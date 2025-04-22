It’s been a challenging year to be a fan of the FBI franchise.

At the beginning of 2025, all three entries looked good for renewal, but reports emerged that one of the spinoffs, FBI: International or FBI: Most Wanted, may not make it onto the schedule.

If that was bad, I can only imagine your pain when CBS canceled both spinoffs earlier this year.

(Fox/Screenshot)

It was a mind-boggling decision, considering they both continue to attract millions of viewers that some shows would kill for.

Now, CBS has made it official that the next entry in the franchise will drop the “FBI” from the title and go by the name CIA.

It makes sense, but it also feels like the network knows that fans of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will be scorned and won’t be interested in a spinoff after eradicating the other entries.

A Familiar Face toplines CIA

The network also revealed that Lucifer’s Tom Ellis will be one of CIA’s two leads.

(Fox/Screenshot)

Tom has many fans who will follow him wherever he goes, and at this point, this show will need every viewer it can get.

Despite my issues with how CBS treated the other shows, I am somewhat intrigued about the prospect of Tom on a more serious show.

I’m sure he’ll infuse his role with some humor, and CBS has confirmed that the co-star will be more by-the-book, but we’ll have to tune in to see how that pans out.

“When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station,” the logline teases.

(Bennett Raglin/CBS)

“They must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.”

No details on the other lead cast member have been revealed, but perhaps we’ll get an answer about that next month when CBS announces its fall 2025 schedule.

CIA was initially supposed to premiere as a backdoor pilot during the mothership this season, but that decision changed, and the show has now landed its aforementioned series order.

The FBI Franchise Is Getting Scaled Back at CBS

It certainly makes me wonder what tie, if any, it will have to the other entries because I won’t be surprised if this is marketed at a whole new show to try to pull the wool over upset FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted fans.

(CBS)

CBS has made some controversial decisions in recent years, especially regarding its most beloved franchises, so acting like the CIA is something new entirely may not be a bad idea.

Who knows, maybe that decision was made after it was announced to be in development.

There are many details in the air at this point, but fans will be watching with bated breath to find out whether International and Most Wanted end with conclusions.

NCIS: Hawai’i, which was cut after three seasons last year, had a cliffhanger ending that has still not been resolved despite the original NCIS chugging along.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

What are your thoughts on CIA distancing itself from FBI? Do you think there’s a way in which this series can succeed after how poorly International and Most Wanted were treated?

Hit the comments.

It’s like yelling into the void sometimes, so holler back if you’re out there. Comments, shares, and good vibes all keep this little ship afloat. Thanks for reading.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.