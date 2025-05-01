Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams Travel “To Barcelona” For a Double Dose of Romance in June

Hallmark Channel is giving fans two heartfelt reasons to book a return trip to their favorite cozy couch spot — and this time, it has a Spanish twist.

Fan-favorite leading ladies Alison Sweeney (Hannah Swensen Mysteries, Days of Our Lives) and Ashley Williams (Notes of Autumn, Falling Together) are teaming up both in front of and behind the camera for not one, but two new original movies.

To Barcelona, With Love (June 7) and To Barcelona, Forever (June 14) launch this year’s Passport to Love event, whisking viewers away to Spain’s romantic streets and charming villages.

(Hallmark Media/Screenshot)

Both films were shot entirely on location in and around Barcelona, and Sweeney couldn’t be happier with how everything came together.

“Working with Ashley on these projects has been a dream come true,” she shared.

“She is so talented and funny and delivers such a heartfelt performance in both movies. I felt so lucky for every scene I had with her!”

For Williams, the collaboration was just as special. “Ali and I came up together in soaps, and I’ve always admired her talent and prolific career,” she said.

“Shooting these movies by her side was like finding a partner I never knew I needed. I couldn’t be more proud of what we created.”

(©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Pooya Nabei)

In To Barcelona, With Love, Sweeney plays Erica, an American expat in Barcelona who translates novels for a living but dreams of being published herself.

When Anna (Williams), the bestselling author of the book she translated, visits for a local event, it sparks new friendships.

It also sparks fresh complications, especially when Erica’s translation tweaks come to light and long-held feelings for local bookstore owner Nico (Alejandro Tous) resurface.

To Barcelona, Forever picks up five months later as Erica and Anna venture outside the city to a picturesque village.

A misunderstanding turns into a possible new romance for one of the friends — and the perfect chance to reflect on what love looks like the second time around.

(A+E Networks/Lifetime)

Directed by Ron Oliver (The Groomsmen trilogy) and written by Hallmark go-to Julie Sherman Wolfe (Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story), both films are packed with the charm, heart, and wanderlust that Hallmark fans have come to adore.

There’s really nothing better than spending time with these two talented women, unless we are lucky enough to watch their characters expand across multiple movies in the same universe.

So grab your passport (and maybe a glass of sangria), because love is in the air — and Barcelona is calling.

Can we meet you there?

It takes a lot to keep indie sites like ours running — and you can help.

Comment if you care, share if you dare, and maybe even whitelist us in your ad blocker — no pressure, just appreciation.