Big Brother Spoilers: Eviction Votes Locked In as Houseguests Set Next Week’s Targets

By: Author Paul Dailly

Posted on Published:   ·  2:24 PM EDT
  5 Comments

It’s been quite the week in the Big Brother house, and somehow, it seems like the insanity was only the tip of the iceberg.

As TV Fanatic previously reported, Mickey activated her power and took control of the game.

Initially, she made an enemy in Rylie, who publicly trashed her to anyone that would listen and branded her a “liar.”

The distance between them heightened somewhat when Mickey put him on the block, alongside Kelley and Keanu.

Then, the impossible happened. The pair started to form a bond and seemed to be allies in the house.

Keanu won the Golden Power of Veto and – as expected – removed himself from the block on Monday at the Veto meeting.

Jimmy is the Big Target on Big Brother

Then, in the biggest blindside of the season, Mickey replaced Keanu with her alliance member, Jimmy.

There have been fireworks on the feeds over the last few days, Ashley and Mickey getting into an argument, and Mickey starting to realize that she may not be Morgan’s number one as she first thought.

Big Brother is known for houseguests being in multiple alliances, so there’s some drama brewing overall as we head into week five.

Looking ahead, Mickey wants to see Vince on the block after learning about his plan to flip the vote last week to send Will home instead of Adrian.

Then there’s Ashley, who initially was annoyed that Mickey turned on Jimmy, but the pair has smoothed things over somewhat.

But Ashley remains a big target for the rest of the house, so there’s a chance she could find her way to the block before long.

The game is on the cusp of a significant shift, and it all hinges on the eviction vote.

As of Thursday morning, Jimmy is likely to leave on a unanimous vote. His hopes of one vote from Rachel will be dashed because she won’t want to ruffle too many feathers if she knows her ally is destined for eviction.

Will Jimmy Win the Blockbuster?

Jimmy’s only chance of staying in the game is if he wins the Big Brother Blockbuster, which would leave Kelley and Riley on the block.

If that happens, Kelley would be voted out on a unanimous vote, too.

The only person really safe, either way, going into the eviction, is Riley because he has many allies in the house.

Kelley has won multiple competitions at this point, so she’s a shoo-in for the Big Brother blockbuster.

If Jimmy wins, it will send the season in an unpredictable direction after a subdued beginning.

All we can do is await the live eviction to find out how it all plays out.

As always, we’ll keep you up to speed with what happens next.

Rachel Reilly on Big Brother Season 27.
Who do you want to be evicted?

What’s your take on the state of the game?

Hit the comments.

Watch Big Brother Online

Paul Dailly began his career in entertainment journalism in 2014, writing for TV Fanatic, where he quickly ascended to the role of Associate Editor. In addition to covering breaking news, new releases, and conducting interviews, Paul helped manage a team of writers. Over the course ...more

Categories Spoilers

Tonya Sanford

Thursday 7th of August 2025

Disappointed with the players. Too much talking back and forth. No one has a true alliance. No one is talking game. I am confused how they are all super fans. How many times are you going to keep putting the same people up, when exactly is the game going to begin. Ava called out Keanu, but was that justified. He won POV, her jaw dropped, just like Rachel and all the other players. Instead of her rejoicing pretending like it’s all good. So he reminded her of her role. No! she took it to a different level like he was attacking her attire or sexual preference. Watch Rachel go very far.

Paula

Thursday 7th of August 2025

Get Jimmy out. I was really disappointed watching last nights episode. The whole house was quiet when Keanu won POV. Not a single one congratulated him. I know this is a tv show and you want theatrics, but come on. That was so rude of everyone. I'm glad he pulled himself off the block, again!

Christine Ahrens

Thursday 7th of August 2025

Personally shoukd not be Jimmy or Rylie in the block shoukd be Ava, Morgan, Rachelle or anyone else hope micky is next !

Carol S.

Thursday 7th of August 2025

@Tonya Sanford, Mickey is the first houseguest to really start playing the game of Big Brother!

Tonya Sanford

Thursday 7th of August 2025

@Christine Ahrens, I do not mind Jimmy being on the block. The game needs to start playing. Enough of Kelly and Keanu on the block. It should be Rachel, Jimmy, Ava/Ashley. Rachel is setting up the game to win if they all keep sleeping. I lost respect got Jimmy when he made that inappropriate comment to Keanu when he was HOH. It’s a have but disrespect and rude comments do not work for me

TV Fanatic

