Did Big Brother 27’s BB Blockbuster Twist Destroy the Game’s Best Element?

There’s so much to love about Big Brother, but one of the most satisfying parts of the game has always been watching a Head of Household execute a plan from start to finish — especially when it ends with their target walking out the front door.

It’s the ultimate payoff after days of strategic conversations, shifting alliances, and significant risks. When it works, it’s some of the best TV the show has to offer.

Big Brother Season 26 introduced the AI Arena twist, which forced the HOH to nominate three houseguests instead of the usual two.

This gave each nominee multiple chances to save themselves, either through competitions or power shifts.

At first, it was a refreshing change of pace that helped shake up the predictable rhythm of eviction nights. Big targets who once would have been sitting ducks on the block now had a fighting chance.

A Once-Great Twist Has Been Ruined on Big Brother 27

But in Season 27, the twist has returned under a new name — BB Blockbuster — and it’s had an unfortunate side effect: it’s taken the teeth out of one of the most exciting strategies in the game.

Backdoor evictions used to be the go-to move for taking out big threats.

The HOH would nominate two pawns, wait for the Power of Veto to be used, and then secretly nominate their true target as a replacement. It was cutthroat. It was dramatic. And when pulled off correctly, it made for unforgettable television.

Now, the BB Blockbuster format is encouraging players to play it safe. HOHs are hesitant to make bold moves because the odds of their target saving themselves are too high.

The entire format introduces multiple variables to what was once a calculated risk — and most players are no longer willing to take that risk.

Just look at Week 3 HOH Lauren. She practically duplicated Jimmy’s nominations from the week before, and her reign — if we can even call it that — will go down as one of the most forgettable.

As a self-proclaimed superfan, it’s baffling that she didn’t use her power to shake things up and win favor with the audience. Instead, she played it safe, which made for a very dull week of feeds and episodes.

I understand that making a big move can paint a target on your back, but Big Brother isn’t just a game played inside the house — it’s a show, and the fans want to be entertained. Safe gameplay rarely creates iconic moments.

Ironically, the three-nominee format may be the only reason Rachel Reilly is still in the house. A backdoor specialist during her original seasons, Rachel comes from a time when players weren’t afraid to ruffle feathers.

Rachel Is Out of Her Element

She’s even mentioned wanting to “teach” the houseguests how to play the game, but the truth is, she’s playing a version of Big Brother that doesn’t exist anymore.

If the producers want to bring back the cutthroat gameplay that made the show famous, the BB Blockbuster twist has to go.

Julie Chen was adamant on premiere night that it’s here to stay, but maybe it’s time for the show to embrace the unexpected and change course.

With two powers still in play and a predictable group of nominees again this week, the season feels like it’s stalling — and we’re only in Week 3.

What are your thoughts? Is it time for Big Brother to retire BB Blockbuster?

Hit the comments.

