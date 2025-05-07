Bravo Renews and Revives Multiple Series, but Where’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Bravo is swinging out of the gate this Wednesday with many renewals and revival news.

As you can probably guess, the cable network will be bursting at the seams with reality TV over the next year, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

It’s always fun knowing when our favorite shows are back, and let’s face it, Bravo is a way of life at this point.

These shows present perfect escapism from our demented world, so they must stay in the air in some capacity.

We’ll start with the big news: Shahs of Sunset, Ladies of London, and Wife Swap are returning, albeit with some tweaks.

Shahs of Sunset, which has been heavily rumored to return over the last few years, is back, but it will do so without the title we know and love.

Bravo Is Bringing Back Shahs as a Spinoff of The Valley

Instead, Bravo will reintroduce Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid in The Valley: Persian Style.

The show will be attached to The Valley, which is one of the most surprising developments.

The buzzy Vanderpump Rules spinoff is airing its second season, but should we expect a crossover to introduce The Valley: Persian Style? We’ll have to stay tuned.

Ladies of London, meanwhile, is keeping its title.

The series was about powerful women in London and had a cult following during its initial three-season run.

No details about the cast have been revealed, but we imagine there will be some familiar faces, or a return would be pretty unnecessary.

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, meanwhile, focuses on cast members of The Real Housewives who have to “step into a real housewife’s shoes.”

We’re surprised it took so long for something like this to make it to the airwaves, but it will be a good way to bring back some fan-favorite cast members of the shows.

Also of note in the Real Housewives cinematic universe: The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is a go.

Can The Real Housewives Pivot to Rhode Island?

It’s been several years since a new stateside entry joined the line-up, but we’re sure Bravo and producers will give it their all to make it a hit.

The rest of the renewals are for:

Below Deck Med (Season 10)

Below Deck Down Under (Season 4)

Married to Medicine (Season 12)

Southern Charm (Season 11)

Southern Hospitality (Season 4)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 15)

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 19)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 10)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 6)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey and New York are conspicuously absent from the list and are awaiting renewal.

RHONJ has been on ice at the network since last summer, when the network paused it indefinitely amid rising cast tensions that led to the scrapping of the traditional reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Is Dead… For Now, Anyway

Still, it seemed inevitable the series would make a comeback at one point, but it looks like we could be waiting several years.

RHONY famously rebooted its entire cast after Season 13, but fans haven’t warmed up to the new ladies in the two reboot seasons that have aired, so it was expected to get an overhaul or be put on pause.

But “pause” doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the line; The Real Housewives of Miami made a triumphant comeback after almost a decade off the air.

All we can do is stay tuned for more concrete answers.

For now, what are your thoughts on the renewals and revivals? Do you think it’s time for all-new shows?

