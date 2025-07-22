 Skip to Content
Another Day, Another Law & Order Cast Change…Why Should We Invest?

By: Author Laura Nowak

Posted on Published:   ·  3:00 PM EDT
  ·   4 Comments

We all know that the Dick Wolf Universe has made several casting changes lately, but it seems like Law & Order gets affected every season.

Since the series returned in 2022, it has undergone numerous cast changes, making it challenging for viewers to invest in the series or the characters.

On Friday, NBC announced that Mehcad Brooks would not be returning to Law & Order as Det. Jalen Shaw.

(Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Brooks portrayed Det. Shaw, since Law & Order Season 22, after Anthony Anderson left.

He was a breath of fresh air on the series since he tried to show compassion.

 While technically, detectives should not show racial bias, Det. Shaw often showed compassion for those who had a rough upbringing or struggled with mental health issues.

 I wanted to explore his background further and showcase why he was often torn.

Shaw and Riley walking through a building in police vests on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 1
(NBC/Scott Gries)

The law isn’t always black and white; we need someone who sees those lines of gray.

There is no guarantee that the new detective won’t be just as straight and narrow as Det. Riley. 

While there weren’t any hints that Det. Shaw (Brooks) was leaving in the Season 24 finale; he had missed several episodes in the last part of the season.

 Initially, fans assumed he was off filming Mortal Kombat II, but was there more at play?

(NBC/Virginia Sherwood)

Did Mehcad Brooks leave because he wanted a better career and a chance to act in more films?

If that’s the case, I wish him nothing but the best.

It just worries me that at least once a season, we learn another actor. To be fair, we’ve lost more actors and characters on the Law side than the Order.

Jack McCoy (Sam Waterson) retired a few years ago, and Nick Baxter stepped up.

That was difficult for long-time fans, but it was better than watching new partners every year. 

(Scott Gries/NBC)

Why should we care who’s taking care of the streets of New York if we don’t know anything about them? 

I realize procedurals rely heavily on weekly cases, but they need character arcs and heart to survive.

Currently, Nolan Price and Samantha Maroun are the only characters who have been around since the series returned in 2022.

That’s unimpressive for a show that’s only been onscreen for four seasons.

Sam is similar in personality to Det. Shaw. She fights for her beliefs, even when she disagrees with her partner.

(Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

 Like him, it’s a breath of fresh air, even when she breaks down or gets in trouble.

Ordinarily, I would push to protect Samantha at any cost, but NBC slipped when they said the rest of the cast was safe.

That implies that either she didn’t murder Carter Mills, or she did, but her job is still safe.

While I’m ecstatic she’ll still be around, hopefully, there will still be some payoff from the Law & Order Season 24 finale cliffhanger.

(Will Hart/NBC)

We need drama and character arcs to stay invested. Otherwise, why should we care?

Over to you, Law & Order Fanatics. What are your thoughts about this latest departure? Are you still invested in Law & Order?

Agree? Disagree? Have a theory?

Let us know in the comments, or share this article with someone who will want to argue about it with you. That’s what makes it fun.

Watch law and order Online

sarah

Tuesday 22nd of July 2025

The current cop pair, has been the best of the soft reboot, along with Samantha, the show has become safe, afraid of taking risks, with storylines, compared to the endless reruns, Life Choice, from Season one, Trophy form Season Six, Season eighteen, Misbegotten, and Season Nineteen, Pledge with young Timothee Chalamet, Mike Cutter plays a nasty trick, to get a man to confess to murder, boy who died, his parents were unsympathetic. The episode with Reid Scott brother, was terrible, flat as pancake. Frank Cosgrove story arcs, involved his old partner and his daughter, along with why he left, represents all the problems with current show. I agree we need to see fall out of from murder Samantha sister murder. The past Law & Order, could survive casting problems did not work, Like Angie Harmon, Elisabeth Rohm, and Annie Parisse. Losing Rene Balcher as writer hurts the show.

Laura Nowak

Tuesday 22nd of July 2025

Thank you, Sarah. I always appreciate your comments. I loved Jalen Shaw and they were a good cop pair, as you said. Yes, I don't want to lose Samantha, but we need dramatic pay=off.

Michael

Tuesday 22nd of July 2025

The show is changing people faster than the Walking Dead. That's wrong.

Laura Nowak

Tuesday 22nd of July 2025

It's frustrating and depressing.

