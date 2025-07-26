Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 7-28-25 Promise The One Story Nobody Asked For, But There Could Be A Compelling Twist

Marlena being sick in “body, mind, and soul” is not a story I’m looking forward to.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 7-28-25 suggest she’s taking Susan’s goofy warning seriously, plus she dreams of Stefano making her his Queen of the Night.

No, thank you — the devil possession nonsense was bad enough. However, there is one possible twist that could make this story worth watching.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for The Week Of 7-28-25 Suggest That Stefano Is Alive, But…

…what if it’s a bunch of red herrings?

In the past, Days of Our Lives has not been capable of subtlety.

And right now, there are some heavy-handed clues that Stefano is still alive after all.

Marlena’s dreams coincide with Rafe telling Cat how Stefano is the Phoenix who always rises from the ashes, so it seems DAYS is flashing a neon sign announcing the supervillain’s return.

There are no words to describe how much I hate this story idea, if that’s where it’s really headed.

Joe Mascolo died in 2016, and while I generally am fine with recasts, this one would be unacceptable.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Stefano was an iconic villain because Mascolo made him iconic.

No one else can do the role justice. Besides, why the hell do we have everyone talking to his portrait if he isn’t dead?

Marlena Being Sick In Soul Is Also A Bad Sign

We are only two years out from that awful revival of the Devil possession storyline.

The original fit better in a horror movie than on a soap opera, but at least it was a story about love conquering evil.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

The redux was pure campy nonsense that I’d rather forget.

So Marlena saying she’s sick in “mind, body, and soul” is worrisome. I doubt they’re going for Devil Possession 3.0 — at least I hope not — but what’s going on?

The original devil possession story suggested Marlena’s soul had been weakened by Stefano messing with her, and now she’s having dreams about him.

The weirdness has led to rumors about a possessed Marlena being the one to shoot EJ. I have no doubt that Ron Carlivati would have endorsed such a story if he was still the showrunner.

Carlivati loved that kind of ridiculous storyline.

However, we now have new writers, and I’m trusting them not to go there.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

However, we do have more than enough campiness to go around.

Susan is running around town picking up vibes, Marlena is having dizzy spells and weird dreams, and we still don’t know who really shot EJ.

And Then There’s Tony… Or Is He Andre?

I’ve long suspected that Tony isn’t himself, and if he’s not, it would explain everything, while also calling back to a story from the early 2000s.

99% of Tony stories have ended in the reveal that Andre took over Tony’s life, so why should this one be any different, especially with Tony running around acting ruthlessly in order to get Dimera Enterprises back?

(Screenshot/Peacock)

That’s not a Tony thing. That’s Andre’s MO.

Andre would also absolutely mess with Marlena after John’s death, make her think Stefano is back… and brainwash her.

I’d rather Marlena not turn out to be the shooter, mind you. That would be a ridiculous ending to the EJ mystery.

However, if they have to go that way, Andre repeating what he did when he made her into the Salem Stalker would be far preferable to Stefano still being alive when his portrayer is dead.

There has been plenty of evidence that Andre is in Salem, starting with Tony’s attitude. Tony has never been terribly interested in Dimera Enterprises, at least not in the last 15 years or so.

Then there’s the way he’s dressing — the all black outfits are more Andre’s style (though next week, Tony has a yellow sports coat over the black shirt!).

Finally, Andre had a certain way with words that communicated both evil and cleverness, and Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 7-28-25 suggest that type of wittiness has returned.

This could be a fun twist, and Thaao Penghliss will do a great job with the material, if this is where we are going, but I need Days of Our Lives to hurry up and get there!

Fortunately, there are some exciting developments in other storylines, even if this one is annoying.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 7-28-25 Indicate That Sophia Will Be Caught Out Sooner Rather Than Later

The ball has already started rolling on Sophia’s lies unraveling.

Many of her problems are unforced errors caused by her youth and naivety. Sophia may be a schemer, but she’s not great at predicting how people around her will react.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

It never occurred to her that Tate and his family would want to pursue a relationship with the baby or the adoptive parents, despite her lie that there was an open adoption.

She thought that once she said the baby was gone, that would be the end of it.

Instead, Rachel wants to send the baby a gift, and Brady and Tate want the ongoing photos that were promised in the fake contract Tate signed.

That was mistake number 1 (though I can’t blame Sophia for thinking this would work since Brady and Tate thought a stock, generic photo of a couple with a baby was the real deal.)

Additionally, Sarah has her medical records from when Sophia came into the hospital during her pregnancy… and they contain proof she was carrying a boy.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Sarah knows what it’s like to lose a child you loved, and that wound has been reopened by Rachel having some sort of connection to the name Mackenzie and Xander taking Victoria right now.

So if she thinks Tate is being lied to and his parental rights are being violated, she will take action.

Do you love Days of Our Lives? Me too — and I want to keep writing about it, but I need your help.

Comment on this spoiler post and share it with all your Days-loving friends. The more people engage with it, the more likely I am to be able to write more articles like this one.

Her unraveling of this lie is exciting. It also brings her closer to Brady.

Full disclosure: I have had Brady and Sarah as a couple in my fanfiction for three years and ship them hard.

However, I know it’s not likely they will stay together on the real Days of Our Lives.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Instead, Sarah and Brady’s relationship is likely to be a temporary obstacle to Sarah and Xander reconciling.

The sad thing is that Sarah is right — Xander’s bad temper and violence make him a poor choice of partner right now.

Regardless of what lies she told or didn’t tell, she’s scared of Xander. That’s not a healthy relationship, and Days of Our Lives needs to be cautious not to turn abuse into a dark romance, as it did with Sami and EJ.

Additionally, it might be interesting for them to be the couple that learns to co-parent effectively without getting back together solely because they have a child.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Say That Johnny’s Trial Will Also Get Underway

The trial is incredibly unrealistic, so sure, let’s get back to work, only a few hours after the DA’s mother collapsed in the courtroom.

At least they’re getting on with this. Marlena is supposed to question Rachel this week, too — is she prepping her for testifying or trying to find out if she did it?

(Screenshot/Peacock)

There’s also some nonsense about Steve being concerned about Stephanie, which likely will be about him realizing she wrote that book.

I’ve had enough of that silly story, but I never say no to more Steve and Kayla.

What spoilers are you looking forward to? Let’s get the conversation going.

Your voice is what keeps the lights on here at TV Fanatic, so go ahead and smash that comment button, then share this article with your friends so they can join the conversation.

Vote for your favorite spoiler in the poll below.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Which spoiler are you most looking forward to? Juli gloats to Gwen

Tony is determined to reclaim Dimera Enterprises

Marlena confides in Kayla

Johnny's trial finally begins

Susan has a warning for EJ

Sarah confronts Sophia about Sophia's lie

Xander and Sarah navigate co-parenting

EJ drops hints about his big plans

Other (explain in comments) 0 votes VoteResults × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

Watch Days of Our Lives Online



TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.



