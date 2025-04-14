Doc’s Jon-Michael Ecker Plays Good and Bad Well, But He Plays This Best of All

By now, the Doc withdrawals have set in as the buzzworthy first season wrapped, and we’re left waiting until the fall before we can see our favorite characters again.

Of course, some of our favorite characters were worse off than others by the season’s conclusion, one of whom was Doc’s Golden Boy and all-around stellar person, Jake Heller.

The Doc Season 1 Finale left fans reeling, but anyone who has followed Jon-Michael Ecker’s prolific career knows that whether he’s expertly playing complex baddies or wholesome good guys, one thing remains consistent: his characters are often unlucky in love.

(Courtesy of FOX)

Chicago Fire Leaves Grainger Against Impossible Odds

Whether he’s a guest star, recurring, or main, Ecker has a knack for playing guys who end up on the wrong side of a love triangle or engage in complicated romances that don’t always pan out.

Before Doc gave us a taste of a complicated love triangle that likely felt reminiscent of Ecker’s telenovela days, he had a particularly tough time on Chicago Fire.

It was such a pity, too. For many Chicago Fire Fanatics, it was love at first sight when Lieutenant Greg Grainger graced our screens during Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4.

While no one could replace Hermann, not even temporarily, Grainger, who subbed from Engine 40, was instantly likable and had great chemistry with paramedic Sylvie Brett.

They were a decent enough pair, but the problem when a series brings in random characters to keep a popular ship separated is that it doesn’t have longevity.

(Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

From the beginning, we all knew that Grainger was simply a placeholder until Brett and Casey found their way back to one another. Grainger was a great guy, but he wasn’t her guy. As endearing as he was, Grainger wasn’t long for our Chicago Fire world.

Naturally, he made us even more endeared by him during his short stint when he actually opted to step aside after realizing the depth of Brettsey’s relationship.

He did the honorable thing, backed down upon learning Casey’s feelings, leaving us loving him even more.

Nice Guys Finish Last on Firefly Lane (But It’s For the Best)

It’s not the only nice guy character Ecker played who got the short end of the romantic stick. Anyone tuned into Firefly Lane knows how lovable Max Brody was as a character.

The family-oriented EMT was the perfect catch, and it wasn’t the least bit surprising that after some effort, he eventually won Tully’s heart. But did he really?

(Courtesy of Netflix)

The most frustrating aspect of Max and Tully’s relationship was that it could’ve been a happily ever after, but their short marriage left them heartbroken more than anything else. A miscarriage wrecked them, and at some point, it was abundantly clear that Tully really didn’t deserve him.

They should’ve been the perfect love story, but all he got was hurt and pain, so much so that it was a genuine relief that he didn’t opt to try again.

One would think this means the “good guys” really do finish last, particularly when Ecker plays them, but he also has a wonderful ability to play some complex characters who skew into dark territory.

And no, not even those roles have him faring any better in the love department, minor or major.

There’s No Honor Among Serial Killers Or Love Lost

He was at his most diabolical during Criminal Minds Season 12 Episode 10 as serial killer Zeke Daniels. As the leader of a merry band of thieves and criminals, he often flew off the handle.

(Paramount/Screenshot)

But he had an interesting enough love affair with Bea, one of his accomplices. Nevertheless, he was unprepared for how unhinged his own girlfriend was.

Despite being one of the lowest of the low, his romance had a tragic end when his own girlfriend killed him. It’s the ultimate example of being unlucky in love. Am I right?

Scott is His Own Worst Enemy on The Watchful Eye

Of course, he was a bit more charismatic and morally grey in series like The Watchful Eye, which saw him working alongside his girlfriend, Elena, played by NCIS: Origins‘ Mariel Molino.

We spent the better part of the series trying to figure out if Scott was a good or bad guy as a detective with ulterior motives who was deadset on working with Elena for a mutual goal.

We’re going to lean more toward him being a bad guy for the simple fact that he was a terrible boyfriend. Oddly enough, it seemed like he loved Elena even though their relationship was totally inappropriate. He was way too possessive, jealous, and controlling, and they both were a hot mess.

(Freeform/Screenshot)

But in the end, his terrible behavior and treatment prevented him from maintaining anything close to a halfway decent romance with Elena, so yeah, another strike in the books!

How can someone so pretty in everything have such a rollercoaster ride of onscreen romances?

Well before Doc (although we’re still thinking this is merely a setback), fans of Jon-Michael Ecker know far too well how easily it is for him to fall on the wrong side of a love triangle after tuning into Queen of the South.

Güero Dávila was the whole reason our girl Teresa Mendoza even ended up in the drug dealing game in the first place.

Queen of the South Leaves Ecker on the Wrong Side of a Love Triangle

As a result, he didn’t necessarily get any brownie points from viewers for essentially placing his girlfriend in a terrible and dangerous position.

The storyline from there grows more convoluted when we learned new things about him and who he worked for, and truthfully, if you haven’t watched Queen of the South by now, we highly recommend that you do. It’s the best!

(Bill Matlock/USA Network)

Initially, it seems like Güero and Teresa are the series’ tragic but complex love story when we start the series. However, as we know, as Teresa gets more embroiled in a web of the criminal underworld, she forms a much stronger connection with James.

When it comes down to the handsome, charming guy who pulled her into the drug game versus the equally attractive, brooding man who shockingly helped her navigate it, well, let’s say most of us were all aboard the James train.

They were undeniable, and while some of us may have come to appreciate Güero in some ways by the conclusion of his arc, he just wasn’t Teresa’s guy. He was the stepping stone to the guy, you know?

While Ecker’s track record on winning in the onscreen romance department is spotty, we’re still hopeful that some series or another will give him a win.

Who knows? Maybe it will indeed be Doc, as long as some of you ‘shippers are a bit patient. What do you guys think?

