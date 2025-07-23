Carissa’s Corner: We Don’t Just Complain — We Care

You’ve probably noticed that TV Fanatic can get a little loud when something bugs us.

Whether it’s the Emmys failing broadcast TV again or a beloved show mishandling a character arc, we don’t always hold back.

And you know what? That’s because we care.

(Carissa’s Corner)

We’re not here just to cheerlead. We’re here to engage.

When TV is great, we want to shout it from the rooftops. When it falls short, we’re going to talk about that too because we want it to be better. That’s not negativity. That’s passion.

But let’s be clear about one thing: TV Fanatic is so much more than “What went wrong this week?”

What We Actually Cover

We Celebrate Good TV

We’re not stingy with praise. When something deserves it, we go all in:

We Critique Because We Want Better

When we’re frustrated, it’s not for clicks—it’s because we know what these shows could be:

We Cover the Industry with Heart and Grit

We don’t just talk about TV—we talk about how it’s made, where it’s going, and who it leaves behind:

We’re Fans First

From cast comebacks to fun nostalgia, we fangirl and fanboy like the rest of you:

So Why Does It Feel Like You Only See Complaints?

Because… that’s the internet. Outrage sells. Passion sparks clicks.

A headline that says “this show blew it” will always get more attention than “this show quietly nailed its third act.” That doesn’t mean we only publish the rants; it just means the rants get noticed more.

But if you look past the fire emojis and bold headlines, you’ll see something else: We love this stuff — all of it.

We don’t want television to be disposable, forgettable background noise. We want it to matter. That’s why we write.

Help Us Prove the Love

If something we’ve written made you laugh, cry, or click “Add to Watchlist,” share it. Comment. Tell us what you love so we can cover more of it.

Let’s remind the algorithm — and the industry — that good vibes deserve airtime too.

Because we don’t just watch TV, we live it.