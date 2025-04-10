Why Boston Blue Taking Danny Away From New York Is a Big Deal

The Blue Bloods legacy lives on with Boston Blue!

I’m excited for more of Danny Reagan, but the spinoff better explain why Danny is now living and working in Boston.

Boston Blue taking Danny away from New York completely upends expectations, but if it isn’t handled properly, the new procedural will feel too disconnected from Blue Bloods to succeed.

(Screenshot/CBS)

Boston Blue Taking Danny Away From The Rest of The Reagans Is A Risky Move

Blue Bloods wasn’t popular because it was a police procedural — its crime drama stories were interesting, but they were secondary.

The series is iconic because of its unwavering commitment to family values.

All 293 episodes featured a Reagan family dinner, and the family often turned to each other for support and advice. In short, it wasn’t a cop show — it was a show about a family of cops.

That’s why Boston Blue taking Danny away from New York is risky.

(Courtesy of CBS)

There is no news about what other Reagans, if any, will appear in the new series.

It’s unlikely that many of them will, and people who love the Reagan family won’t necessarily love a solo Danny venture.

While on paper, Boston Blue’s decision to take Danny away from New York makes little sense, it could work if it’s explained properly.

If the series begins with Danny already in Boston, it’ll feel like the writers took the premise of a different show and shoehorned Danny in.

That won’t sit well with most Blue Bloods fans. It’ll feel too much like CBS tried to appease us by putting Danny in a show he didn’t belong in instead of giving us a new season of Blue Bloods.

(John Paul Filo/CBS)

Nevertheless, if there’s a reasonable explanation for Danny’s move, it could be exciting.

So far, my favorite headcanon is that Sean went to graduate school or took a job in Boston, and Danny decided to transfer to a police department there so he could remain close to his son.

That would give Boston Blue a built-in conflict and preserve the Reagan family aspect of the original series.

Will Any Other Blue Bloods Characters Appear On Boston Blue?

The best way to make Boston Blue taking Danny away from New York more palatable is to include other Reagans.

(CBS)

It wouldn’t make sense for the entire family to appear in every episode.

This isn’t going to be Blue Bloods 2.0 in another city.

However, it would be great if some characters appeared semi-regularly.

To combat this, Danny could have regular video calls with different Reagans, and family members could visit occasionally.

I especially want Jamie and Eddie to visit.

(Courtesy of CBS)

The Blue Bloods series finale made a point of saying their baby was due on June 13, so the child should be born by the time Boston Blue premieres.

So far, CBS hasn’t revealed if any other family members will appear on the new series, but Donnie Wahlberg has offered some hope through his Instagram posts.

He can’t confirm anything yet, of course, but he’s responded to fan comments and questions by saying that Jamie had “better come visit his big brother” and put a winky face in response to someone asking about Baez.

He’s also said that Boston Blue will be the next chapter in the Blue Bloods family saga and that there will be surprises he can’t wait to share with fans.

(CBS/Screenshot)

Hopefully, these cryptic comments mean that there will be the same family feeling, even if the Reagans aren’t all present, which is what will make Boston Blue taking Danny away from New York worth it.

Over to you, Blue Bloods fanatics.

Does Boston Blue taking Danny away from New York make any sense to you?

Will you be watching this show when it premieres?

Hit the comments with your thoughts.

Watch Blue Bloods Online



TV Fanatic is searching for passionate writers to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.