Apparently, The Rookie Season 8 Won’t Czech Its Bailey Problem — Why is She in Prague?

Another season of The Rookie, another pesky Bailey issue, and yeah, another piece where I’m complaining about it.

Surely, you’ll let me know if I’m being too hard on this woman in the comments.

But alas, I cannot help it. The Rookie has this frustrating way of shoehorning Bailey into everything, and it’s hard to ignore!

SDCC was a glorious affair, where news of many of our favorite series filtered in, and the stars looked lovely. The upcoming television lineup sounds promising!

We learned that there’s an exciting series of things coming up when The Rookie returns in the winter.

For one? The series is going big — an international type of big — when the season premiere takes place in Prague.

Yes, somehow, Nolan and some of the gang are going global. The details of that are still under wraps. We likely won’t have a full idea about the nature of the excursion until closer to premiere time.

It’s even more exciting to hear that they’ve already filmed the premiere, so we know it’s already in the can, and they’re doing all that fine-tuning.

Do you know what isn’t “fun”, however?

Hearing that Bailey Nune was in Prague, too.

From the convention, we learn that Nolan, Harper, and Agent Garza are all in Prague, and that everyone’s most irritating villainess, who has worn out her welcome, Monica, is there, too.

That suggests that the reason they’re in Prague in the first place is work-related, right?

Nolan and Harper often work together, and they were crucial in taking Monica down. They have also worked extensively with Solis on that matter.

It makes perfect sense that these three law enforcement officers are in a whole other country for the sake of Monica and whatever shady deal she made with the government that likely has her plane-hopping.

But then, why the hell is Bailey there?

No, seriously! If Nolan is across the country because of something work-related with Monica, there is ZERO reason for Bailey to be with him!

There’s no way they’ll be able to come up with a feasible reason for why she would be in Prague with the others beyond the simple fact that maybe they’re using it as some unofficial getaway.

It’s purely tacky on their part if that’s to be true.

Didn’t we already have enough of their vacation antics with their disastrous honeymoon and that time Nolan was in the desert on assignment and for some utterly ridiculous reason brought Bailey with him for “vacation?”

We’ve DONE this before. It never goes well, and it’s not even a fun gag!

It’s just a prime example of how The Rookie shoehorns this character into places she doesn’t need to be all the time.

It has become old. Now, we’re heading into another season, yet instead of rectifying this issue, they’re doubling down on it. Yay!

Many people don’t understand why there are so many viewers who are frustrated by the mere existence of Bailey.

But it’s precisely because ever since they made Jenna Dewan a series regular, they’ve had to bend over backward and contort themselves into a pretzel to make Bailey work within the frame of the show.

For some reason, they cannot find the right formula to use Bailey properly as they’ve managed to do with characters like Wesley and James.

Sure, she’s a firefighter, but they find the dumbest reasons to bring her into scenes. The first responder angle is fine, but then they’ll do something totally random and off the wall to squeeze her into the plot, and it’s jarring.

We’re eagerly awaiting The Rookie’s return and clinging to any news that we can gather about it. However, when they let little things like that trickle out, it’s like The Rookie cannot read the room at all.

It’s bad enough that The Rookie Season 7 ended on a frustrating and redundant note with Monica once again evading punishment.

Bridget Regan is a phenomenal actress, and she plays a villain well; however, there is no reason for us to still be dealing with Monica for the third season in a row.

I won’t even get into Oscar. Whatever.

But now, it seems The Rookie Season 8 still isn’t learning from the error of its ways, if we have two of the fundamental complaints that have hung over the series for some time: it’s excessive and unnatural use of Bailey when it’s not warranted, and recycling this same villain for the umpteenth time.

Incorporating a beloved character from the failed spinoff is not enough to make up for anything.

The series shows its age when it spins on its wheels and makes choices that it knows will rub viewers the wrong way.

With our luck, somewhere amid Nolan trying to keep tabs on Monica and Bailey rescuing a gaggle of nuns or having her own action-heroine Taken subplot or something, Rodge will be in the distance creating a European song out of the ordeal since he’s on tour.

Goodie.

Am I just being whiny about Bailey? What are you looking forward to when The Rookie returns?

