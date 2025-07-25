CBS Scripted Shows in Danger as Skydance-Paramount Merger Nears

The broadcast networks have undergone significant changes in recent years, shifting heavily toward unscripted and sports programming.

CBS has been one of the few exceptions — until now.

While ABC, NBC, FOX, and The CW have slashed their scripted lineups, CBS has remained relatively steady.

(Erik Voake/CBS)

The network recently renewed 12 scripted shows and continued expanding franchises like NCIS and FBI.

That gave fans some comfort — even with controversial cancellations like The Equalizer, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, and S.W.A.T.

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

But all of that is now in question.

With the Skydance-Paramount merger looming, CBS is facing grave uncertainty.

CBS Has Some Big Decisions to Make

For months, insiders have speculated that CBS would eventually follow the lead of other networks and scale back scripted programming. Now, it’s not just speculation — it’s beginning to happen.

A new report from Puck News reveals that Cindy Holland, the former Netflix executive responsible for developing some of its biggest hits, is expected to take a major role in CBS’s future.

(Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Her reported plan? Fewer scripted shows — and lower budgets for the ones that remain.

This should alarm anyone who watches CBS, especially fans of its long-running franchises. Cutting back on scripted content might seem financially sensible on paper, but the ripple effects could be devastating.

CBS is built on scripted TV. It’s the home of NCIS, FBI, and The Neighborhood — shows that dominate in total viewers and bring in loyal audiences week after week.

But if this new strategy moves forward, those shows could be on the chopping block — or gutted to the point of being unrecognizable.

(Peter Gordon/NBC)

We’ve already seen the warning signs. Remember when Bob Hearts Abishola dropped 11 of its 13 series regulars for its final season?

Or how NBC has been quietly trimming major cast members from shows like Law & Order and One Chicago? These are the kinds of decisions fans should brace for.

Cast Cuts Could be on the Horizon

Shows with large ensemble casts, such as NCIS and FBI, could be particularly vulnerable. FBI: Most Wanted has already cycled through cast changes across its six seasons.

However, we may now face even bigger shakeups — or sudden cancellations with no time to wrap things up.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i is a perfect example. It was one of the highest-rated shows on broadcast TV and was still canceled abruptly, leaving its fans without closure.

That’s what’s most frustrating about these changes. Loyal viewers invest years into these shows, only for executives to pull the rug out with little warning.

Yes, the TV industry is evolving. But gutting your strongest scripted shows and scorning your most dedicated viewers feels like the wrong move — especially when live ratings still matter.

CBS has been the one stable broadcast network for scripted TV. If it collapses under this merger, it won’t just be the end of an era — it could be the beginning of the end for broadcast drama as we know it.

(CBS/Screenshot)

What are your thoughts on the reported shakeup coming to CBS? Do you think it’s a sign of the times that the network is entertaining fewer scripted series?

Is there any CBS show that you’d be happy to live without, or are you holding on to hope everything survives?

Hit the comments below.

