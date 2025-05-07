Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 20 Puts 51 Through the Ringer — And Not Just From the Heat

Critic's Rating: 3.25 / 5.0

Any Chicago Fire episode with a synopsis that includes “With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51” doesn’t give me the warm fuzzies.

I’m sick of a crew that’s stretched thin.

But on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 20, cutbacks, curveballs, and crushing disappointments reign.

(Peter Gordon/NBC)

“Cut Me Open” might not pack the high-octane action we’re used to, but it still lands a punch, especially for anyone invested in Stella and Severide’s journey to parenthood.

A Skeleton Crew Under Scrutiny

With Pascal out, Violet and Novak at a convention, and Carver still part-time, completing his recovery, the dream team left behind at 51 feels more like the leftovers — at least until they’re thrown into the fire.

Herrmann, Cruz, and Mouch hold it down, but a surprise audit from a hard-nosed efficiency expert known as “The Padlock” puts them instantly on edge.

From the moment he steps into the station, Padlock is an uncomfortable mix of smug and clueless.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

He’s never been in the field, yet he’s passing judgment on a crew that’s literally saving lives in spite of broken A/C, malfunctioning equipment, and the heatwave from hell.

The guy can’t even take off his coat because it’s “part of the uniform.” And then he has the nerve to criticize them for having a backup plan on a call? Herrmann’s right — it’s called a failsafe, and it saves lives. But logic isn’t part of Padlock’s playbook.

And of course, he passes out from heat exhaustion. Not only does he steal Ritter’s aspirin, but he also needs to be cooled down with hosewater like a kid at summer camp. His response? “Why am I wet?” Efficiency icon, indeed.

Still, in the ultimate irony, he clears 51’s audit — only to drop the real bomb: budget cuts are coming, with layoffs and forced retirements targeting probationary firefighters first.

Which makes Carver an easy target. After all the growth they’ve shown with this character, that direction feels like a slap in the face.

Adoption Hope Turns to Heartbreak

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

On the other end of the emotional spectrum, Stella and Kelly get a call that could change their lives: a woman in labor is ready to place her baby for adoption, and they’ve been chosen.

It’s fast, chaotic, and terrifying — just like real-life adoption scenarios often are.

Jade, the young woman giving birth, is alone, scared, and a recovering addict who used as recently as two days ago. She’s doing her best to let go for her daughter’s sake, but the decision weighs heavily.

Stella and Severide are clearly overwhelmed, but in typical Stellaride fashion, they rally. Stella comforts Jade. Kelly grounds Stella.

The baby arrives, exposed to opioids but stable, and for a moment, it feels like maybe, just maybe, this story won’t end in tragedy.

But you don’t call an episode “Cut Me Open” without slicing straight to the core.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Jade’s father arrives out of nowhere, and though he’s stunned by the news, he doesn’t rail against her. In fact, the show gives us a rare moment of parental honesty: “Nobody tells you that when you become a parent, sometimes your best isn’t good enough.”

It’s clear he still loves her. That matters. And when Jade decides to keep the baby and go into rehab — with her father taking temporary custody — it makes emotional sense. Painful, but honest.

The adoption caseworker confirms what we suspected: Stella’s heartfelt words about recovery and having something to look forward to likely changed Jade’s mind.

And that’s the part that hits hardest — because it’s exactly what Stella would say. Because it’s true. Because it’s who she is.

Jade’s handwritten note — “Stella, thank you for holding my hand” — might be a small gesture, but it’s a crushing one. Severide says it’s enough. Stella wants to believe it.

The good news is that Natalie is still out there, and that’s the adoption I imagine coming to fruition.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Lingering Thoughts

This episode asks a quiet but powerful question: What happens when you do everything right, and still lose?

Between the looming threat of Carver’s elimination and the whiplash of nearly becoming parents, both storylines reflect an overarching theme: control is an illusion. And for a firehouse built on precision, preparedness, and instinct, that’s a brutal realization.

But maybe the key takeaway is this: even in the mess and heartbreak, the people at 51 keep showing up. They hold the line, hold each other, and sometimes, they just hold a hand.

And that, in my opinion, is what makes this show still worth watching. But it’s not a failsafe for the future.

What Comes Next for 51?

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Two episodes remain, and it feels like Chicago Fire Season 13 is laying the groundwork for a serious generational shift.

The audit might be over, but the threat of layoffs and early retirements looms large. And let’s be honest — despite The Padlock’s fainting spell and terrible attitude, he wasn’t bluffing.

We already know Carver and Ritter are on their way out. Dom Pascal will likely disappear next, either quietly or ceremoniously. That would leave Herrmann with the reins, and it’s hard not to see that as the plan all along.

In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Pascal’s final act as battalion chief is promoting Herrmann and Mouch before saying goodbye to the younger guys — Carver’s departure tracks, especially with his rehab storyline providing a neat exit ramp.

But Ritter? That one hurts, too. He’s been a quiet backbone of this show — steady, empathetic, and just the right kind of heart. Maybe he’ll follow Gallo to Detroit, or catch up with Casey and Sylvie in Portland. Either way, he can’t stick around if the goal is clearing the decks.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBCPeter Gordon/NBC)

But what does that leave us with? A crew of lifers in a house that was always about balance — youth and experience, fire and calm. Can the show thrive with just the old guard?

I say that with love, because I am the old guard, but come on. Every story needs fresh blood to push against the system and keep things from growing stale.

Here’s hoping the next two episodes show us a path forward that doesn’t feel like a eulogy. Because if 51 is being rebuilt, I want to believe there’s still something new worth building.

