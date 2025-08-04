Big Brother Spoilers: Mickey Confirms Backdoor Target and It’s a Shocker

Sunday’s new episode of Big Brother gave us one of the wildest power shifts yet.

Rylie won the Head of Household competition and immediately started plotting to target Mickey, Morgan, and Ashley for eviction.

His reign, however, was short-lived — very short-lived — because Mickey decided to unleash her secret power to overthrow him.

(CBS/Screenshot)

And just like that, Mickey went from being destined for the block to becoming the most powerful person in the house.

Big Brother has always been a game of chance, but lately, the strategy has taken a back seat.

With so many twists and safety nets, houseguests keep finding new ways to survive week to week.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Mickey wasted no time nominating Rylie, Keanu, and Kelley for eviction. As usual, Keanu was the target. And as usual, Keanu won the Golden Power of Veto. Yes, again.

At this point, Keanu’s speedrunning the Veto competition circuit.

Keanu Is Proving to Be a Powerful Big Brother Player

How long that streak can last is anyone’s guess, but it does mean Mickey will need to name a fourth nominee this week.

Her initial plan? Put up Katherine if one of her picks escaped the block.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

But over the weekend, Rylie managed to smooth things over with Mickey, making her second-guess targeting him.

If he’s not gunning for her next week, maybe Katherine could be spared.

Enter Jimmy. Week 2’s HOH is supposedly aligned with Mickey and Morgan, but both have been side-eyeing him ever since he left them out of his earlier plans.

Now they’re also realizing he’s been cutting deals all over the house.

(CBS/Screenshot)

By early Monday morning, Mickey was leaning toward nominating Jimmy instead of Katherine.

On paper, though, it’s a questionable move — Jimmy likely wouldn’t have targeted her for at least a few more weeks.

Is Mickey Ruining Her Chance to Win?

Coming right off Lauren’s disastrous HOH reign, Mickey could be walking into her own blowback moment—big time.

Even if Katherine dodges the block this week, Rylie could still throw her up next week as a “pawn,” which, let’s be real, is just Big Brother code for “possible casualty.”

The smarter play for Mickey would be to take out someone who’s not in her alliance — like Katherine — before they can be used against her.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Vince’s name was also tossed around on Sunday.

After Thursday’s vote exposed him, his supposed allies Keanu, Kelley, and Rylie found themselves on the wrong side of the numbers.

But by the time the house went to bed, Jimmy still looked like the frontrunner for that replacement nominee slot.

And that could get messy. If Jimmy wins the BB Blockbuster, saves himself, and decides to come after Mickey, we could have a full-on feud on our hands.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

The game is finally starting to heat up — and the next few days could flip the board yet again.

What do you think of Mickey’s plan? Smart move, or a disaster in the making?

Sound off in the comments below.

Watch Big Brother Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.