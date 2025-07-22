Big Brother Spoilers: Jimmy’s HOH Implodes as Two Powers Shake Up Week 2 Nominations

The Big Brother house is no stranger to twists, but the second week of Season 27 might go down as one of the messiest early weeks in recent memory, thanks to not one, not two, but three secret powers disrupting the Head of Household’s plans.

What should have been a straightforward reign for Jimmy quickly turned into a week from hell.

At the end of Sunday’s episode, Jimmy had nominated Kelley, Keanu, and Adrian for eviction. His clear target? Keanu. However, in typical Big Brother fashion, things didn’t go as planned.

Keanu activated a secret power that allowed him to summon a former Big Brother legend to compete in the Veto competition on his behalf.

Which Big Brother Alum Returned to Help Keanu?

Enter Kaycee Clark, winner of Big Brother Season 20 and one of the most dominant competition players in the show’s history.

Kaycee did what she does best: win. She snatched the Power of Veto and used it to remove Keanu from the block before making her swift exit from the house once again.

With his target now safe, Jimmy had to rethink his strategy. In a somewhat unexpected move, he nominated Amy as Keanu’s replacement.

Amy is no stranger to the block. She survived eviction in Week 1 against Zae, but there’s a growing sentiment in the house that she’s playing too closely with Rachel, which could paint a target on her back by association.

Things took another wild turn when Kelley unveiled her secret power, winning a mini-competition that unleashed a second Veto into the game. She used it to save herself from the block, forcing Jimmy to name a fifth nominee.

The house was in chaos, and even Rachel pleaded with Jimmy not to consider her as a replacement. Ultimately, he settled on nominating Will.

Who May Go Home This Week?

So now, the final nominees heading into Thursday’s latest Hotel Mystere live show are Adrian, Amy, and Will.

Before eviction night, the three will face off in the “Blockbusters” competition, with one earning safety. The remaining two will be at the mercy of the house vote.

Amy survived once, but she may not be so lucky again. Her growing alliance with Rachel is raising red flags, and many houseguests see taking her out as a way to weaken Rachel’s influence without directly targeting her.

As for Jimmy, he entered the week with confidence and control, and now leaves it with a bruised game and several burned bridges.

If this is any indication of the season ahead, we’re in for a wild ride.

