Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 Episode 6 Plays Cat & Mouse — But Who’s Hunting Who?

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

4.5

There are four episodes left, and it’s officially not safe to breathe.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 Episode 6 is a slow burn turned fireball. We begin with a funeral and end with a helicopter liftoff — and in between, we get secret identities, collapsing lies, a possible setup, a body in the shower, and a very pissed-off twin.

This hour isn’t just a turning point; it’s a warning shot. Whatever Dexter thinks he’s doing, he’s not in control anymore.

(Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

But for a moment, things almost seem normal.

Dexter opens the episode sweeping his front walk like a guy prepping for brunch, not a burial. But death, as always, is waiting — this time in the form of Prudence, Blessing’s beloved mother.

Her funeral reveals just how far Dexter’s integration into this new world has come. Harrison brings him a suit so he doesn’t have to wear a hoodie. Harrison dresses for the service and insists on going with him.

“Funerals are hard. They’re really hard when you’re alone,” he says. And for the first time, we see Dexter let someone in — showing Harrison how Harry taught him to tie a tie, reminding him that “Your mother would be proud. Both of them”

It’s a beautiful, subtle moment. And for a man like Dexter, it’s a seismic shift.

(Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Inside, the funeral feels less like mourning and more like memory-making. Friends laugh. Ceramic cats are handed out. And Dexter, ever the awkward soul, chooses the most hilariously oversized cat he can find and mutters that he’s going to miss Prudence’s cooking.

It’s not exactly a eulogy, but it’s weirdly perfect. Blessing, overcome with grief, breaks down. “She saved my life,” he says, and for a moment, Dexter finally understands: he may not be capable of being a Blessing, but he can be a better father. He can try.

Meanwhile, Harrison is trying, too. He’s considering college. He’s helping Elsa. He’s trying to be normal. But the weight on him is unbearable. When Dexter has to cancel their plans, Harrison brings the suit anyway.

“Losing you once was bad. Losing you twice…” he trails off. That line cuts deeper than any of Dexter’s scalpels. This kid isn’t just desperate for connection — he’s clinging to it.

But even as Harrison reaches toward a better future, the past — and the blood — won’t let go.

(Paramount+ with Showtime/Screenshot)

He doesn’t carry the Morgan bloodline, but his blood is tainted by something else entirely. And that weight, combined with Batista’s growing suspicions and his own dark urges, is closing in.

Batista, for his part, is getting very close to cracking the case. He meets with Claudette and the team and says out loud what we’ve all feared: he doesn’t think Mia killed Ryan.

He thinks Harrison did — taught by his father, Dexter, the real Bay Harbor Butcher. He even suggests Dexter framed Mia by planting the watch.

It’s the most convincing theory we’ve heard all season — and it’s coming from the one man who won’t let this go. Dexter is officially Batista’s white whale, and Harrison is now caught in the net.

And then Mia is gone. (I know.. RIP girl. Krysten Ritter… You nailed the pure candy of it all!)

The prison reports it as a suicide. She’s found hanging in her cell, just as Batista and the detectives arrive. But Dexter — and we — know better.

(Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Earlier in the episode, we saw Charley slipping a wad of cash to a man at a low-rent gambling den. That same man turns up at the prison as the guard who discovers Mia’s body.

That’s not a coincidence. That’s cleanup. That’s Prater. The operation is being sanitized, and Mia, loose cannon that she was, became disposable.

Meanwhile, Dexter is dragged back into the circle. Gareth — smug and insufferable — is throwing his weight around. When Dexter follows him to a bookstore, he’s baited with true crime books — specifically one that names Doakes as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Gareth plants a note in the Gemini section. Dexter takes the bait. The dead drop leads to a meeting, and Dexter, curious and calculating, shows up.

What follows is a masterclass in ego and delusion as Gareth explains his twin-motif kills, his childhood traumas, and his need to be the smartest — and most notorious — man in every room.

So Dexter does what Dexter does. He plays along. Smiles. Toasts. Syringe. Knife. Slide. Gareth falls, and Dexter whispers, “Who’s number one now?”

(Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

But the kill doesn’t go as cleanly as Dexter planned — not because Gareth fought back, but because Blessing shows up almost immediately afterward.

He’s come to apologize for snapping earlier and shares the devastating story of how his mother rescued him from a childhood as a forced soldier.

When he says he’s committed to never letting darkness enter his home again, his voice shifts — low, serious, and unsettling. It feels like he’s speaking through Dexter without even realizing it.

And then it happens: Blessing steps into the bathroom. He fiddles with the broken shower curtain — the one hiding Gareth’s freshly killed body — and for a second, time stops.

You expect him to pull it back. You expect blood to spill. And frankly, the smell alone should’ve blown Dexter’s cover. But somehow, miraculously, he gets away with it. Again. Maybe thanks to Blessing’s distraction. Maybe thanks to fate. Maybe because Dexter’s luck hasn’t run out — yet.

(Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Except… it’s not over.

Because Gareth was a twin, and when Dexter shows up for Prater’s surprise helicopter outing (a whirleybird joyride for serial killers — sure, why not), Gareth shows up too. Only this Gareth is alive. Very alive. And now very suspicious.

The Gemini twist works not because it’s shocking — we were warned — but because it hits Dexter at his weakest moment.

He’s finally beginning to believe he can have both: connection and control. And that illusion is about to get shattered.

(Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Before Dexter took the skies, it was clear Harrison was cracking. He sat down at breakfast, clearly shaken. “It happened again,” he said.

He imagined killing Elsa’s landlord. Dexter gently asked if he acted on it. Harrison says no — but in his head? It felt good. Natural. He stutters.

He doesn’t know what he’s good for. He’s holding a fork, but what he’s really holding is the fear that he’ll never be normal.

Dexter says he had an impulse, and he denied it. That means something. He compares him to Deb — not because he’s like her in the literal sense, but because she never gave up trying to do the right thing, even when she was a mess.

“F***ing up doesn’t make you a monster,” Dexter says. “It makes you human.” He promises Harrison that he’ll help guide him — toward justice, toward good. Second chances are for taking.

But they’re running out of time.

(Paramount+ with Showtime/Screenshot)

Spatter Matters

“Cat & Mouse” marks the beginning of the end. There are four episodes left, and the pieces are all in motion.

Dexter has gained a son, lost a killer network, and unknowingly enraged a twin. The bodies are piling up, and so are the lies.

The Gemini reveal is a classic Dexter move — twisted, theatrical, and brutally timed. But what elevates this episode is everything around that final beat.

(Paramount+ with Showtime/Screenshot)

The father-son dynamic is finally becoming something meaningful.

The Blessing parallel is subtle but powerful. The emotional weight of Dexter trying to keep his world from bleeding into Harrison’s is growing heavier by the minute.

Also, major points to whoever decided to have Dexter kill someone while there’s a party going on upstairs. That’s next-level chaos — and only this show could make it feel normal.

We’re entering endgame territory. And if Dexter thinks he’s still the one playing cat and mouse, he’s in for a very rude awakening.