’s boyfriend, Sal Singh, was accused of murdering her.

It contributed to some tensions in the town, bringing about some of the difficulties and nuances of interracial dating when Sal was immediately assumed to have murdered his girlfriend.

Sal wound up dead, too, leaving the Singh family just as torn up and reeling from the loss of their son as well.

As part of a project, Pip pursues the truth, knowing that there is more to this tale, and naturally, she is right.

A thorough investigation of these deaths five years prior has her teaming up with Sal’s youngest brother, Ravi, to not only figure out what happened to Andie Bell but also prove Sal’s innocence.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

When we last saw these characters, they revealed the truth and exposed what happened to both, leaving the town reeling from the truth and all it entails.

Meanwhile, Pip found herself contemplating her future, what was next for her, and her future with Ravi, whom she developed feelings for over time.

Is A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 Based on a Book?

Yes. The sophomore season will be based on Jackson’s second book in the series, Good Girl, Bad Blood.

What Will A Good Girls Guide to Murder Season 2 Be About?

(Sally Mais/Netflix)

The second season will pick up where we left off with Pip and Ravi.

Pip was unprepared for the emotional fallout from solving the Andie Bell case and would prefer to stay under the radar and away from further investigations.

But that’s never easy for a young detective such as herself, right?

As the real killer’s trial quickly approaches, a key witness who can put the person away suddenly disappears under mysterious circumstances.

Just as Pip thought she was done with her sleuthing, she races against time to find Jamie Reynolds, the witness.

(Netflix/Screenshot)

As a result, this new investigation and journey will take her into unexcepted territory and darker places as Pip continues to ponder the idea of justice and what it even means.

Could Pip, the “good girl,” be straying further away from that title?

We’ll have to see when the series drops!

Who is the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 Cast?

(Sally Mais/Netflix)

Obviously, our heroine, Pip, will be returning for the series.

Wednesday’s Emma Meyers will be reprising her role, to our absolute delight.

The Family Switch star brings this teen to life and gives a heartfelt and endearing performance as Pip.

Zain Iqbal, as Ravi, will accompany her.

The burgeoning friendship turned romance between Pip and Ravi is one of the strongest aspects of the first season, and fortunately, we’ll get to continue with that.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Their chemistry grounded the series, and we can guess that where Pip is out investigating, Ravi may be right behind her assisting.

We have yet to hear who else will star in the second season.

However, we speculate that Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, and Kamari Loyd may return as Pip’s mother, father, and brother.

Henry Ashton may also reprise his role as Max Hastings.

How Many Episodes Will A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 Have?

(Netflix/Screenshot)

Like the first season, this collaborative series from BBC and Netflix will have six episodes in total.

The good news is that Netflix is unlikely to resort to its frustrating split-season formula with a shorter episode count.

But trust us, the series knows how to pack a punch with its shortened season, and they make every second of it count.

When Will A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 Premiere?

(Netflix/Screenshot)

Sadly, we don’t have a release date yet.

The good news is that the series will start filming early into 2025, so the ball is rolling, and we may get to see it sooner rather than later.

Will A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Get More Renewals?

We don’t know that yet, and much of this series’ success will depend on viewership.

The series has done incredibly well thus far, and the second season is highly anticipated.

It’s also promising to know that the book series has at least two more novels, Good as Dead and KillJoy, that are just waiting to be adapted.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Is there a Teaser or Trailer for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2?

Unfortunately, it’s too soon for one of those, but when we get one, we’ll update this accordingly.

Where Can You Watch a Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

You can stream the first season on Netflix. And you’ll be able to do the same when the second season premieres, as it’s officially a Netflix series.

And we’ll update you with any additional news as it comes out.

Over to you, AGGGTM Fanatics.

Are you excited about a second season?