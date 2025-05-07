One Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 20 Story Is Perfect While Another Gets The Short End of The Stick

Critic's Rating: 4 / 5.0

Lenox finally got the storyline she deserves on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 20.

Hayes has been acting borderline suspicious since he and Lenox met, and Naomi’s explanation of what he did to her made total sense.

I just wish the medical drama hadn’t dropped the ball on one of its other biggest stories to make room for this.

(Elizabeth Sissons/NBC)

The Nurses’ Strike Was Settled Almost As Quickly As It Began

Maggie and Sharon were caught in the middle of the conflict with the nurses in different ways.

Sharon was stuck between the board and the nurses. She was more sympathetic to the nurses’ plight, having been a nurse herself, but Miranda saw the nurses as troublemakers and was looking for ways to get rid of them altogether.

Conversely, Maggie wanted almost desperately to work out a deal with Sharon but kept getting shot down by one of the other leaders of the nurses’ union.

This was a fantastic story… until it abruptly ended.

Negotiations broke down to the point that Sharon threatened to resign if the board went through with its threat to replace the nurses. Maggie then got the union rep to agree off-screen to less money than had been offered a few hours earlier.

What was the point of building up that conflict, only for it to fizzle out?

(George Burns Jr/NBC)

It Was Hard To Know Who To Root For On Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 20

Union negotiations are rarely cut and dry.

Sometimes one side is clearly being unreasonable — there is way too much corporate greed in this country — but more often, conflicts are nuanced, especially in places like hospitals that are often underfunded.

I was on the side of the nurses’ union in certain respects.

Maggie was right a few weeks ago that hiring temp nurses who didn’t know what they were doing to save money was a bad idea, and the nurses deserve a living wage and then some.

(George Burns, Jr/NBC)

However, that other union rep was doing little to help the cause.

Statements like “this is war” and refusing to even look at Sharon’s offer didn’t help anything.

I get that negotiations had broken down, but how do you know if you need to keep striking if you merely assume the offer is too far below what you asked for to be worth considering?

Maggie even pointed out that they were getting most of what they wanted. Had that happened during negotiations, the nurses likely would have agreed to it without a second thought.

It seemed like the union rep wanted to fight for the sake of fighting. Strike or no strike, nobody gets everything they want in a contract negotiation.

That’s why it was surprising and weird that she agreed to a final offer that was lower than the first offer, especially since it happened off-screen.

If we’d been allowed to participate in the conversation, it might have made sense, but as it is, it seemed awfully convenient.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

It’s hard to believe that everything worked out and the nurses gave up their resistance to negotiations because Frost paid for their lunches on Archer’s dime.

That was another plot point that made no sense.



The bet was that the loser would buy the winner lunch, which sounded like the guys would go to lunch together, not that Archer would hand over his credit card and pray Frost didn’t max it out.

I liked the Frost/Archer story, but come on! Archer would never hand over his card like that.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Dr. Charles’ Story Also Came Close To Being Great On Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 20

Until the ending, that is.

Charles’ problem with his mom not telling him she had a fiancé was somewhat of a rerun of Sharon and Dennis’ issue on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 19, but that’s okay.

It went in a more soapy direction, similar to the current story on Neighbours about Jane and her overbearing mother.

I didn’t mind Charles being suspicious of his mother’s very rich, very vain partner, especially since she appeared to be paying for everything, though it was somewhat ridiculous that he was allowed to do a psych eval out of spite.

However, it was entirely unnecessary for her to die just as Charles was coming around to her point of view.

There was no foreshadowing, making it seem like cheap, trope-y drama.

(Elizabeth Sissons/NBC)

Sometimes people die suddenly, without warning, so I guess that’s what Chicago Med was going for.

Still, TV isn’t real life, and on TV there should be hints of what’s to come even if a death is supposed to be surprising.

Lenox’s Storyline Was Heartbreaking In All The Best Ways

Chicago Med might have dropped the ball on some of its other stories, but the Hayes as predator story is perfect.

I was suspicious of Hayes from the beginning. I’m super sensitive to sexual predatory behavior, and the way he pursued Lenox seemed off.

(NBC/George Burns, Jr)

It was depicted as Lenox being uneasy with the idea of a romantic relationship, or maybe that she didn’t know what to do because of her neurodivergence-coding (could they please establish that she is autistic already?)

Still, it seemed like he was pressuring her too much, and something just felt wrong.

I wasn’t surprised by Naomi’s story. It sounded like the confirmation of what I already suspected about Hayes.

Naomi and Lenox’s discussion about what to do next was interesting.

Too many times, TV suggests that the victim needs to report the crime or that it’s their fault if the perp hurts someone else after they fail to report.

That’s harmful nonsense, but even Law & Order: SVU makes this mistake sometimes.

But this time, Lenox was left conflicted — and both sides were given equal weight.

(NBC/George Burns, Jr.)

Lenox couldn’t go on the trip with Hayes despite agreeing to stay quiet — that wouldn’t have made any sense.

I loved her breakdown over realizing that her relationship with Hayes was not the fairytale romance she thought it was. Perfect.

Next week, her confrontation of him will be epic too. Now this is must-watch TV!

Chicago Med airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 8/7c and streams on Peacock on Thursdays.

