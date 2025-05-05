Which Bubble Show Would You Save From Cancellation?

We’re all anxious this time of year as we await news about our favorite bubble shows.

ABC has renewed most of its primetime slate, while NBC has only renewed two comedies. CBS crushed viewers on Friday when it canceled The Equalizer, which has us concerned about the state of television.

FOX and The CW are somewhere in between, making decisions on a few shows, while others are in limbo.

(Rafy/NBC)

Let’s analyze what we’re working with, and please vote and comment on which bubble shows you’d like to see again.

Brilliant Minds (NBC)

NBC shows have the most to lose since the network is losing valuable scripted television time to NBA basketball on Tuesday nights, and adding Sunday nights to that schedule during mid-season.

The network didn’t consider any new drama pilots for the fall since its slate is already crowded.

(Rafy/NBC)

We’ve mentioned that medical dramas are trending lately, and we enjoyed Brilliant Minds because it showcased cases that dealt with the brain, combining neuropsychology.

It featured Dr. Wolf and his interns’ gifts, showing patients how to adapt to their medical conditions without a cure.

Since the writers ended Brilliant Minds Season 1 on a massive cliffhanger, Dr. Wolf’s next case would be helping his presumed-dead father.

(Rafy/ NBC)

The appeal of this series is how much it connects the characters’ lives to the cases. We love those interns and need their friendships back.

It’s one of the few series highlighting a healthy adult LGBTQ relationship as the men move from rivals to lovers.

While Brilliant Minds averaged around 3 million live, it jumped to almost 5 million in the live +7 ratings, showing that it does have staying power. As far as bubble shows go, it has a chance.

Watch Brilliant Minds Online

Found (NBC)

(Matt Miller/NBC)

The rumors have hinted that NBC may save only one of the Warner Bros. produced dramas, meaning either Found or Brilliant Minds is on the chopping block.

That’s bittersweet for director Demane Davis, since it means at least one of her series will likely survive.

Found‘s biggest problem is where to schedule it. Putting it after The Law & Order franchise was its downfall, since some fans were angry it replaced Law & Order: Organized Crime.

While exploring the Gabi and Sir dynamic and the missing cases was exciting, it was also often heavy, especially after Law & Order: SVU.

Watch Found 2023 Online

Grosse Pointe Garden Society (NBC)

(Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC )

As a fellow Michigander, I rooted for the Grosse Pointe Garden Society to grow and thrive.

The series had potential with its steamy murder mystery, led by Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, and Aja Naomi King.

The cast exhibited great chemistry, and we’d love to see more of them, but it felt like no one had heard of this charming series.

Moving to Fridays helped the series, and more viewers have streamed it on Peacock. While we don’t see a renewal on NBC, it could fit nicely on Peacock’s lineup.

Watch Grosse Pointe Garden Society Online

Law & Order (NBC)

(NBC/Virginia Sherwood)

The Law & Order reboot has encountered so many cast changes that none of the originals are left. Nolan Price and Samantha Maroun are the most veteran cast members, having been around since Law & Order Season 21.

Nevertheless, this cast has finally gelled, and the cases have been emotional and connected to the characters’ lives.

While it may not be a popular opinion, it sometimes worked to have Sam or Jalen remember the emotional beats of a case.

Since it is part of the Dick Wolf franchise, we suspect it’ll be safe, but you never know.

Watch Law and Order Online

Suits LA (NBC)

(David Astorga/NBC)

NBC thought Suits LA would be massive. Executives were banking on the mothership’s resurgence on Netflix.

We all know that reboots and revivals are often overdone, and this series needed to either find a way to stand on its feet or dive into the nostalgia and be a revival with more of the original cast.

Suits LA has only averaged 1.6 million viewers, and while it’s finally finding its footing, it may be too late, especially with scripted programming on Sundays being lost.

Does anyone want this version of Suits saved?

Watch Suits LA Online

The Hunting Party (NBC)

(David Astorga/NBC)

Crime procedurals are one of primetime’s most popular genres. It’s why the Dick Wolf franchises survive so well.

However, The Hunting Party mixed it up by adding an intriguing mystery of having violent serial killers escape from a mysterious prison.

While Bex Henderson and her team chased them each week, they also tried to discern the Pit’s true intentions and what they wanted with these prisoners.

If the series gets renewed, the writers need to capitalize on that mystery. It was the best part of the show.

They also need to develop the team dynamics further because they rival the Time Team from Timeless, and they would sacrifice anything for each other.

Both The Hunting Party and Brilliant Minds benefited from appearing after the Voice. If they are renewed, perhaps they could share the Monday timeslot again.

Watch The Hunting Party Online

The Irrational (NBC)

(Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

We loved seeing Jesse L. Martin back on primetime, and The Irrational differs from other types of procedurals.

Instead of being a straight-up crime drama, it blended Alec Mercer’s behavioral theories and analyzed the human mind.

Blending psychology with these cases has made the series even more interesting. We have also enjoyed the addition of Alec and Rose’s (Karen David) relationship and would love to see more of it.

Unfortunately, with the loss of scripted programming on Tuesday nights and floundering ratings, The Irrational could be in danger unless Peacock saves it.

Watch The Irrational Online

Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw)

ABC recently renewed most of its slate, leaving only Doctor Odyssey on the bubble.

Combining Ryan Murphy and Joshua Jackson on a sexy cruise ship procedural was a great idea, and it attracted viewers.

However, there were only so many emergencies the series could build on a cruise ship, so they tried to capitalize on their characters.

It was also one of the few broadcast shows that nearly tried a throuple, and we were disappointed they didn’t.

Watch doctor odyssey Online

Accused (FOX)

(Courtesy of FOX)

FOX has only renewed two dramas – Murder in a Small Town and Doc. It has also renewed its animated slate, which includes The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapopolis.

That leaves the rest of their lineup on the bubble. FOX’s schedule pales compared to when The Resident and the 9-1-1s led it a few years ago.

Accused Season 2 seemed like a whimper compared to the fantastic anthology series that Accused Season 1 was.

The guest stars, story arcs, and the ratings didn’t connect this time, and ratings fell to 2.35 million and a .22 demo rating.

While we loved the first outing, we’ll be surprised if FOX gives this another chance. It will depend on what else they have planned.

Watch Accused 2023 Online

Alert: MPU (FOX)

(Bettina Strauss/FOX)

Alert: MPU has changed so much since the premise began that we don’t feel like we’re watching the same show.

It initially worked because it was as much about the mystery of Keith as it was about finding missing people.

Alert Season 2 was weaker, so we were intrigued by the Alert Season 3 promo, promising higher stakes.

However, killing off the lead female character felt jarring for the sake of a storyline, and it isn’t easy to imagine the series surviving without her. This is one of the bubble shows we wouldn’t mind seeing the door.

Watch Alert Missing Persons Unit Online

Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX)

(Zach Dougan/FOX)

Hawaii-based shows are always popular, and Rescue: Hi-Surf combined beautiful scenery and soapy storylines.

It took the series a while to find its footing, but it turned the tide in the second half of the season as the series explored better character arcs.

While the series concentrated too much on Em’s love life, we’d love to explore her friendship with Sonny more.

We also enjoyed the slow-burn romance of Hina and Kainalu.

While the beach and action scenes rocked, these relationship scenes made the series.

Rescue Hi Surf Online

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

(Jeff Neumann/FOX)

After The Cleaning Lady Season 3’s disastrous season, the writers upped the stakes in Season 4 by killing off Russo.

While watching Thony be a badass is exhilarating, how many more times can we watch the walls close in around Thony and Fiona?

FOX has some difficult decisions about whether they can create fresh stories for these women and their men.

An abrupt cancellation is never fun, so maybe the network could arrange a shortened, final season.

The Cleaning Lady Online

All American (The CW)

(Troy Harvey/The CW)

The CW has become a shell of its former self since Nexstar acquired the network, and it has become all about cost-effective and often international series.

Most original series are gone; All American is the only scripted series left from the previous regime. It was rebooted, partly to save money.

While there’s a case to be made that All American should have ended in Season 6 with Spencer James’s story, the writers have done a fantastic job of weaving his and Olivia’s stories into All American Season 7.

Keeping their legacies alive is a vital reason to want another season of the series.

The series also returned to its roots, showing high school issues with Amira, Khalil, Tori, and KJ. This allowed Jordan to embody his father’s footsteps and show his mentoring skills.

While it’s not like the first few seasons, the series still has some life in it, and we would hate to see it replaced with more sports or reality television.

All American Online

Good Cop/Bad Cop (The CW)

(Vince Valitutti/Future Shack Entertainment )

The CW has leaned into quirky lighthearted procedurals with Good Cop/Bad Cop and Wild Cards.

Seeing Leighton Meester on the network where her career began is wonderful.

Instead of relying on romantic angst, the series focused on family drama since Lou (Meester) is forced to partner up with her younger brother Henry (Luke Cook).

Their sibling chemistry is entertaining, and it was fun delving into their dynamics with their father, Big Hank (Clancy Brown).

We need more dysfunctional families on TV.

Good Cop Bad Cop 2025 Online

Wild Cards (The CW)

(Justine Yeung/The CW )

Wild Cards is an international co-production of The CW and CBC. Since the show originated in Canada, it is not guaranteed to air in the USA.

As of Thursday, CBC had renewed Wild Cards for two more seasons, so there is hope.

Wild Cards has embodied the fun, blue-sky procedural in which we can escape and watch Max and Ellis fight crimes.

It’s fun and cheeky watching con-artist Max and cop Ellis work cases together. Many cases were pulled from infamous movies and television shows, such as the illegal street racing resembling The Fast and the Furious.

Truthfully, while the cases were interesting, we crave more smoldering looks and details about Max and Ellis’s relationship. They sell the series.

Wild

Over to you, TV Fanatics. Which bubble shows do you want saved?

Network upfronts are coming up soon. In the meantime, please vote in the poll and comment below.

