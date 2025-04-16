The Desperate Housewives Cast is Game for a Comeback, So Why Hasn’t Disney Made it Happen?

These days, just about any show that has been off the air for even a minute is subject to a reboot. So why are the shows that we want to see never the ones getting the green light?

It’s hard to say “reboot” without expecting the inevitable groans that will follow. That’s because, more often than not, reboots are never what the fans expect or want.

Recently, Eva Longoria expressed interest in returning to Wisteria Lane, and all I have to say is, “Please take my money and bring back the lovely ladies of Desperate Housewives.”

Everyone loves a continuation. How great is it when, rather than destroying the memories attached to a show, it is given a chance to continue its story?

Here’s looking at you, upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer requel (a reboot that is actually a sequel or continuation of the original).

Rebooting a show? Trash. Bringing it back with the original cast for more of the same stuff, but fresh and new? You can have my firstborn child.

If this were an article about Desperate Housewives getting rebooted, this would be all well and good. However, this is about how Hulu and ABC are just leaving money on the table.

Bringing Desperate Housewives Back Would Be a Lot Easier Than Some Might Think, with a Very Simple Solution to Undo the Series Finale

For a little refresher, Desperate Housewives won over seventy awards during its run and earned over two hundred and seventy nominations.

The show was an undeniable worldwide hit, and people still rewatch it to this day — yours truly included. As I said, it’s not just the fans who are clamoring for more of this dramedy.

Eva Longoria recently talked to News.com.au about her willingness to return. The actress said, “I would be the first person” to sign on for a reboot.

Sure, the show did the classic time-lapse of all the neighbors leaving the lane, but that’s not that hard to explain away.

Will & Grace did it best when they brought the series back in 2017. They explained that everything that happened in the finale was just a drunken dream Karen had.

Now, I’m not saying that’s what a possible requel would need to do, but it’s right up the show’s alley.

And, hey, if they go back far enough, they could bring back Edie Britt from the dead because, I’m sorry, but the hands behind the show did that character dirty.

Besides, If we’re being honest, it’s not like Desperate Housewives would be hard to replicate.

Desperate Housewives Was a Rich Tapestry of Complex Characters That Disguised Itself as a Fun Murder Mystery Comedy Romp

The reason why Desperate Housewives went on for so long is because there is no end to the possibility of human error.

What I mean is that the show’s bread and butter was “Anything that could go wrong would and in the most hilarious way possible.”

On the surface, ABC‘s Desperate Housewives seemed like your run-of-the-mill comedy that mockingly borrowed soap opera themes.

And, yes, it is very much those things, but it’s also an entertaining dive into how far the characters were willing to go when push came to shove.

The whole premise was that we never really know what’s going on behind our neighbors’ closed doors. Well, for us viewers, it was that we never knew just what certain characters were capable of.

It was a rich tapestry of what it means to be a flawed human who is also upper-middle-class and extremely nosy.

Truth be told, we can moan and groan all day about how Desperate Housewives is the show we want to see get the requel treatment.

However, it comes down to what will resonate with the 18-49 crowd, and if a recent NBC show is any indicator, we may be past the days of this particular brand of comedy.

These kinds of stories may only be for the streamers now.

Desperate Housewives Shares Strong Ties with an NBC Flop, and It Doesn’t Bode Well for the Possible Future of Desperate Housewives

With the current state of television, many networks are trying to figure out what shows will do well on either live airings or on-demand streaming.

NBC is a big one that likes to shuffle its shows between the channel and the streaming service.

For example, the recent premiere of Grosse Pointe Garden Society hasn’t exactly been a hit. That’s not to say the show isn’t enjoyable, because it very much is.

It just doesn’t seem like people who tune in for shows are tuning in for that particular one. And with Grosse Pointe Garden Society’s decline, it’s believed the show will be moved to Peacock.

Honestly, it’s probably the name working against Grosse Pointe Garden Society. It doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.

Again, though it is a pretty good show, it’s a perfect example of why ABC and Hulu probably won’t bring Desperate Housewives back anytime soon.

You see, Grosse Pointe Garden Society was created by Jenna Bans. And what was one of Bans’s first jobs?

You guessed it. One of Jenna Bans’s first jobs in Hollywood was as a writer for Desperate Housewives.

That’s why, if you’ve watched GPGS (I can’t keep typing that out), you likely noticed that it shares A LOT of similarities with Desperate Housewives.

So, even if Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan, and Teri Hatcher want to return to the lane, the time may not be right.

Besides, was there ever any resolution to the hell that Hatcher put the rest of the cast and crew through? Meh. It’s been over a decade. I’m sure those girls have worked it out.

If Desperate Housewives were to come back, it would have to be on a streaming service. Hulu could take it on, but they’re weirder with renewing shows than Netflix.

If a return were in the cards, the show would do well on a streaming service like Peacock.

The app already has multiple murder mystery shows, including Based on a True Story and Poker Face.

We may not see the housewives anytime soon, but there is hope with the streaming options available for shopping the show around.

There has to be at least one streaming executive who is itching to see what Wysteria Lane has been up to all this time. Fingers crossed.

