Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 4-14-25: Sami Kisses the Wrong Guy (Again), Xander’s World Comes Crashing Down, and More Suspects on the Hot Seat

Sami might think she’s got a handle on her past now that she’s in therapy, but she wouldn’t be who she is if she were right about that!

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-14-25 have Sami jumping into a kiss with another one of her exes.

We’ve been here before, many times, and it remains to be seen if Sami’s new attitude will make any difference to the fallout.

Yes, Sami Kisses Rafe Again, and This Can’t Possibly End Well

Technically, Rafe is single, and as far as we know, so is Sami.

Still, this is a bad idea. Rafe isn’t like EJ — he’s a decent guy, and he and Sami were a strong couple once.

Unfortunately, he just got out of a relationship with Jada, and that breakup is the definition of a split for the sake of drama!

They’re only apart because Rafe is mad that Jada didn’t realize the doppelganger that broke her heart wasn’t the real him.

That’s why she moved on with Shawn, but Mr. Stubborn is refusing to acknowledge that… so far, anyway.

So, naturally, the day after Rafe and Sami lock lips, Jada will finally straighten things out with Rafe.

If everyone could be mature, this wouldn’t be a soap opera.

Still, Rafe should admit to Jada that he kissed (or went further, if he did) with Sami and take it from there.

She might think they’re even now since she slept with Shawn or she might be the next one to be furious, but at least someone would be honest in that scenario. That makes it less likely to happen.

This story is irritating because it’s a rerun — Rafe ruined things with Hope when he randomly slept with Sami during one of her previous visits.

Hopefully, it’ll be handled better this time, though I’m not holding my breath for that.

Xander’s World Comes Crashing Down Thanks To Vivian

Vivian intends to spread chaos wherever she can, in the way that only she can do.

I’m more convinced than ever that Fiona was an imitation of Vivian. Last time, Fiona spilled the beans about the forged document. This time, Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-14-25 say that Vivian will.

Philip and Kate called her bluff on Friday and that seems to be a really bad idea, because the Days of Our Lives spoiler video shows Vivian telling Xander the truth.

This is yet another case where someone shouldn’t believe the messenger. It happens Vivian is telling the truth for once, but why would Xander — or anyone — believe her?

I’m not sure what spilling gets her, besides some delicious soapy drama for her to feed off of, but she’ll tell anyway, and Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-14-25 suggest that Xander will take her word for it.

Xander’s world will come crashing down, but will he learn about Sarah’s role in this mess? According to spoilers, Sarah is confessing to Maggie at the same time as the truth comes out.

Xander is Far From Vivian’s Only Victim

Vivian’s going to butt heads with a few enemies this week.

For one thing, Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-14-25 promise she’ll get into it with Gabi.

This should be interesting, considering Gabi is one of the top suspects in EJ’s shooting — could Vivian accidentally reveal that she is responsible?

That would be the type of plot twist Days of Our Lives is famous for, though it’s not much of a twist when you can see it coming from a mile away.

Maggie and Vivian will be a lot more fun!

According to the spoiler video, Maggie demands that “that vampire” be out of her house by the time she returns, but we know that’s not going to happen.

Vivian will probably try to blackmail Philip into letting her stay, though if that’s the case, she’ll give up her leverage when she tells Xander the truth.

Still, Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-14-25 promise that Philip will feel the pressure when Vivian and Maggie begin making opposite demands of him.

I can’t wait for Philip to squirm a bit. He deserves it.

Oddly, there’s one person not on Vivian’s list, at least in the spoilers: Kate.

Kate hates Vivian, and she was recently talking to someone about how things went down last time, with her shooting Vivian after Vivian tried to bury her alive.

Kate already confronted Vivian with Philip earlier, but that doesn’t mean she’s done.

I wonder how far it will go. If Kate does shoot Vivian or otherwise get violent with her, it raises the question of whether she could have done the same with EJ.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 4-14-25 Suggest That JJ and Gabi’s Relationship Will Implode Over His Suspicions

JJ and Gabi’s dilemma is predictable and compelling at the same time.

JJ has every reason to suspect Gabi, which means that, since this is Salem, she is 100% innocent.

Yes, even though she keeps having flashbacks of bringing a gun to the door at the Dimera mansion.

JJ’s only real evidence is that Gabi wasn’t home at the time of the shooting and almost shot EJ a few weeks before.

It’s all circumstantial, and Gabi will likely whip out an alibi when JJ confronts her, which will make him feel stupid.

I’m almost as sure she’ll be cleared by the end of the week as I am that this will be the end of JJ and Gabi’s relationship, at least for a while.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-14-25 say that on Friday, JJ and Shawn will have Melinda Trask on the hot seat, so they probably realize Gabi was a dead end.

Of course, this could be a total misdirection, with the cops calling Melinda in over that stupid necklace (by the way, where is Doug III while all these CEO wars are happening in the Kiriakis living room?), but I’m hoping it has to do with Ava having thrown away Melinda’s gun before she left.

More Heartbreak For Marlena as Steve Hits A Dead End

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-14-25 say that Steve and Marlena will “spar” with Orpheus. I fully expect this to be a battle of wits, not brawn.

Orpheus enjoys tormenting his enemies with puzzles. One of the only good parts of that ridiculous story with the orchard was Orpheus offering cryptic clues as to where he was holding Kayla and Marlena.

This time is sadder, though, because John isn’t fake-dead. He is dead, and it’s only a matter of time before our on-screen friends catch up with what we’ve all known since Drake Hogestyn’s death.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-14-25 have Steve telling Marlena that they’ve hit a dead end and have to go home, but I’m sure Marlena will not agree to do that.

Over to you, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

What spoilers look best to you? What are your thoughts and theories about them?

Hit the comments with your thoughts, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite spoilers in our poll.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

