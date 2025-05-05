CBS Cancels Hits — Because Who Needs Viewers, Right?

Since the advent of streaming, broadcast TV has experienced a never-ending period of change, with TV ratings dwindling for many shows.

In the past, it was never too surprising when a series was canceled because the most significant indicator of success was in viewership statistics.

CBS has bucked the trend considerably in the last year or two, and I’m left wondering what the network truly wants from its roster of shows.

This season alone, the network has canceled Blue Bloods, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Poppa’s House, S.W.A.T., and The Equalizer.

CBS Cancels Hits With Little Reason to Do So

If that’s not a bloodbath, then I don’t know what it is, but all of the above shows have another thing in common: they have millions of viewers.

Most of those shows would be considered major hits on competing networks, so I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two miraculously get a last-minute Hail Mary on another broadcast network.

It’s not news that the TV industry is a numbers game, where many things must align to keep the lights on at the network and the shows intact.

But something else behind the scenes at CBS could lead to more change than we’ve been accustomed to from the broadcast network for many years.

The proposed merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media is a gray area because the outcome is still uncertain.

However, when these deals are in play, both parties’ divisions tend to be scrappier regarding spending, which could theoretically lead to the demise of many popular properties.

With the issues facing broadcast TV across the board, there’s always been that worry that programming will be priced out of the medium through no fault of their own.

It happened with Blue Bloods, where the cast salaries were too high to keep the show running. In its place, we’re getting Boston Blue, a spinoff featuring one Blue Bloods alum as a series regular.

The Equalizer’s Death Was Thanks to CBS Mishandling It

The network seemingly wanted to travel a similar route with The Equalizer by starting a spinoff featuring Titus Welliver.

Spinoffs come in at a fraction of the cost of more veteran titles, so business is business, and the intent seems to be to curb soaring budgets.

But then CBS scrapped the spinoff, seemingly leaving an opening for The Equalizer to remain alive with a truncated sixth and final season.

Sadly, that deal fell through over the weekend, and it’s hard to shake the feeling that CBS murdered the show with poor scheduling decisions.

The Queen Latifah-led drama was purpose-built for the 8 p.m. slot. With action, mysteries, and high-octane set-pieces, it was a fun series that resonated in that period.

This season, it was shifted to the 10 p.m. slot out of midseason disappointment, Watson, and the numbers went into free fall.

Given the network’s treatment of the successful drama, it’s evident that executives were considering nixing the series and bouncing it around the schedule to harm its numbers and justify the cancellation.

It’s a horrible way to do business, but even when it was canceled, the numbers were still decent by broadcast TV standards.

It would be great if NBC, which has been holding off on renewal decisions until as late as possible, would step in and pick the series up because it would be a fantastic way to shore up one of the network’s problem hours.

Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society were supposed to make a splash for NBC at midseason, but they’ve all been around the 1 million viewer mark, which is pretty embarrassing.

Could NBC Cancel Some Hits, Too?

There’s no telling where the chips will lie when NBC makes its decisions in the weeks ahead, but The Equalizer could be an asset because it has proven to be a self-starter for CBS.

Plus, it would be comical if it thrived on NBC because its cancellation was unjust.

The sad truth is that CBS is making a habit of ending beloved shows with millions of viewers, which may alienate viewers.

Why tune in to a popular show if it’s about to get the axe for no other reason than the network thinks something cheaper can take its place? In case you haven’t gotten the picture, CBS cancels hits.

The FBI franchise is being gutted this season with the demise of International and Most Wanted to make way for a CIA spinoff.

There was a sense that one of the FBIs would get their marching orders this season, with Most Wanted as the likely candidate because it had been on the air longer.

International was much cheaper to produce because it filmed outside the U.S., so there was an incentive to keep it going because its numbers were respectable.

NCIS: Hawa’i’s Cancellation is One of TV’s Biggest Mysteries

One of CBS’s most controversial decisions has got to be NCIS: Hawai’i.

The series never quite reached the mothership in popularity, but NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 averaged 7.8 million viewers, making it the 16th most-watched series on broadcast TV during the 2023-2024 season.

It’s a headscratcher, and many people are still trying to make sense of it a year later.

At a time when so many series are dying out, it’s surprising to see so many well-watched hits meet the TV Grim Reaper.

Do you think CBS cancels hits? Do you think the network is trying to cheap out, or is there a method to their madness?

Hit the comments below.

