Does Watson’s Renewal Prove CBS Is Out of Touch With Viewers?

Things aren’t as elementary as they appear, my dear Watson. The medical drama was practically dead on arrival, yet CBS has extended its life through an early renewal.

That would be fine, except that the numbers don’t exactly reflect viewer interest. It’s a great show, but how the hell did it survive the chopping block that many other shows didn’t?

The thing about Watson is that it’s not a bad show. In fact, it’s one of my favorite newest CBS series. It has gripping episodic medical cases and an attractive cast of talented actors.

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

The problem is that there have been so many iterations of Sherlock Holmes and the many literary characters around him that they do not offer anything new to audiences.

While the cases on Watson are fresh, the premise is considered “overused” by many viewers. So, why did CBS renew this series if no one is watching it?

Watson Took a Big Swing with Its Premise, but It Was Far from Fresh for a Lot of Viewers

A casual peruse of the Watson commentary on social media will tell you everything you need to know. The people are not happy.

I’m not even talking about the racists who have issues with Watson not being white. I’m talking about the people who struggle with the story structure.

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

When I was covering the Watson reviews, I pointed out an apparent disconnect between the episodic stories and the overarching plot. I guess I wasn’t the only one who noticed.

Suffice it to say that viewers have high expectations when it comes to medical dramas, and it’s exceptionally high for anything related to Sherlock Holmes.

Once you’ve had Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch in the deerstalker hat, there’s no half-assing the Sherlock stories.

Well, after watching the majority of the show, I can say that the hands behind Watson are throwing everything they have at it, including the kitchen sink.

While that’s great for viewers because it means quality entertainment, it’s not a good look for CBS to be doing so much for a show that is seriously underperforming.

(Ed Araquel/CBS)

You May Be Shocked to Read the Real Reason Watson Received a Second Season

So far, CBS has canceled S.W.A.T., After Midnight, and the FBI spinoffs. The Eye Network has certainly been cleaning house. Granted, some of those had been given plenty of chances to improve their numbers.

That’s all it really comes down to, right? The numbers? At the end of the day, the only thing on CBS’s mind is the bottom line: “How much money are we making from this?”

Make it make sense, right? Why would CBS renew Watson if the numbers aren’t there? There’s only one explanation. The numbers actually are there.

Believe it or not, there are folks out there watching Watson. It’s taking a little while for the show to catch fire, but there are definitely embers.

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

Do you want to know why the show has rapidly declined? It’s because Watson had such a strong start.

Watson Season 1 Episode 1 had tremendous viewership for the premiere because it aired right after the AFC Championship game on January 26, 2025.

It’s not that Watson is so bad that people are jumping ship left and right. It’s because there was an abundant amount of people watching a game that went right into the pilot.

So, maybe football fans aren’t medical mystery enthusiasts. To each their own.

The Most Shocking Thing Is That Viewers Didn’t Flock to Watson After Finding Out Who Was Cast as James Moriarty.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS )

The decline in numbers is extremely common among shows with a highly promoted debut. If you start strong, you know where a show can go after the initial decline.

In fact, Watson has maintained steady multiplatform numbers. That’s why CBS has renewed Watson despite the show’s inability to reach the same numbers as the premiere.

I’m sure that came as more than a shock to quite a few viewers, but the proof is in the pudding. Watson is a great show that deserves the chance to prove its excellence.

One thing every successful show has is a cast of actors who have great chemistry and work well together to bring the script to life.

In my interview with cast members Eve Harlow and Rochelle Aytes, it became very clear how much this cast loves working together and how passionate they are about the show.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Also, I can’t believe people aren’t tuning in just to see the fine-ass Morris Chestnut as the personification of confidence. My God, that man is fine.

He’s also incredible in his role as Sherlock Holmes’ best friend. He’s captivating and charismatic as he tries to get to the bottom of what Professor James Moriarty is up to.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention that Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) plays Moriarty. I’m so glad I remembered that in time.

Trust me. Once enough people find out about Park in a villainous role, the audience members will flock. If you cast him, they will come.

There you have it. It may be hard to believe, but CBS renewed Watson because it has kept its numbers nice, even through its freshman season. That’s actually impressive.

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

Hopefully, it all makes sense to you now. I didn’t question the renewal for a second because I am on my couch watching Watson every week on my Paramount+.

If you like genuinely mind-boggling medical mysteries coupled with thrilling literary characters, then catch up with Dr. John and his team of geniuses on Watson every Sunday night.

Were you surprised that Watson was renewed for a second season?

What are your thoughts on the show and its longevity?

Please drop a comment below to let me know what you think, and join me again when I bring you more fun questions and opinions about your favorite shows right here at TV Fanatic!

