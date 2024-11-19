Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 8 Spoilers: Can Torres Redeem Himself in Fall Finale?

Oh, it’s going to be a hellstorm!

Everyone in the Intelligence Unit has flubbed up in some capacity, and this time around, Torres will be in the hot seat on Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 8.

The fall finale promises to be an adrenaline-fueled, stressful affair, and we can only hope they won’t leave us on a cliffhanger that’ll have us on edge until the series returns.

A Mediocre Episode Still Set Up a Strong Fall Finale

But it wouldn’t be surprising if they do, and we’ll spend some of the holidays pondering what’s at stake for our favorite characters.

We’re facing a challenging situation.

Many of you were passionate and quite vocal about Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 7.

While our opinions on the hour may contrast, we can all agree that it has set up a must-see Fall Finale.

We’re in dicey territory.

The unit has now missed a million-dollar drug deal due to the feeds going down during a pivotal moment.

But why did the feeds go down?

Kim’s Judgment Call and Torres’ Secrecy Causes Bigger Problem

Well, newly-minted Detective Burgess made a judgment call in the heat of the moment where, in an effort to protect Torres and herself over Gloria’s secret, they had to pull the plug literally.

Unfortunately, if they allowed things to play, Gloria’s seemingly calculated admission that she slept with Torres when he was undercover would’ve gone on the official records for the case.

What they were not preparing for, however, was that after Kiana Cook made a statement that maybe tipped Gloria off or made her suspicious, a gunshot was fired, and Gloria took off with Kiana still with her.

Despite Torres’ best efforts to catch up to them, he wasn’t able to on foot, and now, we don’t know if Gloria made Kiana, who fired that gunshot, and if Kiana’s life is in danger or not.

We’re all on edge about what’s at stake and what this could mean for so many characters.

Torres is Wracked with Guilt

The previous hour was titled “Contrition,” in reference to Torres, a devout man of faith who felt deep remorse not only for this relationship he forged with Gloria but also for how it could blow up in his face and jeopardize his and the entire unit’s jobs and Kiana’s safety.

The following hour will be titled “Penance,” which likely refers to Torres admitting to his previous sins and seeking absolution and forgiveness.

It’s also a reference to self-punishment.

From the promo, where Voight calls Torres out on allowing his guilt to consume him rather than being useful in this high-stakes situation, Torres is likely beating himself up majorly over this ordeal.

Because the unit missed out on a million-dollar drug deal, there’s hell to pay, and they can’t control what will happen next when those drugs get out on the street.

It’s also a big enough bust that fell through where their superiors will be on their butts.

Chief Reid is Featured Heavily, but Why?

Presumably, that’s where Chief Reid comes into play.

We’ve been patiently waiting for Reid to have a bigger role, and we haven’t seen much of him since his conversation with Voight and Burgess during Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 6.

But if you were following along to our Chicago PD Comment Section, you’ll know that many of you have been speculating about how Reid will come into play and have a bigger role.

Commenter Martha speculated that Reid would help Voight, Burgess, and Torres with this situation but that it’ll come for a price if Reid tells Burgess that she’ll owe him a favor in return, and it’ll have something to do with possibly taking down Voight or go to prison.

It’s a wild theory, indeed, but one that’s fun to ponder.

We’re Still in the Dark about Reid’s Involvement

Plus, we’re all trying to understand where Reid comes into play and why Burgess’ promotion seemingly came with strings attached.

No matter what we’ve heard about Reid from Gwen Sigan and other tidbits, it’s hard to shake the suspicions that there is more to Reid than meets the eye.

Chicago PD has conditioned us to be wary of those in authority as they often antagonize the unit.

It’s almost apparent at this point that with Reid swooping into the picture during this particular time in the unit’s life, then he’ll either be the ally that saves them in a time of need or a possible foe.

He’s active on the scene with the team as they race against time to take down Gloria and possibly save Kiana.

Kiana is Noticeably Absent from All Teases

Speaking of Kiana, we don’t get a glimpse of her at all.

She doesn’t appear in the promo, and she isn’t in any of the photo stills.

We already know she’s not going to lose her life, but there’s still the curiosity about how things played out for her.

With that gunshot that happened, we don’t know who that was toward.

And from the stills, it also appears that the unit nabs Gloria at some point and has some words with her.

Has Torres Fractured the Team’s Trust?

It appears that Burgess is taking the lead in talking to her, and it’s an intense affair.

Torres looks rightfully pensive in a still or too, and he’s certainly in over his head and nervous during the promo.

He knows he messed up, and it’s affecting him deeply, especially with the added stressors of possibly bringing the entire team down with him, including Kiana, whom he formed a connection with during Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 5.

It makes you wonder what the trust between the two moving forward will be like.

Voight is no-nonsense in every image of him, and his direct contact with Reid feels worrisome.

Another Episode that Features the Whole Team

Meanwhile, Atwater and Ruzek look particularly serious in many of the shots and seem very active throughout this installment.

It feels like another installment that will feature the entire time, and they’ll be in the field during an action-oriented hour.

The Fall Finale sounds exciting.

What do you think? What are your working theories for the fall finale?

Do you think Torress and Burgess will lose their jobs?

What happened to Kiana?

Do you trust Deputy Chief Reid?

Hit the comments below, and let’s discuss!