Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 8-11-25 Suggest EJ’s World Imploding, But Will It Really?

I’d love to believe that EJ is going to get what he deserves for once.

Days of Our LIves’ biggest supervillain went way too far this time, and it seems like Salem is done with him.

Still, I don’t quite trust Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-11-25 when they suggest EJ’s world will implode. He is the Phoenix’s son, after all.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

As The Trial Gets Closer to Verdict, EJ Seems More and More Isolated

What he did to Belle was a turning point, at least temporarily.

EJ should have realized that no one would see it as just business, especially not Belle, when he moved for a mistrial because Belle was his girlfriend and therefore had a massive conflict of interest.

He’d promised her half an hour earlier that he wouldn’t let the trial get between them and that he was always on her side.

He’s too smart to believe she wouldn’t feel betrayed, but I guess his big ego convinced him that he’s so attractive she’d overlook it.

Both Belle and the judge saw through this nonsense, which was a nice change of pace.

However, I have to wonder how sincere Belle is about breaking things off with EJ if she comes to his house to tell him off a second time, which is what Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-11-25 suggest.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

EJ Appears To Hurt Himself Over The Conflict With Belle (Or Maybe The One With Johnny)

When Belle arrives at the mansion to tell EJ he’s still dead to her, he has red knuckles and a bandage on two fingers.

Knowing EJ, he likely threw a drink across the room, though his injuries are more consistent with punching a wall.

As much as he’s heartbroken about Belle, I doubt that’s what triggered this self-inflicted injury.

EJ has been all about making amends with Johnny, but the spoiler video has Johnny telling him that he’s fired.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

That’ll push EJ over the edge.

His relationship with Johnny is everything to him.

He doesn’t regret raping Sami — he regrets that Johnny finding out about the circumstances of his conception made Johnny hate him.

And now, EJ has justified every bit of his ruthless behavior by saying it’s the best way to get Johnny out of trouble for allegedly shooting him.

So if Johnny responds by having EJ removed from the case, that will cause EJ to lose it.

He will be desperate to win back Johnny’s love and approval, and will probably do the exact opposite of what would actually help in an attempt to prove he’s a worthy father.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

We Need To Find Out The Real Shooter Is Before The Wrong Person Ends Up In Jail

Days of Our LIves spoilers for the week of 8-11-25 say that Chanel wants to take the fall for Johnny.

That means that EJ’s tactics are failing . It also means an innocent woman is going to attempt to confess. Ugh.

Chanel has already been accused of things she didn’t do twice, and somehow the fact that she was home with Paulina waiting for Johnny during the time of the shooting doesn’t count because there’s no proof she wasn’t at the mansion at a different time.

The stupidity here hurts, as does the constantly accusing one of the only Black characters in Salem of crimes she didn’t commit.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Johnny is supposed to ask EJ to go easy on Chanel, but EJ will likely do the opposite because he sees a golden opportunity to get revenge on Chanel for confronting him while also creating reasonable doubt.

I’d think EJ’s strategy would backfire. He’s pointed the finger at every witness, which screams desperation, not reasonable doubt.

But in Salem, it’s a viable threat — and one that will make Johnny choose his wife over his shady father.

Did Rachel Do It After All?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-11-25 finally put Rachel on the witness stand.

For months, we’ve all speculated that the little girl was the real shooter.

It might have been something like what happened when Adrienne shot Duke years ago and then blocked out the memory, especially since this sweet, sensitive version of Rachel seems light years away from the troubled kid who stole Brady’s credit card to take a Uber to the women’s prison or schemed with her grandmother to kidnap Ava.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Rachel had no real motive to shoot EJ, but maybe he was threatening Kristen or Brady.

She’s extremely loyal to her parents.

It also could have been an accident.

Rachel is not above playing with a gun she finds and running away when it goes off.

If she is involved, the truth may start to come out this week. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-11-25 have Rachel testifying, complete with flashbacks of what she saw.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Why, Marlena, Why?

Days of Our LIves spoilers for the week of 8-11-25 say that Marlena will have another session with EJ, after which he will turn around and subpoena her.

It makes no sense that Marlena would work with him at all after what he just did to her daughter.

She can’t be objective as a therapist if she hates the patient, and whatever info EJ might claim to remember under hypnosis can’t be trusted.

It’s not worth it, and yet she does it anyway. Ugh.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

If You’re Sick Of The Trial, Don’t Worry — There’s Plenty Of Other Stuff Going On

The trial will likely take up a large portion of the week, but if the unreality of this storyline is getting to you, don’t panic. There’s also:

The aftermath of the drunken kissing nonsense in the Bistro. Honestly, this sounds a bit anticlimactic, with Sarah apologizing to BRady while Gabi admonishes Xander, but maybe something more will come of it.

Honestly, this sounds a bit anticlimactic, with Sarah apologizing to BRady while Gabi admonishes Xander, but maybe something more will come of it. Gwen needling Sarah and claiming Xander is dating her. Gwen is lying, of course, but we’ll see how Sarah responds.

Gwen is lying, of course, but we’ll see how Sarah responds. Tate and Holly growing closer, much to Sophia’s disappointment . It looks like they kiss after a bike ride. Also, Belle takes time out from this ridiculous trial to give Tate and Holly some advice.

. It looks like they kiss after a bike ride. Also, Belle takes time out from this ridiculous trial to give Tate and Holly some advice. Chad and Cat taking care of each other. It’s likely Chad will be the next one sick, as Cat is supposed to “return the favor” after he nurses her back to health.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

