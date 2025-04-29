Dexter Lives Again: Dexter: Resurrection Sets July Premiere at Paramount+

Dexter Morgan is back — again — and this time, survival is only the beginning.

Showtime announced today that Dexter: Resurrection, the latest installment in the ever-evolving Dexter universe, will premiere with two episodes on Friday, July 11, for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

As is usually the case with Showtime series, that’s two days ahead of its on-air debut on Sunday, July 13 at 8/7c. New episodes will roll out weekly.

The new chapter, created by Emmy-nominated showrunner Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin), picks up just weeks after the explosive ending of Dexter: New Blood.

After taking a bullet to the chest from his own son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), Dexter (Michael C. Hall) awakens from a coma — alive but abandoned, with Harrison nowhere in sight.

Fueled by regret and a desperate need for redemption, Dexter heads to New York City to find Harrison and mend their broken bond.

But Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) is hot on his trail.

Dexter soon realizes his past is refusing to stay buried.

As father and son navigate the city’s shadows, they’ll have to confront their darkest impulses — and each other — in ways neither of them anticipated.

The cast includes returning favorites and exciting new additions: Uma Thurman joins the series as Charley, with franchise veterans Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar (as Harry Morgan) reprising their roles.

Peter Dinklage also stars as Leon Prater, alongside Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez.

High-profile guest stars will include Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian.

Production is currently underway in New York, with Monica Raymund (Dexter: Original Sin) directing four episodes and Marcos Siega (Dexter: New Blood) helming six.

Executive producers include Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Marcos Siega.

Fans eager for a first look can also catch an exclusive Dexter: Resurrection panel at CCXP Mexico on Saturday, May 31, featuring Hall, Zayas, Phillips, and Reynolds.

Following the success of Dexter: Original Sin, which breathed thrilling new life into the franchise, Dexter: Resurrection promises to dive even deeper into the psychological complexities that made the original series iconic — with a fresh twist and a reunion decades in the making.

Internationally, the series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Finally, we have an IP that’s given new life without sacrificing what made the original so beloved (which I realize is a strange thing to say about a resurrected serial killer).

Are you looking forward to the latest chapter in Dexter’s life?

