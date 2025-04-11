Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 18 Spoilers: Can Voight & Chapman Take Reid Down?

Good grief, Shawn Hatosy has to be the hardest-working man in television right now.

And it’s well-deserved because the man is truly one of the greats. Fortunately, for fans of the actor, The Pitt and Rescue HI-Surf may have wrapped up their seasons, but we’re still getting some quality time with the man on Chicago PD.

After a brief hiatus, we’re back with Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 18. We’re returning to the big Reid arc as Voight and Chapman work double time trying to take this man down.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Reid Has Voight in a Vice Grip

It’s been frustrating to see that Reid has Voight in a vice grip. Still, one of the season’s pitfalls (and to be fair, it could have been due to Hatosy’s scheduling) is that Reid is this significant threat looming over the season. Still, it’s so infrequently and inconsistently covered that it sometimes loses momentum.

Nevertheless, Reid is this threat that we hear about well enough, even if we don’t see him too often.

One primary example is during Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 16, which saw Burgess participate in that fascinating diner case. We learned that he’s been working Kim like crazy, bogging her down with paperwork and initiatives.

Reid’s interest in Kim, in particular, has been a bit bizarre. That installment left us a bit wary of what he has planned for her and why he’s been fixated on her so much, but even during Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 6, when she made detective, Reid made it seem as though he had something to do with it.

He’s a hard person to figure out, and thus far, we can mostly conclude that he’s somehow a younger, shadier version of Voight and someone who maybe runs the streets.

And he has Voight and Intelligence in his crosshairs.

Is the Car-Jacking Case Another Setup?

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

In the newest installment, “Demons,” we learn that Reid will assign Intelligence to a car-jacking case, but nothing is what it seems with that man.

If he has them on this case, he has a reason for it, and it may be another case of Reid moving pieces around a political-criminal chessboard and using Intelligence to do it.

On the plus side, it’s at least a promising start to the series’ investigation since most of the cases this season have involved intelligence members catching random cases on their own while they’re off duty.

Variety is the spice of life.

But knowing that Reid is the one who placed Intelligence on this high-action case implies that he has a vested interest in how it plays out and hopes that he can control the investigation in some way.

( Lori Allen/NBC)

From the promos, it seems he’ll also take another hands-on approach, possibly even joining Intelligence at times throughout the investigation.

It sucks for Voight and the crew, but it’s great for us, as it means more time with Hatosy, and this girl will never complain about that.

We also hear him demanding that Voight “get creative” about something regarding the case. Apparently, the carjacking is huge, considering there is half a million dollars worth of drugs in there. GOODNESS!

Voight and Chapman Orchestrate a Plan

(Lori Allen/NBC)

But it may be advantageous that Reid is working so closely with Intelligence on this one as it may be instrumental in Voight and Chapman figuring out how to take him down.

If you’ve read our little Voight/Chapman Op-Ed, you’d know that this girl has been eagerly awaiting a resolution or a sign that they’ll do something more with the teased potential romance between the two.

The two of them working alongside each other for another installment gets me closer to that. However, it also suggests that they can’t move forward in at least addressing things on a personal level until they figure out the Reid thing.

Either way, I’m excited over the prospect of more Voight/Chapman time. Sue me, they have piqued my interest.

Together, the two will work hard to figure out more of Reid’s “shadowy dealings,” as the synopsis teases. This may mean that they’re surveying him in some capacity, and Chapman is turning over stones on her end, using contacts and her legal reach to dig more into his past.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Whatever the case, Voight and Chapman are a formidable pair, so I’m all in for this arc.

Torres FINALLY Returns (Thank Goodness)

On a personal note, it pleases me immensely to see my boy Torres back in the fray.

After disappearing for far too many installments for my (or Kiana’s) liking, it seems White Shirt Torres is back with a signature white shirt and Fast and Furious energy.

Whle he sadly doesn’t appear in any of the stills from the installment, we do catch a glimpse of him in the promo.

And for whatever reason, he’s driving a car erratically, and it appears as though he’s crashing it into a turnstile or something.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Not only is Torres back, baby, but he’s bringing the action.

If we thought the previous two installments were a bit slow, this one will definitely make up for it with lots of action and plot development.

Turning It Over to You, Let’s Discuss

For that alone, I’m pumped. How about you, Chicago PD Fanatics?

What are you most looking forward to when the season returns with this all-new episode? Sound off below.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Of course, we’ll be back with a full review of the episode!

Check out the promo here!

