Big Brother Spoilers: Mickey’s Surprise Replacement Nominee Turns the Game Upside Down

When Mickey snagged Head of Household, it looked like Big Brother Season 27 might finally turn a corner.

Instead, after the chaos of the last few days, we might be watching a season stuck spinning its wheels — and Mickey’s the one driving.

As TV Fanatic previously reported, Mickey’s original nominations were Keanu, Kelley, and Rylie.

(CBS/Screenshot)

Her mission? Send Keanu packing. Her mistake? Forgetting that Keanu is the undisputed Veto King of the summer.

If you’re going to go after someone like that, you don’t waste your first shot — you backdoor them.

Keanu’s a wildcard. He’s messy. He’s unpredictable. He’s also great TV, so from a viewer’s perspective, the longer he’s around, the better.

Should Keanu Be a Big Brother Target?

But for the other houseguests? He’s a landmine waiting to go off under their games.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Before the Veto meeting, Mickey weighed her options. Katherine’s name came up. Vince’s name came up. Jimmy’s name… well, that one got repeated a few times.

Jimmy’s supposed to be her ally, but lately he’s been rubbing everyone the wrong way. The man’s been deal‑making like there’s a buy‑one‑get‑one free special in the house.

And the more Mickey thought about it, the more she decided Jimmy wasn’t just annoying — he was expendable.

By Sunday night, her mind was made up: Jimmy had to go on the block. Target locked.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Jimmy, for his part, started realizing his alliance wasn’t precisely aligned anymore. But was he savvy enough to flip the script? Not this time.

At the Veto meeting, Keanu pulled himself off the block — shocker — and Mickey replaced him with Jimmy. That gives us final noms of Kelley, Rylie, and Jimmy.

The Tension is Mounting Inside the House

Now the next couple of days should be fun, because votes are rarely straightforward in this house.

Aside from Amy’s unanimous boot, every eviction has been a messy split, and this one will be no different.

(CBS/Screenshot)

The big question: Did Mickey just make a $750,000 mistake, or is she pulling off some brilliant power play?

Hard to say. Even some of her allies are quietly fuming over her moves this week.

Kelley is a competition beast and could easily win the BB Blockbuster again, which would blow the whole week wide open.

Rylie and Jimmy… not as sure. But in this game, all it takes is one comp win to flip the board.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

One thing’s for sure: Mickey’s HOH reign isn’t going to fade quietly into the background. The fallout could set the tone for the rest of the season.

What do you think of her plan? Genius strategy or colossal blunder? Hit the comments below — this is one eviction you’ll want to call in advance.

