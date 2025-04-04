Canceled Skeet Ulrich Drama That Had Fans Sending Nuts to CBS — Jericho Deserves a Comeback

In a sea of reboots and revivals, I’m gobsmacked that one of the best shows of the last 20 years hasn’t been in contention. Yes, I’m talking about Jericho.

Picture this: It’s 2006, and a post-apocalyptic series premieres on CBS featuring a small Kansas town trying to come to terms with a devastating nuclear attack.

It would resonate today, particularly on streaming, so why am I still waiting to find out what became of Jericho’s residents?

(CBS/Screenshot)

Toplined by Skeet Ulrich, Jericho scratched the Lost itch, introducing mystery after mystery as everyone tried to comprehend what was really happening in the world against the backdrop of a mushroom cloud.

Jericho had a strong start in the ratings in Fall 2006, but the numbers steadily declined until CBS pulled the plug and announced it had been canceled following its freshman season.

(CBS/Screenshot)

Given the nature of the mysteries and the expansive, fans quickly sprang into action and brainstormed ways to get the show some form of reprieve.

Their efforts included sending 20 tons of nuts to CBS headquarters, emails to network executives, and so much more.

Fans Went Nuts to Save Jericho

I would say that the cancellation drove fans nuts, but then you’d probably exit the article without getting to the good stuff.

The best part of the passionate fanbase is that Jericho secured a renewal for Season 2, which brought many answers to some of my most burning questions.

(CBS/Screenshot)

Sadly, the reprieve was short, with CBS later canceling the show again, but it didn’t sting as much because there wasn’t a big cliffhanger.

While that had reportedly been filmed, producers elected to include closure when it became apparent that CBS was pulling the plug.

In the aftermath, reports swirled about a potential move to The CW, and when that didn’t happen, a movie.

There was an audience for Jericho, but it was more of a numbers game back then than it is today, and CBS admitted that they wanted the show to have more numbers.

(CBS/Screenshot)

My biggest issue with CBS is that Skeet Ulrich announced years later that a potential third season was in the works at Netflix, only for the show’s original home to decline the opportunity to sell the rights to clear the way for new episodes.

It certainly sounds like CBS wanted to hold on to it in the hope that someday people would want to kickstart that universe again.

A Reboot Is Plausible

Could you imagine a Jericho reboot picking up 20 years later? I sure can, and it’d be fantastic to check back in with most of the characters because a lot has had to have changed throughout the two decades.

I do believe that there will be something new to do with the series down the line, but the longer CBS waits, the likelier it will be a full-fledged reboot more than anything else.

(CBS/Screenshot)

CBS wasn’t the right home for a high-concept series like Jericho in 2006, and it isn’t today. The network has and always will be known for its slate of procedural dramas.

That’s why I want any future Jericho iteration to materialize on Paramount+. Then, it would stand a chance at grabbing a global audience from the get-go.

There are certainly storylines that could be adapted into a TV show because a comic book follow-up kept fans informed about Jericho’s residents following its final season.

Over to you, Jericho Fanatics!

(CBS/Screenshot)

What do you think about the show being off the air for 17 years?

Do you think it’s time for a comeback?

Hit the comments below.

