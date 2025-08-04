 Skip to Content
Subscribe

Chicago Med Season 11 Should Focus On The Best Arc From Season 10

By: Author Denis Kimathi

Posted on Published:   ·  2:00 PM EDT
  ·   2 Comments

Chicago Med is eight weeks away from returning for a groundbreaking 11th season, but I’ve been thinking about how many storylines in Season 10 left many of us disappointed.

I would call it a season of inconsistencies because many arcs lacked a clear structure.

Is it Ripley’s anger issues? Is it Ripley and Asher? What about Sharon’s attack storyline?

(George Burns Jr/NBC)

As it turns out, the season was one of the best in recent memory thanks to the arrival of a new showrunner and some new characters.

A particular storyline featuring one Dr. John Frost made me excited to catch new episodes of the show, and I hope to see more of it.

It won me over due to its execution and Darren Barnet’s performance, and it also felt timely.

Everything began before the season was on the air, and we learned that Barnet would be joining the show as a new pediatrician.

The character’s description was typical of One Chicago, where characters are often portrayed as antagonists.

(George Burns Jr/NBC)

Here’s a doctor who believes he can override parents’ wishes for their children and seek the child’s opinion on matters as complex as health.

That felt like a recipe for disaster because Chicago Med has way too many confrontation-ready characters, and we didn’t need another one.

John Frost Was Just What the Doctor Had Ordered

What would you know?

He arrives at Gaffney, and he’s the opposite of what I expected. He’s polished, soft, warm, and attractive.

(James Washington/NBC)

And when he put his convictions into practice, it made sense why he’d want children to know what’s going on in their lives.

While many parents want what’s best for their child, not all do.

And even those who do it might not understand what “best” means for the child.

For example, in Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 16, the show explores how homophobia can present itself in parents, even when they have the “best intentions” for their children.

But where did Dr. Frost get the burning desire to advocate for children in a career that teaches you to stay in your lane and not cause trouble?

(George Burns Jr/NBC)

Many doctors can barely see the human in grown patients, just problems to solve. How did John develop this deep care?

The show touched on a deeper aspect of his life.

Hurt People Don’t Have to Hurt People

Before becoming a pediatrician, Dr. Frost was a child star, having starred in a popular children’s show.

The experience exposed him to all kinds of abuse from family and colleagues.

(George Burns Jr/NBC)

If anyone had advocated for him, he wouldn’t be carrying copious debt and trauma from sexual exploitation.

How Chicago Med Season 10 handled this story was admirable, and I hope they keep it up in Season 11.

His TV mom had just visited Dr. Frost, and that caused a strong physical reaction, hinting at deeper damage to him.

Sure, it’s good that he tries to prevent kids from going through what he went through.

But what about himself? How does he begin to heal? How can long-lasting change be made for the benefit of children like him and those who are?

(George Burns Jr/NBC)

I don’t know about everyone, but this is the most touching story, and that means a lot in a show where some incredible stories are told.

The show should focus on it more. It would be a welcome reprieve from Archer, Ripley, Asher, and more, who can’t seem to make a good decision.

Agree with anything here? Disagree? What about a theory you have about Dr. Frost’s past and present?

Let us know in the comments, or share this article with someone who will want to argue about it with you. That’s what makes it fun.

Watch Chicago Med Online

Posted on Published:

TVF Author Image
By Author Denis Kimathi

Denis is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He’s combined his love for creative writing and television into one neat package covering television shows and occasionally films. His mood greatly influences his viewing habits, ranging from bubbly laugh-track sitcoms to twisted serial killers and apocalypse ...more

Categories Opinion Piece

CLorraine

Monday 4th of August 2025

Dr. Frost was a welcome addition to the show. I enjoyed his friendship with Maggie.

Katherine

Monday 4th of August 2025

I’m looking forward to more Dr. Frost stories too! I’d love to see more Lenox too.

And yes, let’s please move away from Archer/Asher/Ripley!! I just want to see Archer and Asher move forward now.

Please no more Asher and Ripley. PLEASE.

Most Commented

Reviews

Here’s Why You Should Make Time to Watch Murderbot This Summer

Sam HuangAugust 4, 20251 Reply
Spoilers

Big Brother Spoilers: Mickey’s Surprise Replacement Nominee Turns the Game Upside Down

Paul DaillyAugust 4, 20258 Replies
Opinion Piece

Chicago Med Season 11 Should Focus On The Best Arc From Season 10

Denis KimathiAugust 4, 20252 Replies
Opinion Piece

Peacemaker and Penguin Prove It’s Time for DC to Reclaim the TV Throne

Sam HuangAugust 4, 2025
Listicles

7 Bloody Violent TV Shows To Bring Out Your Inner Caveman

Denis KimathiAugust 4, 2025

TV Fanatic

Sharing is Caring

Help spread the word. You're awesome for doing it!