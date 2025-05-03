Characters of the Week: The Handmaid’s Tale, NCIS: Origins & 9-1-1 Standouts Left Us Reeling

Like every 9-1-1 Fanatic out there, we have been reeling from the loss of Bobby Nash.

So, naturally, when compiling our Characters of the Week, there are some notable entries from those who loved him during his official farewell.

But that’s not all. From a fierce NIS agent to a complex rookie, there are some incredible Characters of the Week with powerful moments, compelling arcs, and the ability to keep us talking long after the credits rolled.

Did your favorite characters make the cut?

I hope you'll let us know in the comments below.



Nick Blaine – The Handmaid’s Tale

Nick has always been June’s shadow in the dark — her protector, her secret weapon, her heartbreak. But with “Surprise,” everything changed. Nick has been unraveling, torn between New Bethlehem’s ideals, the weight of fatherhood with Rose, and his unshakable bond with June.

The man who once walked a razor’s edge now seems unsure which side he’s on. When a botched mission forced him to kill two guardians, his reaction wasn’t cold — it was haunted.

And when one survived? Nick made sure that didn’t last. That moment alone cracked something inside him. And yet, Nick stepped up when June needed help retrieving critical intel. He risked everything, moving with the same precision and loyalty we’ve come to expect.

For a moment, it felt like the Nick we knew was still in there. But that illusion shattered. Under pressure from Gabriel — his father-in-law and Gilead’s new reformer — Nick gave up Mayday’s plan. And just like that, Jezebel’s was shut down. The betrayal gutted June and us.

The brilliance of Nick’s character is in how impossible he is to pin down. Is this survival? Strategy? A Hail Mary to get June out? Or has he been swallowed by the same system he once quietly rebelled against?

Nick is Character of the Week, not because we understand him, but because we don’t. Because in one hour, he reignited the central tension that’s always made him fascinating and made us wonder: Can you still be a good man if the woman you love no longer believes it? – Carissa Pavlica

Athena Nash-Grant – 9-1-1

Our beloved Athena said goodbye to her love, Bobby Nash, during 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16, an incredibly emotional hour that tapped into the intrinsically unique process of grief and loss.

When a case that tied into Bobby’s past fell into her lap, she dove headfirst into helping a grieving mother who was sure the baby she thought she’d lost was alive and well.

Athena was hiding from her loved ones and pouring herself into work as she struggled to accept Bobby’s death, but even more, she contended with the belief that Bobby had left her.

Angela Bassett is one of the greatest actresses of her generation, and that was on full display during this hour as Athena broke down in Hen’s arms and lamented that she was now alone and that life wasn’t supposed to be like that for them.

Bobby and Athena were supposed to move into their dream home and live out the rest of their days together, and now that dream has been shattered, Athena will have to pick up the pieces.

Bobby’s death has been controversial, but Athena’s character journey will be one to watch as her life evolves and changes without her partner.

Chimney Han – Honorary Mention

During 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 15, most of the hour revolved around Chimney’s deterioration from the deadly Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, as he and his teammates were trapped in a lab waiting for a miracle.

That miracle came in the form of an antidote that cured Chimney, but unbeknownst to him and everyone else, Bobby was also infected and eventually succumbed to the infectious disease.

In the aftermath of Bobby’s untimely death, we see a Chimney who is struggling not only with survivor’s guilt but also a pervading sense of uncertainty.

He’s sad, angry, and feeling wildly out of control, which causes him to withdraw from his family and friends during 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16 and leads him almost to skip Bobby’s funeral.

Kenneth Choi is a phenomenal actor, and he hits every emotional beat of the rooftop scene alongside Oliver Stark’s Buck as Chimney finally allows himself to feel the feelings he was running from, both literally and metaphorically.

In a devastating hour, Chimney’s story arc stood out and felt like just the beginning of the work it’ll take to process what happened to him and how he moves forward in his new reality.

Seth Ridley — The Rookie

When The Rookie revealed that it was bringing back Seth, everyone wondered why.

The show has its fair share of unlikable characters, and every fan you ask has their bias, but liars are universally disliked. That’s because one lie can have compounding effects and lead to bad outcomes.

Seth’s return seemed like an opportunity to aggravate viewers more. The reasoning behind his return was flimsy, but it became clear that it was looking to give him a redemption arc. There is no arc better than one about redemption.

We could all have used some of it at one point or another.

And on a personal note, I’ve had several relatives who were compulsive liars, so Seth’s story hit home harder. The Rookie convinced us that Seth would do the work, which is a great starting point. Also, saving Nolan earns him good graces in my books. – Denis Kimanthi

Ren – Found

It’s not often that a guest-star character will utterly captivate viewers to the same degree as their favorite characters, whom we follow on a weekly basis.

But Matthew Davis Von Der Ahe was the ultimate scene stealer during Found Season 2 Episode 20, as a man looking for his missing wife, fiercely determined to dismantle everything viewers may perceive about those with Down Syndrome.

Ren was relentless, refusing to allow anything or anyone to get in the way of finding Diane, even if it meant standing up against her parents, challenging the police themselves, and standing his ground with the bus station attendant.

He was particularly impressive when he proved to Margaret just how perceptive he was by calling her out on forgetting her offer to help him.

Ren refused to allow anyone to diminish or look down on him or undermine his autonomy and independence, restructuring the representation for those with Down Syndrome onscreen in such an invigorating way that it made you misty-eyed.

Billy – Paradise

This week, if you’re watching at ABC pace, Billy took centre stage as we delved into his past and why he wound up in Paradise.

It was emotional and showcased a vulnerable side to the hard-as-nails characters, so I’m a bit upset that Paradise killed him off.

But it really harkens back to the show’s high stakes.

Farewell, Billy. We never got a chance to see you taking down Sinatra, but I’m sure Xavier will step up to the challenge. – Paul Dailly

Lala Dominguez – NCIS: Origins

From the moment NCIS: Origins began, we knew Lala was someone special. Gibbs’s voiceovers painted her as unforgettable, and her absence from the original NCIS canon hinted at a future we’d rather not imagine.

After 18 episodes and enough twists to make a viewer’s head spin, Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez finally proved that the voiceover, “This is the story of her,” was true.

But we didn’t think her time would come so soon. In the NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale, Lala reminded us exactly why she’s the heart of this young team. Fiercely loyal and unexpectedly vulnerable, she laid it all on the line — for Gibbs, justice, and the family they built.

Whether sneaking into a neighbor’s pool or confronting corruption head-on, she carried herself with guts, grace, and a glimmer of something deeper between her and Gibbs.

She survived the fallout. She should’ve been in the clear. So watching her, top-down in her Jeep, music up, feeling free — only for fate to strike when she least expected it — was a gut punch we didn’t see coming.

We don’t know if Lala lives or dies, but we do know this: Gibbs never understood what drove her, and that’s what will haunt us most. Whatever happens next, this week belongs to Lala. And if this really is goodbye, she went out the way she lived — bold, brave, and unforgettable.

