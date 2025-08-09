Big Brother Spoilers: Veto Winner Revealed Following Shocking Nominations

It’s infrequent for a plan to come to fruition in the Big Brother house.

We learned on Friday morning that Ava won the Head of Household competition and was making plans for the rest of the week.

Her plan?

(CBS/Screenshot)

To nominate Keanu, Zach, and Vince because she thinks it’s time that one of them gets evicted, because they’re all strong players.

As Friday progressed, Ava’s nominations became official, but she was adamant to Keanu that he wasn’t her target because she doesn’t deem him a threat to her game at this point.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Instead, she’d like to see Zach or Vince be sent packing to signal a successful reign as HOH. After Lauren’s terrible Head of Household? This seems like a good plan.

Ava Is a Refreshing Head of Household on Big Brother

There has been a lot of back and forth inside the house over the last few days, but Ava is sticking to her guns and isn’t taking on board any outside influences.

So far, she’s been refreshing the live feeds because she wants her plan to come to fruition.

However, there are some hurdles ahead for Ava.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

For one, Zach’s $10,000 winnings can be exchanged to remove him from the nomination chairs at the Veto meeting.

If, for example, Vince wins Veto and uses it on himself, and Zach follows up with using his power, Ava needs to name two replacement nominees.

That will be quite the turn of events, but that’s assuming we get to that point.

Morgan has already stated that she’d be removing one of her allies if she wins, which hasn’t gone down very well with Ava.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Ava has already told Mickey that Morgan is an option for replacement and has even stated she wishes she had put Morgan up with Zach and Vince so that none of them could save each other.

Ava Has a Big Decision to Make

The other person on Ava’s mind is Lauren, purely because of how close she is to Zach, Vince, and Morgan.

Ava doesn’t want her week to be pointless and is determined to take a significant threat out of the house.

Zach was blindsided on Friday when he was nominated, as Ava had indicated he had nothing to worry about.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Ava is making big moves to shake up the game, for sure, but will she be able to keep her plan intact?

Katherine and Will joined Ava, Zach, Vince, and Keanu in the Veto competition.

When the feeds returned on Saturday, we learned that Katherine won the Power of Veto.

How will this switch up the game?

We’ll have to stay tuned for answers.

(Sara Mally ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

What are your thoughts on the Veto winner?

Who do you want to be sent home? Who do you want to win the Big Brother Blockbuster?

Hit the comments.

