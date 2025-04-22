Now That the Initial Shock Is Over, Bobby’s Death On 9-1-1 Is Good for the Show

In one of the most shocking turns in the history of 9-1-1, Captain Robert Wade Nash died.

The deaths of characters in shows are nothing new, but for a show like 9-1-1, which never killed off a main character, Bobby’s death was a turning point and major surprise.

The death was not particularly shocking, but the development was.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

When I imagined 9-1-1 ending, Bobby was the last man standing. I imagined him rising again like he’d done many times before.

His life seemed to be taking shape as he worked through a painful past that had kept him awake for many nights.

He had confronted a lot of demons and had almost slayed them all.

However, for anyone who has ever lost a loved one, no time is appropriate. Whenever it happens, it feels like a cruel joke.

But now that we’ve sat with this death for a few days, it’s time to admit it’s good for the show.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

9-1-1 Introduces Stakes to Its Emergencies

It was never a huge concern for many viewers in the show’s early seasons when no main character would die.

It seemed too early to expect that to happen, but as the seasons went on, the lack of significant consequences like death started becoming a glaring problem.

For many emergencies, the show found a way to give its characters an escape, thus saving them from death.

While not killing off main characters will feel good and fuzzy for the first few times, it becomes a problem when it robs emergencies of stakes.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

Whenever the show would advertise a “major multi-episode opening emergency,” it felt almost comical.

Who cares when everyone will get out of it all fine and dandy? What’s a little more trauma to add to the mountain they already carry?

9-1-1 had become lax about dealing with emergencies. After going through some horrible things, the characters would spend a few days in the hospital before returning a few days later with smiles plastered on their faces.

The last time anything felt like it could impact the show was in Season 3 when Buck developed a blood disease.

Bobby’s death introduces stakes to a show that could use them, if only to elevate the viewing experience.

My only concern is that the death was a bit of an overkill, and any future deaths will never measure up. That is, if there will be future deaths.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Bobby’s Death Rejuvenates a Show That Had Stagnated

I’d considered dumping 9-1-1 for the past few seasons, simply because it had felt inert and predictable.

The show still engages me with its humorous takes on issues, but that was not enough.

Between teetering on the verge of making Buddie canon, the failure to explore serious issues in the events explored in the show, and the lack of stakes, it felt like 9-1-1 had been playing it too safe for a long time, and it had become boring.

But following Bobby’s death, the future seems unpredictable.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

How will the characters deal with the fallout from the death of a man who had meant so much to them?

How will the show deal with the gaping hole left by Peter’s departure?

Who will be the new captain and what will they be like?

Will it feel different not seeing Bobby during emergencies? How much will that affect the show?

Like in real life, the death of a character in a TV show can alter the course of someone’s life for the better or for the worse.

Bobby was the one character who connected everyone, from the firefighters at the 118 to the first responders at the call center and the LAPD.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

His reach was far and wide, making his death the most impactful.

As Season 9 approaches, the opportunities are endless, and the writers would be wise to seize them and create something new yet still the same.

Even with the Gaping Chasm Left By Bobby, I Feel Optimistic for 9-1-1

Some decisions, like killing off a lead character, can make or break a show.

However, that depends on how much it is tied to the character, and thankfully, 9-1-1 is not just about Bobby.

From its inception, the show followed three first responders to capture their world better.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

Bobby Nash, Athena Grant, and Abby Clark were the original leads, and even when Abby left, Maddie filled the position beautifully.

The only hope is that whoever comes after Bobby will be woven into the show’s fabric in an organic and impactful way.

No one can fill Bobby’s position, and they shouldn’t try to.

