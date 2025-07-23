Carissa’s Corner: We Don’t Just Complain — We Care

You’ve probably noticed that TV Fanatic can get a little loud when something bugs us.
Whether it’s the Emmys failing broadcast TV again or a beloved show mishandling a character arc, we don’t always hold back.
And you know what? That’s because we care.
We’re not here just to cheerlead. We’re here to engage.
When TV is great, we want to shout it from the rooftops. When it falls short, we’re going to talk about that too because we want it to be better. That’s not negativity. That’s passion.
But let’s be clear about one thing: TV Fanatic is so much more than “What went wrong this week?”
What We Actually Cover
We Celebrate Good TV
We’re not stingy with praise. When something deserves it, we go all in:
- Dexter: Resurrection Pulled Off the Impossible – It Made Me Care Again
- Will Trent Built an Unkillable Cast – Why Amanda & Ormewood Have to Survive
- Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story Review – Embers, Endurance & Rising from the Ashes
- Brilliant Minds: New Docs Could Bring Beautiful Disruption to Season 2
We Critique Because We Want Better
When we’re frustrated, it’s not for clicks—it’s because we know what these shows could be:
- The Summer I Turned Frustrated: It’s Not Jeremiah, It’s the Writing
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 5 Was Messy Personified
- NCIS: Origins Has a LaLa Problem — And There’s Only One Way Forward
- The Interview with the Vampire Snub Proves the Emmys Still Don’t Get It
We Cover the Industry with Heart and Grit
We don’t just talk about TV—we talk about how it’s made, where it’s going, and who it leaves behind:
- The Death of Pilot Season & the Slow Demise of Broadcast TV
- These Shows Prove the Emmys Are Failing Broadcast… Again
- RIP Duster: The Summer Gem That Never Got Its Due
- Orange Is the New Black Is a Time Capsule of Streaming’s Early Days
We’re Fans First
From cast comebacks to fun nostalgia, we fangirl and fanboy like the rest of you:
- Donnie Wahlberg’s Latest Boston Blue Casting Announcement? More Like It
- Booked & Busy: Scott Speedman’s New Role Won’t Seal His Grey’s Fate — But Should It?
- 13 ’90s Shows That Flew Under the Radar (But You Can Stream Them Now)
- 11 TV Shows That Make Us Yearn for a Trip to the Emergency Room
- So Bad They Were Good: TV Shows We Couldn’t Stop Watching
So Why Does It Feel Like You Only See Complaints?
Because… that’s the internet. Outrage sells. Passion sparks clicks.
A headline that says “this show blew it” will always get more attention than “this show quietly nailed its third act.” That doesn’t mean we only publish the rants; it just means the rants get noticed more.
But if you look past the fire emojis and bold headlines, you’ll see something else: We love this stuff — all of it.
We don’t want television to be disposable, forgettable background noise. We want it to matter. That’s why we write.
Help Us Prove the Love
If something we’ve written made you laugh, cry, or click “Add to Watchlist,” share it. Comment. Tell us what you love so we can cover more of it.
Let’s remind the algorithm — and the industry — that good vibes deserve airtime too.
Because we don’t just watch TV, we live it.