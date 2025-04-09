Chicago Med Is Having Its Best Season Yet — Except for One Thing

Nothing can get me through Hump Day quite like knowing One Chicago is waiting for me by the end of the night.

However, while I tune into all of the series, typically, it’s easy to prioritize Chicago Fire and Chicago PD ahead over Chicago Med.

Watching the latter is more a form of habit while awaiting the real action. It’s never been a bad series; it’s just always fallen to third place — an appetizer ahead of the main courses if you will.

But Chicago Med is having one of its best seasons thus far—so much so that it’s been beating out a surprisingly weak Chicago Fire season.

The series has found its stride this season with many of its characters. Those like Lenox have had a strong season, and her character development has made her more endearing than when she first appeared.

Lenox went from a frustrating character who didn’t particularly gel well with many others to a complex, layered woman with depth, allowing Sarah Ramos to show off her range.

She’s evolved as a character, which has benefitted the series. We’ve seen how that’s impacted her relationships with many of the other characters as well.

And while Archer was a hard sell for some time, Steven Weber has breathed life into this character in a way we didn’t get to see before. We have a much better grasp on the man now than ever.

It came through in the actor, as he expressed how the series feels rejuvenated and fresh when we spoke to him about the epic One Chicago crossover not long ago.

While there have been some misses, like the series’ ability to properly address Sharon’s stalker and the aftermath of that storyline, for the most part, other arcs involving characters like Frost and Maggie have been interesting.

They’ve also taken some more creative approaches to filming episodes and exploring cases, social commentary, and other issues, many of them better than they’ve been in years.

However, whenever I think about what’s dragging the season down or making it frustrating, I always return to the same thing—or rather the same person: Ripley.

Goodness, the character is exhausting.

He has this innate ability to suck the air out of the room and slow down the momentum of a good thing with some of the most asinine storylines, irritating decisions, and agitating behavior.

It’s pure character regression if there was ever a strong example of it. The series has somehow taken all of the development that made him an intriguing character and worthwhile addition to the coveted group and seemingly tossed it out the window.

They’ve reduced him to this chronically brooding, toxic guy with more issues than your favorite magazine and half the emotional intelligence and self-awareness to address them adequately.

The only mode Ripley knows is rock bottom, and he drags viewers and the series down with him every time. Sadly, Sully’s death only made things worse when he became his most destructive yet.

The One Chicago franchise is no stranger to grief, trauma, loss, or angsty storylines, but Ripley’s arc is not heartrending or emotional—it’s just aggravating.

Of course, if it wasn’t already bad enough that he’s been such a sore spot in the season, it also extends to his relationship with Asher.

While I wasn’t a shipper of this pairing in the first place, it’s a relationship that sparked more indifference than anything else.

However, because of Ripley, I actively loathe any time they must share the screen and rehash what has evolved into a toxic relationship that leaves me repeatedly stating that Archer deserves so much better.

It’s been an unfortunate development for this series—the Ripley Effect—but Luke Mitchell is genuinely an engaging actor otherwise.

They just desperately need to course correct. Thus far, he’s the only thing bringing down an otherwise stellar season of Chicago Med.

Over to you, Chicago Med Fanatics.

How are you feeling about Ripley this season? Let’s discuss it below!

