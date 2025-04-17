Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 18 Recap: Demons

We know, we know.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Voight is hyper-focused on following Reid and trying to figure out what he’s up to. He’s been following him for a while and investigating him.

He and Chapman meet at his house, and they discuss how best to take Reid down. Voight figures out that Reid essentially feels like he’s God, and he has a lot of support from others. The rest of the force seems to love him.

Chapman feels like it’s time to rope in the team, but Voight doesn’t want to do that yet. He says it’s just “you and me.” Yeah, my guy, it didn’t exactly work out well the last time you said that, but okey-dokey!

While following Reid, he sees he’s pulled up to a case. Reid makes a call about a carjacking and wants all units to respond. He then calls Voight, unaware that Voight is already in the vicinity and checking up on him. He calls Voight to meet up and tells him about the carjacking, and he wants Voight to be on this case.

Apparently, the car that was jacked had half a million in drugs in it. He wants Voight to find the car and loop him in on the DL when he does.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Torres arrives at the bullpen late, and he has an injured arm that he says he got while sparring. He seems flustered and off, and Kiana calls him out on it as she’s trying to check in with him. He’s trying to figure out why she’s checking up on him.

I love Kiana. She’s not letting her work husband get off the hook after being late for three days in a row and missing the whole week last week.

They show up at the crime scene, and a detective there is annoyed that they’re taking over and whines about it to Burgess. They canvass and interview people, and someone brings Kim to the bus, where they find a victim of the carjacking, the woman whom the carjacker shot, dead on the bus bench.

Buress figures out that the victim may have been transporting dope and cash against her will, and that’s why she ran.

They find footage of the carjacking to see what happened. The victim put up a fight and risked her life to keep them from taking her car, which the unit finds suspicious.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

They spend all their time going over footage, and finally Kiana gets tired and isn’t going anywhere with it, so Atwater is about to call it a night for them when they get a call about another carjacking. They race to the call.

The two of them manage to clock the person of interest and chase after him when Torres gets the call and says he has eyes on the car, too. He drives after them and tries to box the person in, and they warn him to leave and not bother, especially because of his arm. He doesn’t listen.

A chase happens, and Torres doesn’t succeed in boxing him in but instead veers off the road and into the turnstile. The person gets away, and a cop car tries to go after the perp while Kiana and Atwater go to Dante to see if he’s okay and help him out of the car.

He’s still telling them that he’s fine and to leave him be, but he’s DEFINITELY not fine!

At the hospital, Voight checks in on him and then goes off on him for risking his life when he told him to ride the desk. He asks Dante what’s going on since he’s been behaving erratically.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Torres admits that he can’t sleep. He’s been suffering from insomnia for a couple of weeks. Voight tells him to take a week off to catch up on sleep despite Torres’ claim that they can beat it. Voight peeps Reid lurking around, and he’s mad that Voight hasn’t solved the case in the 24-hour time frame that they said.

Reid says that Voight needs to get creative, and he’ll support whatever creativity happens, but it needs to happen.

That message essentially trickles down to Burgess when the unit is at a wooded park area trying to find the car. Burgess considers in Ruzek that Voight is too motivated and that it’s weird that Voight is ignoring the angle of the driver’s connection to terrorism.

She says that Voight is holding something back, and it’s off. She’s definitely right. Ruzek wants to believe it’s nothing, but Burgess won’t let up.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

They look at some more footage and get new leads. They chase after the guys when they find them, but one person runs into oncoming traffic and gets hit by a car. He dies on impact. The other is in the wind, and Voight is frustrated by the way this case is panning out and the pressure he’s under.

Torres gets dropped off at home from the hospital, but before he can get there, Reid shows up behind him, saying he’s happy to see him on his feet and that they need to talk. Before it was Kim, now Reid is coming after Torres. What is going on?!

Reid knows what Torres has been up to. He knows that the previous case has gotten under Torres’ skin, and he’s been boxing every night to help himself sleep because of his insomnia. Reid tells him that he needs to get back into solving cases.

Reid shares that he has a lead on where the drugs are, and she needs Torres to do whatever he needs to do, whatever means necessary. He tells him that he needs the dope recovered and kept from the press and that they’ll bring it to Voight together.

( Lori Allen/NBC)

Torres goes undercover and heads to a homeless encampment looking for Reid’s lead, Rollin. He fakes crying with someone there, and it works. She gives him the address of Rollin. She offers him drugs because she says he looks like he needs to escape, which rattles him.

Torres idles outside the house and tells Voight about Reid and where he is. He’s been looking at his statue of Mary and seems to still be struggling with his faith.

Voight tells him not to get out of his car and that he’s on the way. He shows up and joins him in the car. Voight asks him again what’s really going on, and Torres admits that nothing is working for him. Curck, family, and things are working, not even the gym.

He says he doesn’t feel like himself, and Voight reassures him that it’s okay and they just have to do one thing at a time. He tells him that if Reid calls or shows up at his door, don’t answer.

Voight says he’ll call him in the morning, and they’ll come up with a plan. Poor Torres!

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Voight heads into the building and nabs Rollin. He demands to know about the missing Toyota and the drugs. Voight almost has a moment where it seems like he may do something, but he arrests him and tosses him in the car. He tells him about the dope and that the shotcaller of a violent street gang is looking for those drugs.

Voight stops in the gang territory and threatens Rollins. If he doesn’t tell him where he dumped the Toyota, he’ll leave him with the gang.

Voight meets up with Reid and tells him that he found the Toyota. He says if they’re friends, Reid never should go behind his back to his team. Reid says it’s HIS team. They argue. Reid is such an assho

Voight talks to Chapman on the phone about the car, drugs, and the car.

Torres is back at the station, and Voight is agitated that he’s there. Kim finally calls him out in front of everyone for keeping things from them. She pushes, and Kevin reminds Voight that he needs to tell them the truth so they can lie for him. Trudy even reminds him that they need to work together.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Voigh tells them the truth. He mentions that Reid has dirt on them, and he takes advantage of vulnerable people.

He warns them that going after the Deputy Chief could cost them their careers and pensions. They don’t care, they’re all in on backing him.

They stake out where the Toyota is hoping to find Reid getting the money. Atwater and Cook watch, and someone comes, gets in the car, but leaves without the drugs. Atwater gets out to investigate, but the car explodes.

Apparently, the drug dealer gang leader Reid works with and covers for had someone blow the car up to destroy everything because he’s getting a new shipment in anyway.

Voight tells everyone to go home and that they’ll figure more out later.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

At his house, Chapman comes over, but before she comes in, she asks him about Rollins and how he got information from him.

Voight admits that he threatened him, which concerns Chapman. She tells me that they need to take Reid down without losing sight of who they are, and there has to be a line. Voight admits that he doesn’t always know what the line is. The unspoken things between them are that SHE will be his line.

