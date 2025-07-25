Big Brother Spoilers: Week 3 HOH Revealed — and Their Targets May Surprise You

By the third week of Big Brother, there are usually plenty of targets floating around the house — between messy gameplay, explosive Diary Room confessions, and alliances imploding under pressure.

But Big Brother Season 27 is taking a much slower burn, and based on the new Head of Household, that trend might just continue.

Following Amy’s unanimous eviction on Thursday night, the houseguests (minus outgoing HOH Jimmy) battled it out for control of the game in the HOH competition.

When the live feeds returned, we learned that Lauren had snagged the win — surprising some fans not because she isn’t capable, but because she’s played such a subtle game so far.

Lauren has made it clear in episodes that she wants to stay in the middle and out of the spotlight.

The fact that she chose to go for this win signals that she may be shifting gears, or at least preparing to take more control.

The HOH comp itself hasn’t been detailed yet, but based on Lauren’s win and the timing, it’s likely one of Big Brother’s classic crapshoot comps where luck plays a huge role.

Lauren Big Brother Season 27’s Third Head of Household

Still, Lauren has ideas — and potential nominees.

Unsurprisingly, Keanu is topping the list. He stirred up drama earlier this week when he promised to win Veto and “pick everyone off.”

That declaration didn’t land well, and even though he’s been doing damage control since, the house still sees him as a loose cannon and a comp threat. At this point, it seems like he’s just waiting to be put on the block.

Lauren’s second and third options are less set in stone.

Will is on her radar, but Lauren is wary of nominating someone who just sailed through eviction night without a single vote against him. That kind of social capital can be dangerous — and might make him harder to take out.

Will Kelley Be Nominated for the Third Time?

Then there’s Kelley. While Lauren originally wanted to protect her, Vince — Kelley’s closest ally — reminded her that Kelley volunteered to be a pawn during his HOH. That nugget of information might make her fair game this week.

And let’s not forget — Kelley’s been on the block twice and survived both times. But would she be safe a third time, especially under a friend’s HOH?

At this point, Lauren’s top contenders are Keanu, Will, and Kelley. Unless something major changes, don’t expect her to stray too far from that shortlist.

