Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 8 Corrects An Age-Old Flaw, While Torres Falls Victim to Reid

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

4.5

We’re cooking with some gas with this latest Chicago PD development.

The best part about Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 18 is that it returned to the Reid storyline, and it feels like we’re heading in a solid direction when it comes to potentially taking this man down.

It’s such a big storyline, but it tends to lose momentum when we take sidequests veering into other things.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Yes, I’m Still Pushing the Voight and Chapman Agenda

Forgive me, but as someone who has found Voight and Chapman‘s dynamic compelling, I must first dive into this particular bit of the storyline.

Yes, it’s been irksome that they haven’t done much with the pair since she’s returned, but the odds are that those of us who are into this dynamic are impatient.

It’s me. I’m impatient, and that’s rarely the case, so I’m reminding myself to chill.

“Demons” does a great job of reestablishing what Voight and Chapman are to each other, even if they don’t necessarily tackle things head-on in the way that one would expect.

It’s preferable this way. Until they can take Reid down or out, there’s not much room for them to unpack anything else, and frankly, two workaholics like these two likely prefer it that way.

Their late-night nights at Voight’s home include drinking bourbon and poring over all the information they can find on Reid as they build up their case and work toward knowing their enemy.

Chapman Keeps Voight in Line When He Loses Sight Of It

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

And it’s filled with Chapman operating as Voight’s “voice of reason,” as this logical and reasonable person who has a hold on him because he genuinely respects her.

It’s not often that Voight openly extends a certain degree of respect, particularly to anyone outside of his unit, but Chapman has become his person.

When she suggested that maybe it was time to bring the team into the fold, it was apparent that it would happen sooner rather than later because she has an influence on Voight and gives him enough pause that when he finally does come around to an idea, it’s likely because she softened him up and planted the seed.

But the end of the hour was most fascinating for these two. Voight isn’t naturally a vulnerable person, but he is for Chapman. He trusts her with his thoughts and emotions in a way he doesn’t with many others.

It’s refreshing that over a decade into the series, we see more facets of its enigmatic lead through this dynamic.

Chapman Keeps Old Voight at Bay

(Lori Allen/NBC)

He admitted to her that he doesn’t always know what or where the line is, making it difficult for him to reel himself back in. He’s often had someone or another around to help him, but only to a degree.

More than anything, Voight has had a lot of enablers, even with those who attempted to be the self-righteous moral center of the unit.

It’s unspoken, but upon learning that Voight showed shades of what he used to be (and frankly, threatening Rollin was so MILD compared to old-school Voight that it was child’s play), Chapman had genuine concern that Voight would lose sight of himself.

She didn’t want him to become a darker version of herself, and that’s where it hits that Chapman never had to really see or experience the full extent of that version of him.

It’s a nod to Voight’s quiet evolution within the series. Chapman doesn’t want this case and their mutual cause to lead him down a dark path.

She makes her boundaries clear even without demanding them. She also makes something else clear, despite it lingering between them unspoken: she’ll be his line.

Chapman will remind him of where the line is, so he doesn’t go too far. It’s a great partnership, which is more engrossing than simply shipping them just for the chemistry between them.

Kiante Remains An Underrated Dynamic

( Lori Allen/NBC)

The hour also creates another captivating dynamic: Torres and Kiana.

Whether you fancy yourself a shipper of this pairing or you’re just here for the partnership, what they have is intriguing enough to stand out when they have moments.

There’s nothing I love more than a solid work-spouse situation, and that’s what Kiana was giving off when she checked on Torres, but also noticed that something wasn’t right with him.

She expressed concern, teased him a bit, and more, but he wasn’t responding well, no matter what she did, and it was easy to discern that something deeper was troubling him.

Is it redundant that I keep mentioning how much I love Kiana? Probably. Do I care? No.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

She’s incredibly perceptive, but not only that, but she acts on it and puts feelers out to get to the bottom of things, whereas other characters would probably ignore things until they can’t anymore.

Since then, Torres has missed a full week of work and has been late multiple times. He also rolled in with a shoulder injury from sparring and generally seemed off the entire time.

The others may not have wanted to pry into his business if they didn’t have to, but Kiana doesn’t subscribe to those rules, and that’s something to appreciate in her character.

I respect that she’ll investigate and ensure that her partner is okay.

Torres’ Unraveling is Heartbreaking (But Disjointed)

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

It’s been such a pleasure watching what Benjamin Levy Aguilar brings to this role. When we spend more time with him and dig deeper into Torres, he puts his heart into it and has strong results.

He looked rough the whole hour and truly sold the deep insomnia and shtick of a man barely hanging on by a thread.

His scene with Voight in the car was particularly heartbreaking as he finally opened up about his insomnia and how nothing is helping him; his family, God, the gym, and all of the things that bring him comfort don’t anymore.

We know this is a culmination of things ranging from his grief over Gloria’s death, his guilt that she died protecting him, and the triggering experience in Marion during Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 12.

Torres is such an internal person who doesn’t let others in already, and he’s been quietly suffering in silence with all of these things weighing on him and no outlet or place to put any of it.

Reid Exploits Torres

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

It’s something he was due to experience. He’s been perfectly set up for this arc, and Agular is knocking it out of the park during this installment. The only issue is that there’s so much space between these events that it’s easy to lose sight of what led him here.

He’s been offscreen for many episodes, and the series still sometimes suffers from not dropping enough nuggets for continuity. The likelihood that many watched all of this and forgot what events prompted Torres to reach this place is strong.

And it’s also likely they won’t follow up on it consistently enough after this.

Sadly, his insomnia and issues made him the perfect Reid target.

That car chase situation was stressful, and it got Reid’s attention. When he showed up at Torres’ home and ran down all his information on Torres before asking him for that favor “by any means necessary,” I wanted to reach through the screen and smack the man.

Reid Crosses Lines, Making Him a Worthy Antagonist

(Lori Allen/NBC)

He’s already been screwing with Burgess, but the situation with Torres was particularly gross and exploitative because it was so painfully clear that he was not in a good place.

And there Reid was, trying to use Torres like a tool in his box.

Coming off of The Pitt, I both lamented that a show I’ve grown obsessed with is done for the season and delighted in knowing that I’d at least see Hatosy in this.

Of course, while Jack Abbot has my entire heart, Charlie Reid is a piece of scum, and I’m itching for Voight and Chapman to take him down.

Everything he does is slimy and shady. The wonder duo have made strides in figuring out how Reid operates, but a massive strike against their efforts is how well-connected Reid is, and that others seem to like him.

Reid’s Exploitation of the Unit Spurs Voight On

( Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

But he’s such a manipulative, terrible guy, and seeing him operate only makes me froth at the mouth waiting for his demise.

It was amusing that Voight managed to tail him constantly, and Reid didn’t notice. Then he called Voight at that crime scene, unaware that Voight was right in front of him.

The carjacking case evolved into a drug web. Reid’s motivation was that he was in bed with the drug-dealing gang leader, and with half a million dollars worth of drugs in the wind, things could get a bit messy in the streets.

His demand that Voight solve the case and find the drugs within 24 hours was insane, and his following that up by using Torres was irritating.

But when it seemed like this would pan out predictably and frustratingly, the series seemed to have finally learned from past mistakes.

Chicago PD FINALLY Corrects a Redundant, Frustrating Conflict

(Lori Allen/NBC)

FINALLY, they’ve seen the error of their ways in having Voight and other characters keep secrets from the whole team.

Shoutout to Kim, who instantly noticed that something wasn’t right with Voight and put her foot down when it mattered most, letting me know that they needed the truth.

Atwater, following up on Kim’s assertion by throwing Voight’s infamous quote back in his face, had me pumping my fist, and Trudy echoing that they needed to know the truth to help, sent me over the edge.

Even the shot of the entire squad standing there waiting to hear what was really going on excited me. It’s growth and progress, and I’m so thrilled the series has rectified this problem it’s always had.

The Reid/Torres situation proves what happens when Voight keeps the team in the dark about important matters. He’s not protecting them by not giving them information and tools to protect themselves.

The Full Team Going After Reid Sets Up Strong Finish

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

If anything, he puts them in greater danger and risk.

Understandably, he’s worried about what will happen to them if they help go after Reid. They could lose their jobs, pensions, hell, and lives, too.

But Voight and Chapman would’ve never been able to do it alone.

And Reid proved with that explosion that he’s slippery and won’t go down easily.

Over to you, Chicago PD Fanatics! What are your thoughts on Torres’ mental and emotional decline? How will they take down Reid? Let’s hear it below, please!

Enjoyed this review? Please, help us out.

Drop a comment or share it—it’s free, painless, and helps keep independent TV coverage alive. We appreciate you, and any bit helps!

Rate Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 18 5 Stars

4 stars

3 stars

2 stars

1 star Vote

Watch Chicago PD Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.