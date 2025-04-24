Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 19 Recap: Name Image Likeness

We’re coming at you hot with a scene-by-scene recap of the latest Chicago PD episode, and it’s a Kiana-centric.

Kiana is trying to stay awake while in the car, but her phone keeps vibrating. She gets a text message from someone, presumably her mother. Torres shows up and is a bit late and apologizes, thinking that he’s an inconvenience because she has to pick him up to head into work.

He must not be driving because of his arm and insomnia still.

Torres comments about her mother always calling, and she ignores it. They hear a call about a robbery in progress, and Torres tells her to take the call and that he’ll have her back.

Kiana enters the building, and it’s completely destroyed. She has multiple bodies on the floor, including the store owner and someone wearing a mask. She hears something in the back room and goes searching for them and keeps announcing herself, and she gives chase to someone who is in the back and chases him in the back.

Torres tackles him, and Kiana is able to interrogate him. He claims he’s not the person who robbed and killed anyone, and he was just trying to get away.

Voight arrives, and Kiana runs down the scene to him. They identify one of the dead robbers who was a college student on the honor roll.

They look into the dead college student Amir, more closely at the station. Burgess and Atwater head to speak to Ruby Rios, who is connected to the case. Her car was used at the robbery. She claims someone jacked it. She also acts like she doesn’t know who Amir is.

They find some pictures that suggest that she did know who Amir was because she works at a club where drugs are sold.

Ruzek and Kiana go undercover as a couple having fun at the strip club. They see Ruby there and ask for a private dance with Ruby when they recognize her. While there, they get her to say she knows how to score some drugs because they’re looking to party.

But Ruby clocks them as working with Burgess and Atwater. They ask her about Amir, and she says that she’ll play ball if she gets something in return. She has a high price.

Back at the station, Ruby thinks she can get them to give her $20K and claims she knows her rights. Voight lays down the hammer, threatening arrest for an accomplice to murder, despite it being circumstantial, letting everyone know she spoke to the cops when they raided the club, and more. She finally is shook enough to talk.

She doesn’t know about the robbery but said that she loaned someone her car. Kiana was uncomfortable with Voight’s treatment of Ruby and tells him so when they leave the interrogation room. He explains himself, but she still isn’t having it. He seems to respect her for speaking her mind.

Ruby gave them Damone. Ruzek and Kiana go to speak to him at the gym where he’s playing basketball with teammates, but he refuses to go with them. He finally does when they start speaking about him being a person of interest in felony murder.

By te time he agrees to go to the station, his lawyers are already there, and they give CPD quite the dress down. She’s fierce, rude as hell, but effective, talking about how Damone is untouchable as an up and coming atheleste with a multi-millon dollar deal and worth. She threatens to call the mayor.

They have to release him, and Kiana is upset about this.

She pitches to Voight that she can make Ruby her CI. It would be her first time, and he agrees. She takes Ruzek with her to talk to Ruby, and they convince her to wear a wire when she meets with Damone again and hopes she can get him to confess.

Ruby and Damone are in the backroom in the club talking as she dances for him. And he keeps talking about how much he loves her, but he’s upset that she spoke to the police about borrowing her car.

Ruzek and Kiana are in the van, and she’s still avoiding calls from her mother, which Ruzek pries about a bit, and she shares again how her mother never had real time for her, only cared about image.

At some point, Ruby must feel bad or fall for what Damone is saying, and the camera and audio go out. Atwater wanders into the room, and they’re gone. They went out the back.

Ruzek and Kiana ride to the back in search of them, and Ruzek even gets out and runs to find the car, but they lose them. They completely lost everything on her.

The rest of the squad show up, and they get a hit on a BOLO for Damone’s Audi at a motel. Voight and Kiana bust into the room and they find Ruby coming out of the shower. She claims she didn’t do anything wrong and Damone left. She also claims the wire should’ve caught everything.

Ruzek and Kiana talk to Ruby more, and she claims Damone told her that the equipment manager is the person who killed people at the robbery.

They head to the college to pick up Clay with a search warrant. He tries to flee, but they get him, and he gives them the silent treatment during interrogation. Clay only starts talking when they mention having a source.

He then says he didn’t kill anyone and asks for a lawyer.

It’s not checking out, and after looking at some footage, Kiana determines that Ruby lied to her. Are we surprised? No. But Kiana is, poor thing.

Kiana confronts Ruby about lying to her about Damone and the wire. Ruby still plays around with Kiana and denies everything. Kiana reminds her that she’s obstructing justice, and that she has one last chance to be honest or she’ll go to jail.

Ruby still claims she doesn’t want to turn him over because she doesn’t want Damone to go to prison. She loves him and feels she needs him. Ruby still refrains from saying anything.

They got a hit at the water. It was all the evidence that Ruby and Damone tried to destroy the evidence. Voight gives Kiana some reassurance after he knows she’s struggling.

They go to the club and arrest Damone and Ruby. Damone brags about his lawyer getting him out in days. They tell him that they found the evidence, and he’s still threatening to have their badges and that he’ll be out in no time.

Kiana has to arrest Ruby, too.

At the end of the shift, Kiana gets back into the car and listens to her mother’s message again. Her mother claims that she’s trying to turn a new leaf and wants her to come to dinner on Sunday. She finally calls her mother back.

