Dean Winchester Meets McSteamy: Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane Team Up for Prime Video’s Countdown

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Dean Winchester and McSteamy team up to save the world, your moment has finally arrived.

Prime Video’s new action series Countdown appears to be handcrafted for TV Fanatics like you.

Starring Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane, Countdown is set to premiere June 25, and it looks every bit as chaotic, heroic, and ridiculously good-looking as you’d hope.

(ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC)

Created by Derek Haas, the mind behind the One Chicago and FBI franchises, Countdown kicks off when a Homeland Security officer is murdered in broad daylight.

Enter Detective Mark Meachum (Ackles), who is recruited into a top-secret task force alongside elite agents pulled from every corner of law enforcement.

But what begins as a murder investigation quickly spirals into something far bigger — a race against time to save millions.

Ackles fans know exactly what he brings to the table: a perfect blend of charm, scrappy heroism, and just a hint of emotional damage.

(ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC)

After years hunting demons on Supernatural, soldiering for Vought, and saving multiverses, seeing him back in badge-and-gun territory feels like coming home — if home were under constant threat of total annihilation.

Meanwhile, Dane brings a steady gravitas to Countdown, the kind that made him a household name years ago.

Whether you first fell for him as the infamous Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy or marveled at his darker turn in Euphoria, Dane has a way of making every character feel like the calm at the center of a very dangerous storm.

They’re joined by an impressive supporting cast, including Jessica Camacho (The Flash, Watchmen), Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Elliot Knight (The Boys), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), promising an ensemble packed with both firepower and heart.

(ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC)

The action kicks off with a three-episode premiere on June 25, followed by weekly new episodes through the season finale on September 3.

That gives plenty of time for slow-burn character development, high-speed chases, and the kind of explosive cliffhangers Prime Video loves to deliver.

With Haas steering the ship and two TV icons leading the charge, Countdown looks like the perfect summer binge: slick, high-octane, and packed with enough star power to launch its own tactical unit.

Set your alarms now — or better yet, just start counting down.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

As always, we want to hear from you!

We don’t have a PR machine or a million-dollar budget — we have you.

If you’re reading, say hello in the comments or send this to a friend.

Every little action helps, and since we write for you, knowing what’s on your mind gives us wings!