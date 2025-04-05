Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 4-07-25: Two Salem Divas Return While The EJ Mystery Heats Up!

It’s been a long time since I’ve been this hyped (or excited at all) about a Days of Our Lives promo.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-07-25 promise two big returns.

Two ladies with big egos and no filter means some of the biggest drama Salem has had in a long time, and with EJ in a coma, accusations are flying around, too. Let’s go!

Hurricane Sami Touches Down… But Could She Be A Killer?

I have to admit that ever since I learned Sami would be flying back into town, I’ve wondered if she could be responsible for EJ’s coma.

Sami isn’t exactly a bastion of self-control, and Days of Our Lives has hit us over the head for the last month or so that when Sami finds out Belle has been sleeping with EJ, things will get crazy fast.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-07-25 show Sami making her grand entrance into EJ’s hospital room, only to find Belle by his bedside.

This is not going to be a happy reunion, not by a long shot.

I don’t get why Sami would care or want EJ.

She broke up with him a long time ago when she got sick of his latest attempt at controlling her, and as Johnny will be all too happy to remind her, the guy’s a rapist who ruined her life.

Sami will talk to Johnny about that. The 60th anniversary video promised it a long time ago.

But from Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-07-25, it looks like her first priority is to mark her territory.

Sami/Belle drama is always great, but I wish these two would be on the same side for once, even temporarily.

It always ends up being the same argument about how Sami sold Belle on the black market when she was a baby.

If there’s one thing I could change about Days of Our Lives, it’s this tendency for Salem residents to have a memorized list of grievances that they whip out whenever the occasion demands it.

Gabi’s probably the worst offender in that regard, but Sami started the trend with 30 years worth of that speech about how angry she is that she walked in on John and Marlena in the conference room.

I love Sami, but I’m glad she isn’t still complaining about that.

Oddly, Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 4-07-25 Don’t Say Anything About John

Days of Our Lives often balances way too many stories, and some weeks some get lost in the shuffle.

Right now, John’s final story is one of them. His funeral won’t be until June, but that doesn’t mean we want to be left hanging for weeks about what Rosebud means or anything else related to this story.

On the other hand, stretching this out means we get more of Sami, which is always a good thing.

She’ll be at the funeral in June (and hopefully not weaving that story about John and Marlena and the conference room table into a eulogy!) I can’t wait to find out what trouble she stirs up between now and then.

The EJ Mystery Continues To Heat Up

This is one of the best mysteries we’ve had in years.

Days of Our Lives has already given us a ton of plausible suspects, with more to come, and Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-07-25 promise some major movement forward.

I’m pretty sure the first step is to ensure Gabi is falsely accused (again!)

It’s annoying that ever since she got out of jail for the murder she did commit, Gabi keeps getting blamed for ones that have nothing to do with her.

You’d think she would have learned her lesson about loudly proclaiming she wants to kill somebody by now.

Sadly, she didn’t. She said it to Rafe and then she said similar things to Leo before demanding he not quote her.

Gabi certainly knows how to get herself in trouble, and this time will be especially heartbreaking.

It was bad enough that she was separated from true love (at the time), Stefan, for a year when she was arrested for Li Shin’s murder.

But this time, JJ is the lead investigator — and I wouldn’t be surprised if Days of Our Lives went the unrealistic but highly entertaining route of forcing him to arrest his own girlfriend.

Talk about putting a wedge between a couple! That’ll make for fantastic drama, much better than that stupid off-screen night of dubious consent between JJ and Lani last time around.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also promise that Gabi and Kristen will hurl insults and accusations at each other.

This should be fun! Hopefully, it stays a war of words, though. I’m not a fan of the hair-pulling catfights that too often happen in Salem.

This fight might lead to a breakthrough, though, because Gabi is supposed to remember the night of the shooting.

I bet anything it’ll be like the Charlie Dale situation, with Gabi having headed to the mansion planning to end EJ, only to find someone beat her to it.

If that’s the case, she can’t be too mad at JJ for thinking she did it. If this theory is true, the only reason she didn’t is that her timing was off.

Vivian Is Also Back In Salem

Vivian and Sami in the same week — how did we get so lucky?

These characters are very much love ’em or hate them, so I understand if some people are cursing at their screens right now.

But I’m definitely on the love side of that line. Vivian Alamain is my favorite villainess. She has a perfect blend of culture and cold, selfish calculation.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem that Ivan is coming back with her this time. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-07-25 only mention Vivian.

I’ll take it, though. Vivian wants what she thinks is hers — a stake in Titan she helped engineer by providing Philip with that forged letter from Victor.

Vivian can do a lot of damage if she doesn’t get what she wants, and she’s still waiting for Philip to call her “Mom” on top of being determined to steal Titan. Philip had better watch out before she turns on him!

Vivian’s first stop will be the Kiriakis mansion, where she plans to annoy Kate.

This will be must-see TV — Kate/Vivian fights always are.

The Philip Lie Story Continues To Be Another Front Burner, But Is It Totally Separate From EJ Getting Shot?

Vivian’s visit has to do with the forgery, not with EJ’s murder… or are these two connected?

Philip and Xander have been planning a hostile takeover and merger to get DImera Enterprises for themselves, and they need as many board votes as they can get to accomplish that.

EJ being out of commission means one less vote against the acquisition.

I don’t think Philip or Xander shot EJ as part of their business plan, but I wouldn’t put it past Vivian to do that in order to “help” Philip.

Plus, while Vivian wouldn’t care about Kate’s other kids, she DOES harbor the delusion that Philip is hers. So if she heard that EJ threatened Philip, there’s no telling what she might have done.

That said, there are several Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-07-25 about this story that don’t involve the EJ shooting plot.

Xander and Philip will prep for their big move, Alex will be asked to choose a side, and Sarah will continue lying to Xander about Philip’s secret.

More Trouble Ahead For Holly And Doug III

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-07-25 say that Tate will see Doug III come out of Holly’s bedroom and jump to the wrong conclusion.

Ugh. Dude, she broke up with you because of your lack of boundaries, so what she does now is none of your business.

It’s a shame that Tate is going in this ridiculous direction. I used to love the idea of him and Holly before he started acting like it’s his job to make decisions for Holly.

Doesn’t he have a baby on the way to worry about? He also has a grandfather who is missing and a grandmother with leukemia — surely some of these issues are just as important as finding out the latest on Holly’s relationship with Doug III.

What Are Your Favorite Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 4-07-25?

Over to you, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

What spoilers are you most excited about?

Vote in our poll for your favorite and hit the comments to share your thoughts!

