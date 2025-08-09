Big Brother Spoilers: New HOH Switches Things Up With Nominations

When the Big Brother Live Feeds returned this morning and revealed that Ava was the new Head of Household, her targets were locked and loaded.

After her HOH room reveal, she started scheming with Rachel and even started contemplating her nomination speeches.

It was a lot of fun and signaled a significant shift in the house.

(CBS/Screenshot)

From the conversations that occurred, it sounds like the HOH competition was knockout-style, and it may have come down to Ava and Keanu.

Ava has been trying to keep eyes away from her in the game and has done a pretty decent job of it.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

But she’ll have to pick a side this coming week, and the good news for her is that she’s going full steam ahead with her plans.

Ava is Taking Control of Big Brother

After their big blow-up during the Power of Veto competition, it makes sense that Ava would want to nominate Keanu.

However, she recognizes that she has bigger fish to fry and is planning to nominate him alongside Zach and Vince.

Truthfully, that’s music to my ears because it could force Zach to use his $10,000 prize he won on the season premiere to remove himself from the block.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

I don’t like powers in the game anymore because it’s hard when some people are getting big advantages and others are fighting for their lives.

Ava has also stated that she doesn’t see Kelley as a threat to her game and doesn’t see any value in nominating her this week.

Morgan won’t take Vince and Zach’s nominations well and has already been hinting that if she wins the Power of Veto, she’d take one of them off the block.

Ava has been slowly clocking on to Morgan and how she’s working with Mickey, Riley, Vince, Zach, and anyone else who would listen.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

That’s just messy, and the biggest laugh? Morgan doesn’t think that people see her as a duo with Mickey.

Ava Has Some Replacement Nominees in Mind

They’ve been joined at the hip many, many times, and people know they’re working together on this season of Big Brother.

However, Mickey learned this week about the plan to flip the vote to save Adrian and evict Will, which has left her pondering her connection to Morgan.

Are they friends or is it one-sided?

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

There’s no telling, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Ava has mentioned Katherine and Lauren as potential replacement nominees.

When the feeds returned after the nominations ceremony, we learned that Ava followed through with her plans.

Keanu, Vince, and Zach were on the block.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

All of this could change by Monday, especially with Zach’s power in play.

What are your thoughts on Ava’s nominations?

Hit the comments.

