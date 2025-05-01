CBS’s Latest Risky Choice Won’t Curry Favor with Disgruntled Viewers

It’s a tough time for fans of CBS series.

The Eye network is happily continuing with its schedule and renewal choices, and there’s very little to stop it from doing whatever pleases it because it remains the number one broadcast network.

Seriously, have you guys seen the rankings for broadcast networks? CBS dominates, with most of its series taking the coveted top slots in ratings, and ABC, NBC, and FOX aren’t coming close.

(CBS/Screen Grab)

That may be why the network is confident — dare I say arrogant — about its choices and about securing another solid television season during 2025-2026 ar.

And you know what? I respect it. Far be it for me to tell a network with such high success what to do.

However, I am concerned that burning so many bridges with viewers will backfire in some capacity or another at some point.

The latest decision is a prime example of this. On the one hand, CBS’s new Matthew Gray Gubler-led series is exactly the type of show that deserves a significant launch.

It will mark MGG’s return to television in a leading role after his long stint as beloved Dr. Spencer Reid on CBS.

The man practically has a built-in fanbase, and the series will be worthy of large launch offers.

(CBS/Cliff Lipson)

Einstein may even be one of CBS’s crown jewels, and it could pair nicely with the boost of a football game in that coveted Sunday night spot.

The network’s primary reason for delaying a potentially highly anticipated Einstein is that they already have a full schedule.

Oof, for long-time fans of Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, and even S.W.A.T., it definitely stings a bit knowing that CBS is up to its eyeballs in television series and doesn’t have enough room on the docket to squeeze in one of the most successful they could have into the Fall or Spring season.

But isn’t that more of the reason why Einstein should make its debut sooner rather than later?

At this point, it’ll premiere two years after the network picked it up and after a brutal couple of years of culling the herd of beloved CBS shows in such a fantastical fashion that there are far too many viewers pissed off and burnt from these choices.

(CBS)

Einstein would’ve been the perfect gateway show to smooth things over a bit. It would’ve also been CBS’s opportunity to continue its domination with its own version of a High Potential-style procedural featuring a recognizable and fan-favorite star.

It felt like the right time to seize that opportunity rather than risk it all with a delay that kills momentum and further grinds the spirit of an increasingly hostile and frustrated batch of viewers.

The Fall season will now include several spinoffs of series that CBS has either trimmed down or executed. We have Boston Blue to assuage fans of Blue Bloods who are still upset about that cancellation.

The Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country will launch, but it’ll be right after the controversial exits of two of the series’ most prized characters in a disappointing fashion.

Of course, we will also have to deal with the Tom Ellis-led FBI offshoot, CIA, following CBS’ decision to axe both International and Most Wanted despite their high ratings.

(Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Outside of that, CBS will have its stacked schedule, including hitmakers Elsbeth and Matlock, three NCIS series (yes, including NCIS: Sydney and NCIS: Origins), its high-ranking comedies Ghosts and George and Mandy’s First Marriage, the polarizing Watson, and the critically acclaimed Tracker.

We’re not even including the unscripted content, which does incredibly well on the network, as well as with Survivor and such.

It’s true that there really wasn’t much room for Einstein unless they intended to move some things around. The delay will result in them fine-tuning the series and having a proper launch come 2026-2027.

In that sense, I can understand the thought process.

But from the fan perspective, dashing the remaining hope and bright light in a sea of despair with CBS’ rocky choices is not doing the network any favors in the eyes of public opinion.

(Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+)

What do you guys think? If Einstein was one of the few things you were excited about, are you upset that you’ll have to wait another year for it?

Let’s discuss it all below!

