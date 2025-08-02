Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 8-04-25 Suggest EJ Goes Too Far Even For A Salem Lawyer

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-04-25 hit a new level of ridiculousness, at least as far as Johnny’s trial is concerned.

The entire hearing has been a farce by any realistic legal standard, but this latest trick is a step too far.

EJ is going to try to declare a mistrial… for reasons that are entirely his fault.

EJ’s Latest Trick Proves Exactly Why Belle Should Never Have Gotten Involved With Him

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-04-25 say that EJ will suddenly declare that he and Belle are romantically involved and therefore there’s a conflict of interest that should result in a mistrial.

If Belle hadn’t tried her damnedest to get out of this case, he might have a point.

However, Belle recused herself immediately, only for EJ to go to the judge and demand an order saying Belle MUST try this case herself.

After the first day of the trial, Belle tried to resign to prevent further ethical problems, but Paulina refused to accept her resignation for reasons that only make sense in Paulina’s mind.

Now, weeks after manipulating the judge to force Belle to try the case, EJ will complain that it’s a conflict of interest. Come on!

Salem’s trademark is storylines that would never happen anyplace else.

Still, the stories should have an internal logic even if it doesn’t match real world logic, and this one is a bit too ridiculous.

I can overlook the victim defending his son in a murder trial and the defendant’s aunt being forced to try the case because Salem always puts drama over reality.

But EJ doing all that and then getting away with complaining that it isn’t fair… well, that may be peak EJ but I don’t understand why any judge would agree rather than point out that this is a crisis of his own making.

Storywise, it’s also a bad idea. Belle has been insisting that EJ’s changed and that he’s a good guy now, and she even believes that Johnny is innocent and that EJ should do whatever it takes to get him out of trouble.

But what did that loyalty to EJ get her? Labeled an unethical lawyer who secretly is sleeping with the defense counsel, that’s what.

You don’t have to be Susan Banks to see that EJ used Belle to get what he wanted and would throw her under the bus again in a heartbeat.

However, Salem residents often take the idea of love being blind rather literally, overlooking huge red flags for the sake of the story.

Will Sami Have Something To Say?

Sami is coming for a visit. It’s weirdly short, most likely because Alison Sweeney had a packed schedule and couldn’t fit a longer stay in.

That’s going to be weird, though. Sami flying to Salem from Italy and then returning home the next day makes little sense.

I once flew to California from New York just for the weekend, which was ridiculous enough. (It was worth it since it was my cousin’s bar mitzvah, but still.)

Traveling from Europe to Salem and back again in 24 hours is crazy.

Maybe I’m dreaming, but I would love for Sami and Belle to support each other.

Sami doesn’t want EJ anymore. He abused her. Now he’s abusing Belle.

It’s beyond time for these two to be sisters.

Unfortunately, Sami will air on August 5, and Belle doesn’t lash out at EJ until the end of the week, so these two might not even cross paths.

The Sami/Stefano Switcheroo Is A Genius Move

The promo makes it look as if Marlena is about to encounter Stefano in her living room, but instead she finds Sami.

Thank goodness!

I’d much rather have Sami than Stefano.

I’ve said this week after week, but it bears repeating. Joe Mascolo cannot be replaced.

I’m not usualy someone who thinks that only one actor can play a role, but Mascolo made that role iconic.

He even did anti-bullying PSAs explaining why Stefano’s meanness was not okay in real life, and his long career began to be associated with Stefano more than any other character.

It is disrespectful — and probably doomed to failure — to recast the Phoenix now, but unfortunately, Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-04-25 say that Susan continues to insist that Stefano is alive.

So Does Anna, But Could It Be A Trap?

Anna tells Tony that his father may be alive, but I would like to think it’s because she agrees with me that this is not her beloved Tony.

Anna has been missing for weeks and Tony has been acting like Andre the whole time she’s been gone.

If anyone can tell Tony and Andre apart, it’s Anna. I thought she was MIA because she would be able to do so.

Now, Days of Our Lives could be making Anna stupid for the sake of the plot — it’s done that before.

However, there’s a chance that’s not what’s happening. If she suspects this isn’t really Tony, she might say something like this so that she can see how “Tony” reacts.

Given that Rafe was talking about Andre for no apparent reason the other day, it’s likely that Andre will rear his head sooner or later, so let’s get on with it!

Random Other Salem Stories (Most Of Them Involving Love Triangles)

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-04-25 have a lot going on in the love department.

Chad and Cat get unstuck (yay!) Chad has surprising news for julie so he probably develops feelings for Cat during their ordeal.

Sarah kisses Brady to get revenge for Xander kissing Gabi. I’m mad that they aren’t making Brady and Sarah a real love story. In my fanfiction, they’re both recovering alcoholics supporting each other, instead of whatever that was on Friday where Brady encouraged Sarah to drink because of stress.

Tate has more questions for Sophia. I’m beyond ready for the truth to come out on this one already

I Want To Know What You Think About These Days of Our Lives Spoilers

What’s your favorite spoiler? Vote in our poll.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

Watch Days of Our Lives Online

