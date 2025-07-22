Another Day, Another Law & Order Cast Change…Why Should We Invest?

We all know that the Dick Wolf Universe has made several casting changes lately, but it seems like Law & Order gets affected every season.

Since the series returned in 2022, it has undergone numerous cast changes, making it challenging for viewers to invest in the series or the characters.

On Friday, NBC announced that Mehcad Brooks would not be returning to Law & Order as Det. Jalen Shaw.

Brooks portrayed Det. Shaw, since Law & Order Season 22, after Anthony Anderson left.

He was a breath of fresh air on the series since he tried to show compassion.

While technically, detectives should not show racial bias, Det. Shaw often showed compassion for those who had a rough upbringing or struggled with mental health issues.

I wanted to explore his background further and showcase why he was often torn.

The law isn’t always black and white; we need someone who sees those lines of gray.

There is no guarantee that the new detective won’t be just as straight and narrow as Det. Riley.

While there weren’t any hints that Det. Shaw (Brooks) was leaving in the Season 24 finale; he had missed several episodes in the last part of the season.

Initially, fans assumed he was off filming Mortal Kombat II, but was there more at play?

Did Mehcad Brooks leave because he wanted a better career and a chance to act in more films?

If that’s the case, I wish him nothing but the best.

It just worries me that at least once a season, we learn another actor. To be fair, we’ve lost more actors and characters on the Law side than the Order.

Jack McCoy (Sam Waterson) retired a few years ago, and Nick Baxter stepped up.

That was difficult for long-time fans, but it was better than watching new partners every year.

Why should we care who’s taking care of the streets of New York if we don’t know anything about them?

I realize procedurals rely heavily on weekly cases, but they need character arcs and heart to survive.

Currently, Nolan Price and Samantha Maroun are the only characters who have been around since the series returned in 2022.

That’s unimpressive for a show that’s only been onscreen for four seasons.

Sam is similar in personality to Det. Shaw. She fights for her beliefs, even when she disagrees with her partner.

Like him, it’s a breath of fresh air, even when she breaks down or gets in trouble.

Ordinarily, I would push to protect Samantha at any cost, but NBC slipped when they said the rest of the cast was safe.

That implies that either she didn’t murder Carter Mills, or she did, but her job is still safe.

While I’m ecstatic she’ll still be around, hopefully, there will still be some payoff from the Law & Order Season 24 finale cliffhanger.

We need drama and character arcs to stay invested. Otherwise, why should we care?

Over to you, Law & Order Fanatics. What are your thoughts about this latest departure? Are you still invested in Law & Order?

Agree? Disagree? Have a theory?

Let us know in the comments, or share this article with someone who will want to argue about it with you. That’s what makes it fun.

