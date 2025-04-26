Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 4-28-25 Promise Crazy Plans, Family Loyalty, And Hope In The Middle Of Devastation

Brace yourself, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

It’s May Sweeps and the new writers’ first whole week, and that combination will be intense.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-28-25 promise a lot of heartbreak and a huge story for one legacy character that should lead to Bo and Hope’s return.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Johnny Is Finally Honest, Breaking Chanel’s Heart

This devastation was predictable, given where the story was going, but it’s still heartbreaking.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-28-25 have Chanel breaking down in tears once Johnny finally admits the truth: he doesn’t want to adopt Tate and Sophia’s baby after all.

Johnny’s reluctance is a variation on that silly JJ and Paige story, in which JJ was afraid that if he touched Paige, he’d force himself on her because he was related to Jack.

Similarly, Johnny fears he has some sort of evil gene courtesy of EJ, so he is backing away from fatherhood to protect the baby.

Fortunately, he’s supposed to discuss this with Marlena (who is finally back from Estonia). However, it seems like that’ll be too little too late — if he even listens to her.

Johnny’s decision will affect a number of lives. To be clear, he’s doing the right thing by approaching adoption thoughtfully and not going ahead until he feels ready, but that doesn’t mean other people won’t see it as selfish.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

I feel especially bad for Chanel.

She was so excited and was making all these plans, and I suspect she’d already fallen in love with the baby.

Sophia and Tate made a lot of effort to get Amy Choi to agree to this adoption, but for what? Johnny rejected them after all that.

I don’t understand why Sophia doesn’t go to an adoption agency. It shouldn’t be Johnny/Chanel or nobody.

But that’s not how things work in Salem. Salem logic dictates that if Johnny and Chanel can’t adopt the baby, Tate and Sophia will have to raise the child themselves.

(Peacock/Screenshot)

Tate’s Latest Move Is The One Days of Our Lives Spoiler For The Week of 4-28-25 That I Could Do Without

The spoiler video has Tate knocking on the door and punching Johnny in the nose.

If we needed any more proof that Tate is an abuser waiting to explode on his victim, this is it.

His attempts to control Holly and interfere with her friendship with Doug III were bad enough.

Punching Johnny will not solve anything and will definitely not make him more comfortable with the idea of becoming a parent.

Tate’s behavior makes him increasingly unlikable. I know punching people is a soap thing, but I hate it.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Doug III is supposed to be in hot water, too, and I wonder if Tate is to blame for that.

Maggie’s back in the mansion, so I suppose she could find out about him staying there. But I’m inclined to be suspicious.

I’m glad Doug III is finally back, though. That entire storyline disappeared for a couple of weeks and I was wondering if he had fallen into the black hole by that mailbox Don Craig never came back from!

Is EJ Really A Changed Man?

EJ has been telling anyone who will listen that he no longer wants his legacy to be wanton cruelty and that he wants to be a softer, gentler person, the kind of man his son would be proud to call Dad.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

I’m not sure I buy that.

EJ might be playing everyone and waiting for the right time to strike. Even if he does intend to be a different sort of man, when the chips are down, he’ll be tempted to go back to his old ways.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-28-25 say that EJ asks Rita to do an errand for him.

That makes me more than a little suspicious. Rita is the perfect Dimera henchwoman, doing whatever violent thing is necessary to clean up EJ’s messes.

The fact that EJ has a job for her to do certainly suggests that he’s up to no good.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Wait… Is Johnny The Shooter?

It’s hard to tell from the spoiler video whether Susan is having a vision or someone is imagining Johnny pointing his gun at EJ.

Either way, there’s black-and-white footage of Johnny walking into the mansion and pointing the gun at EJ, but it doesn’t add up.



We know that Roman came back with Johnny’s gun and that both of them keep having flashbacks that are designed to make them look guilty.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Besides, why would Days of Our Lives reveal the shooter this early, especially when the story is supposed to last through the summer?

Johnny is probably next in line to get arrested for a crime he didn’t commit, but I doubt he actually pulled the trigger.

JJ Isn’t The Only One Who Thinks Gabi Did It

Like Johnny, Gabi is getting a lot of unwanted attention from people who think she’s a viable suspect — and that means she’s innocent.

The first rule of soap opera murder mysteries is that the people initially on the top of the suspect list have nothing to do with the murder.

JJ caused a split for the sake of drama by accusing Gabi instead of letting Shawn handle it, and now the two are on the outs.

Worse, from Gabi’s perspective: her cousin’s boyfriend also accuses her, and Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-28-25 don’t say anything about Javi backing her up.

(Peacock/Screenshot)

This is becoming an annoying trope.

Just like Marlena keeps getting kidnapped, Gabi keeps getting arrested for murders she didn’t commit.



Every time she goes to jail unfairly, she comes back with a monologue about the abuse she suffered and doesn’t stop repeating it for months on end.

Let’s hope it doesn’t happen that way this time.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Bo Is Coming Back Soon, And We Are Here For This Story

April 24, 2023 is a day that will live in soap infamy. That’s the day that Shawn shot Bo, putting him into a seemingly indefinite coma and leading to an obnoxious story about Shawn’s descent into alcoholism.

Exactly two years later, new writers’ material began airing, and one of their first promises was to give Bo and Hope the happy ending they were denied earlier.

That starts this week. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-18-25 have Shawn resorting to desperate measures to save the father he accidentally gunned down.

This story appears to be on the crazy side, with Shawn asking Steve to help him steal lifesaving medicine for Bo.

At least there are no detours to the underworld or people running around in magic masks that make them look like other people (yet).

The new writers have said they’re not completely removing all the fantastical elements, but they will integrate them with the twin pillars of love and family, so I’m willing to give this story a chance.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Besides, this isn’t 2015; Peter Reckell has expressed an interest in coming back permanently, which suggests that Bo isn’t being brought back just to kill him off again.

Don’t forget to vote in the poll for your favorite spoiler.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

