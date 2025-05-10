 Skip to Content
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers For Week Of 5-12-25: Liam Meets With Bill — We Hope He Saves The Day

By: Author Tiffany Bailey

Posted on Published:   ·  9:00 AM EDT
  ·   0 Comments

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that the focus remains on Liam and his health.

Steffy and Hope are both in the know now, and their goal is to protect and be there for the daughters they share with Liam.

Meanwhile, it’s more of the same at Forrester as Brooke continues to try to win Ridge back and Carter pushes for Hope’s place at the fashion house.

Scott Clifton as Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful
(CBS/Screenshot)

Luna remains a problem, and as things don’t progress between Will and Electra, she could gain ground in getting him into her bed.

Bill Won’t Accept Liam’s Prognosis

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers have prepared us to watch Liam die — but is it a sure thing?

Eric should have died before being miraculously saved, which caused quite a commotion among The Bold and the Beautiful viewers.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy
(CBS/Screenshot)

However, if bringing back Scott Clifton for a storyline like this doesn’t end in death, it will cause even more of a ruckus that the network may be unable to handle.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam struggles to tell Bill about what’s happening in his life. He isn’t willing to accept his diagnosis.

However, when Bill learns the truth about what his son is battling, he will go to great lengths to ensure his child doesn’t die. With the money Dollar Bill has, expect the solution to be something extravagant and off the books.

Even if Finn doesn’t know the options, medical trials will be at Liam’s fingertips because of his dad’s money.

Liam will also learn that Hope knows what’s happening with him.

Luna is Persistent With Will

Crew Morrow as Will on The Bold and the Beautiful
(CBS/Screenshot)

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Luna won’t stop attempting to sway Will in her direction.

He considered her offer when she was in her lingerie at Forrester Creations. With Electra not ready to sleep with him after months of dating, Will may be an easy target.

Sheila continues to push her granddaughter toward trouble, which may come back to haunt her with Deacon if he learns the two still have a relationship.

Luna has caused so much trouble in Los Angeles, but she continues to attempt to get what she wants. A relationship with Finn and Will in her bed would make her happy.

The Bold and the Beautiful added her as a villain, which was much-needed after all the back and forth between the Forresters and the Logans.

Once Deacon finds out what Sheila and Luna have been plotting regarding Will and Electra, he will be less than thrilled. After all, Will is Hope’s cousin, and his daughter means everything to him.

Lisa Yamada as Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful
(CBS/Screenshot)

He may be too busy to notice anything now, though. Hope will likely go to Deacon about Liam’s health concerns, and she will occupy much of his time.

May sweeps appear to be focused on the storyline with Liam and Luna’s devious plans.

What do you think will happen with Liam? Will Bill save the day?

