Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Assembles Next Generation of the Scooby Gang With Cast Reveal

Are you ready to meet the next generation of the Scooby Gang?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer sure is.

On Thursday, Deadline revealed five roles had been cast for the forthcoming sequel series at Hulu.

(Disney/Screenshot)

Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned), Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU), Sarah Bock (Severance), Daniel Di Tomasso (CSI: Vegas), and Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) have been locked in as series regulars on the project.

Details for the project have been relatively under wraps, but it seems that since the pilot is moving full steam ahead, announcements will continue to be revealed.

(Disney/Screenshot)

As previously reported, Ryan Kiera Armstrong is set to topline the series as the new slayer, Nova.

It’s still unclear at this stage whether “Buffy” will be removed from the title and if we’ll get something like “Nova the Vampire Slayer.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is So Back

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently shared a photo from the table read, in which she covered up the series’ title, perhaps because it could be a spoiler about what’s about to happen in the sequel show.

Gellar is, thankfully, on board to return to her iconic role of Buffy Summers. Still, while initial reports indicated she would be more of a recurring player, we’re starting to get the sense that she’ll be a series regular.

(Disney/Screenshot)

Any new series has to find a way to stand apart from its predecessor, so we fully expect the show to double down on all of its new characters first and foremost.

That said, Gellar did recently tease that she’d like to bring back deceased Buffy the Vampire Slayer characters.

Hey, a lot of shows in the original franchise were done dirty, such as Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter).

Now, let’s dig into who the new series regulars will be playing.

(Disney/Screenshot)

Rakotohavana is set to play Hugo, “a privileged, likable high-school student who is a geek.”

Jean will play Larkin, a student described as a “chronic do-gooder.”

Will the New Scooby Gang Work?

Bock will play Gracie, “the ringleader for a group of church-going students.”

Di Tomasso will play Abe, Nova’s single father, a photojournalist. Scott rounds out the cast as Mr. Burke, a popular high school teacher.

(The WB/Screenshot)

Hulu has yet to commit to a full series of the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, but Gellar has been vocal about wanting to see how the pilot pans out before pursuing a formal green light.

What are your thoughts on the latest casting for the series?

Hit the comments.

Watch The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.