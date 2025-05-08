 Skip to Content
Subscribe

Criminal Minds: Evolution Kicks Off Season 3 With a Killer Who Drowns in Darkness

By: Author Carissa Pavlica

Posted on Published:   ·  9:00 AM EDT
  ·   0 Comments
Critic's Rating: 3.95 / 5.0
3.95

Criminal Minds: Evolution is back, and it wasted no time diving into dark waters — literally. 

Criminal Minds Season 18 Episode 1 (or Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3 Episode 1, who really knows anymore?), “Swimmer’s Calculus,” is a haunting, high-stakes season opener that plunges the BAU into the mind of a twisted killer who uses pools as a psychological battleground. 

But as chilling as the unsub’s tactics are, it’s the psychological fallout, ongoing Voit storyline, and Tyler Green’s evolution (pun intended) that make this episode sink its hooks in deep.

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

Let’s start with the obvious: seeing anything in the opening scenes is nearly impossible. Paramount+, I beg you to invest in a flashlight or two. The darkness is so thick it borders on parody. 

What we can discern involves a capped man slurping coffee and luring a stranger before spraying him in the face with aerosolized fentanyl. A cop arrives, gets tricked by a wasted brother ruse, and releases the perp. No ID check? No suspicion? Just vibes, I guess.

Cut to a beach party that screams bad idea, where a woman wisely rebuffs a drunk dude who wants to follow her into the water. 

She’s got the instincts of a Final Girl, but alas, this isn’t that kind of show. When the guy stumbles on a corpse in the surf, the vibe shifts to full BAU mode.

As always, our team arrives with the speed of teleportation, ready to unravel the unsub’s twisted logic.

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

The killer has a pattern: puncturing victims’ ribs so they fill with salt water and sink. It’s a forensic misdirect that only works if bodies aren’t found — but a cold front changed the ocean’s currents, and voila, bodies are back on shore. 

Enter Tyler Green, now a full-fledged FBI trainee (yes!) and working hard to stay close to the team. Unfortunately, he hasn’t gotten his field office assignment yet. Spoiler alert: it’s not going to be D.C.

Tyler’s analysis reveals the latest body wasn’t actually an ocean drowning. Instead, swimmers calculus — brown residue from chlorine — points to a pool. 

The unsub is drowning people in his backyard and making it look like they died at sea. That revelation alone is enough to send chills, but what really drives the horror home is the method: forcing people to tread water until exhaustion claims them. 

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

He watches, he waits, and he lets them die slowly. It’s more than sadistic — it’s deliberate psychological torture.

And that’s where the show excels: in peeling back the layers of criminal psychology. Why do people like this exist? Why do they want others to suffer as they did? 

Franklin, the killer, witnessed his family drown under a pool tarp when he was ten. His alcoholic lifeguard father forced him to repeat swim tests he couldn’t pass. 

The trauma didn’t just stay with him — he made it his identity. But here’s what always gets me: what makes someone leap from pain to replication? What turns trauma into a weapon?

This show has never been about easy answers, and that’s what makes it worth watching. 

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

JJ and Tara’s speculation about aquaphobia and Tyler’s input about the killer revisiting his own trauma are the kinds of threads that elevate this beyond case-of-the-week storytelling. It’s about how fear curdles into hatred, and how the mind builds its own prison.

Meanwhile, Rossi is having his own psychological crisis. With Voit in a coma after being shanked in prison (and then somehow managing to kill his attackers before collapsing), Rossi is under the microscope. 

OPR thinks he might be involved. And while he insists he had nothing to do with it, he also has that Rossi grit: “If I wanted him dead, he’d be dead.” God, I love him.

Voit’s brain scans are baffling — he’s got damage in the prefrontal and occipital lobes, but also decades-old scarring. As Prentiss quips, his brain resembles that of a retired linebacker. (Ouch, and honestly, same. My brain might have similar mileage.) 

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

Penelope, ever the empath, sees something different. She believes there’s an ember of humanity left in him. Luke doesn’t agree, but he believes that she believes. That’s enough for now.

The episode’s most harrowing sequence involves a mother and daughter forced into a pool after their husband/father is executed for refusing. 

Opinion Piece Romance

Too Soon, Too Forced: Grey’s Anatomy’s Newest Potential Pairing Is Poorly Executed

Jasmine Blu / May 7, 2025
Opinion Piece Reviews

9-1-1’s New Captain Problem: Can Anyone Replace Bobby?

Denis Kimathi / May 7, 2025 / 1 Reply
Opinion Piece

General Hospital Needs to Get Rid of Drew Immediately

Tiffany Bailey / May 6, 2025 / 3 Replies
Opinion Piece Reality TV

Jersey Shore Unveils Milestone Family Vacation Season 8 Trailer, but Where’s the Drama?

Matt Couden / May 6, 2025
Opinion Piece

The Equalizer Did the Best It Could With Last-Minute Series Finale, But I Still Want More

Paul Dailly / May 6, 2025 / 4 Replies
Opinion Piece

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Should Be Headed for Cancellation Instead of a Revamp

Tiffany Bailey / May 6, 2025
Opinion Piece Reality TV

CBS Made a Terrible Mistake Canceling The Challenge USA After Stellar Season 2

Matt Couden / May 6, 2025 / 1 Reply
Classic TV Opinion Piece

Would A Show Like The Twilight Zone Work In Today’s Politically Divided World?

Jack Ori / May 6, 2025 / 4 Replies
Opinion Piece

Why Big Brother: All-Stars 3 Needs to Happen

Ryan DeVault / May 5, 2025
Opinion Piece

It’s A Shame This Powerful Crossover Between Two Similar Cops Could Never Happen

Jack Ori / May 5, 2025 / 2 Replies
Opinion Piece

Why It’s Time for Private Practice to Scrub Back In

Joshua Pleming / May 2, 2025
Opinion Piece

I Doubt Boston Blue Will Survive with Only Danny Reagan

Elizabeth Lovato / May 2, 2025 / 4 Replies
Opinion Piece

Alert: MPU’s “Two Dads” Gimmick & Nikki Erasure Proves It Has Lost the Plot (and Our Respect)

Jasmine Blu / May 2, 2025 / 3 Replies
Opinion Piece

CBS’s Latest Risky Choice Won’t Curry Favor with Disgruntled Viewers

Jasmine Blu / May 1, 2025 / 4 Replies
News Opinion Piece

Kerry Washington Taking Us Back to ‘Wisteria Lane’ Could Deliver the Desperate Housewives Successor We Deserve

Jasmine Blu / April 30, 2025 / 3 Replies
Opinion Piece Reality TV

Big Brother Is One of the Most Popular Reality Series, So Why Is CBS Killing It?

Whitney Evans / April 29, 2025 / 3 Replies
Casting News Opinion Piece

As Fire Country Fizzles, Sheriff Country Unveils Impressive New Cast Members — Can the Spinoff Succeed?

Paul Dailly / April 29, 2025 / 8 Replies
Opinion Piece

Why I’m Glad Blue Bloods Was Canceled Ahead of Season 15

Paul Dailly / April 29, 2025 / 3 Replies
Opinion Piece

Why the Odds Are Already Stacked Against FBI’s CIA Spinoff

Joshua Pleming / April 29, 2025 / 8 Replies
Classic TV Opinion Piece

Finding Nowhere Man — and Why TV’s Past Is Full of Hidden Gems

Carissa Pavlica / April 29, 2025 / 1 Reply

They must tread water beneath a covered pool while the killer watches from above, inhaler in hand. It’s terrifying. 

The mother coaches her daughter to conserve energy, and eventually, they use a corkscrew (a birthday gift) to poke a hole in the tarp to survive. It’s equal parts horror and heroism.

Tyler doesn’t swoop in to stab the killer, but the knife he carries as he awaits the OK to carry a gun comes in handy. He stabs the pool cover, tearing through it to free the women and get them air. 

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

That moment of rescue is tense and triumphant, and required after Franklin crushed the pool cover remote under his boot and shot himself in the head. 

His last words, something along the lines of “maybe this was always the plan,” are haunting. Did he want rescuers to feel as powerless as he once did? Was the whole thing a meticulously staged recreation of his own trauma?

Frankly, I’ll never understand the criminal desire to torture others as you have been tortured. How is their brain wired that they think this will heal them in some way? Have there been studies? It’s nuts.

Tyler’s reward? A field assignment in Mobile, Alabama. It’s not what he hoped for, but if you think he’s staying away from the BAU for long, you haven’t been paying attention. This is his origin story, and I’m here for it. 

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

Still, it begs the question: how might Tyler find his way back to Quantico? His inside knowledge of Voit, his potential as an analyst-turned-agent, and his proven instincts in the field might work in his favor. 

Add in the fact that Rossi is under scrutiny with OPR breathing down his neck or the possibility that the team might soon face emotional upheaval they didn’t plan for and suddenly, having someone like Tyler close feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity — even if the FBI isn’t ready to admit it yet.

Rossi, too, has a small win. He discovers Voit had stashed a shank in the laundry room — a detail that clears some suspicion but doesn’t fully exonerate him. Still, it’s momentum.

Emily points out that Franklin’s comment, that this was all part of the plan, helped them uncover another clue: Franklin had been uploading torture videos using encrypted codecs. 

It’s eerily similar to the methods Voit and his network once used. And let’s be honest, there’s no way Voit’s network just disbanded because he’s in a coma. 

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

These guys aren’t influencers who log off when things get rough — they’re darkness junkies. Torture and death are their brand. That chilling breadcrumb is almost certainly the throughline for the season ahead, and it means one thing: Voit isn’t going anywhere.

And just when you think the episode is over, it hits you with a brutal closing shot. 

Voit, the puppy-eyed coma patient Penelope has been sitting with, suddenly wakes and begins strangling a nurse. No alarms, no monitors. Just pure, calculated violence. Whatever he is, he’s back. But seriously. Would any of you have gone into that room with one of his arms unrestrained??

Welcome to Criminal Minds Season 18. It’s going to be a ride.

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.
Say something in the comments, share if you’re moved to, and keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.

What Part of the Criminal Minds: Evolution Premiere Interested You Most?
Vote
×

Watch Criminal Minds Online

Posted on Published:

TVF Author Image
By Author Carissa Pavlica

TV Fanatic's owner and Editor-in-Chief has a background in HR and office management. Carissa pivoted careers in 2009 when her love of TV and writing converged. She's written for many TV and entertainment sites, including SheKnows, EW as a Contributor, TVOvermind, CliqueClack, and Collider, before ...more

Categories Reviews

Most Commented

Reviews

Criminal Minds: Evolution Kicks Off Season 3 With a Killer Who Drowns in Darkness

Carissa Pavlica / May 8, 2025
Reviews

Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 20 Benches Half of Intelligence But Highlights Ruzek Well

Jasmine Blu / May 8, 2025
Reviews

Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 20 Puts 51 Through the Ringer — And Not Just From the Heat

Carissa Pavlica / May 7, 2025
Reviews

One Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 20 Story Is Perfect While Another Gets The Short End of The Stick

Jack Ori / May 7, 2025
News

NCIS Tuesday, Y: Marshals & Boston Blue: CBS Packs 2025-26 Season With Franchise Firepower

Carissa Pavlica / May 7, 2025 / 5 Replies

Sharing is Caring

Help spread the word. You're awesome for doing it!