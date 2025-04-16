Earn It: Why TV Romance Works Best When It Takes Its Time

You know the feeling. That slow, aching wait as two characters circle each other for seasons.

A look here. A brush of the hand there. The kind of tension that makes you yell at the screen — “Just kiss already!” And when they finally do? Worth. Every. Second.

TV used to thrive on the long game. Relationships were built through banter, conflict, trust, and time. Lately, it seems like some shows have forgotten how satisfying it is to make viewers wait and let the emotional connection build naturally.

(FOX/Screenshot)

I’ve always been a fan of the slow burn.

There’s something powerful about a relationship that simmers in the background, woven into the story without rushing it. You feel like you’re part of the journey, rooting for every tiny moment to mean something more.

It’s not about the kiss — it’s about everything that leads up to it.

The Slow Burn Done Right

(ABC/Screenshot)

Let’s start with the classics. Castle and Bones were built on tension. Castle and Beckett traded barbs and built trust over years.

Booth and Brennan danced around their feelings while solving cases, growing closer in ways that felt authentic. When each couple finally gave in to their chemistry, it felt earned — and inevitable.

Arrow became an unexpected masterclass in the slow, inevitable burn.

Oliver and Felicity weren’t the original plan, but their chemistry was undeniable. What started as small scenes and a little tech support blossomed into one of the most iconic pairings of the Arrowverse.

Oliver and Felicity work together to stop Emiko and tell her the truth about Dante. (Jack Rowand/The CW)

I still remember the moment I realized they were endgame — probably even before the writers did. That kind of organic development is rare, and it’s what makes slow burns so memorable.

And of course, The Vampire Diaries. The Stefan/Elena/Damon triangle brought angst, passion, and evolving relationships that actually respected the characters’ growth. There was no rush — just steady, compelling buildup. Love came with consequences, and that made it all the more gripping.

When the Romance Feels Rushed

But not every pairing gets time to simmer. Sometimes, it’s like the writers skipped the recipe entirely and just microwaved the romance.

(Disney/Raymond Liu)

Take The Rookie, for example. The show spent time building John Nolan as a grounded character with depth, but the sudden, all-in relationship with Bailey felt more like a narrative shortcut than a romantic payoff.

She was presented as the perfect partner on paper, but their bond lacked the on-screen journey that makes a pairing stick. And let’s be honest — viewers know when they’re being told to like someone instead of actually feeling it.

Then there’s The Way Home. Kat and Elliot had history, sure. But that’s not the same as emotional momentum. Their reconnection felt fast, as if the show was more interested in honoring nostalgia than building a believable present-day romance.

When they finally kissed, I wanted to feel something, but all I felt was a little confused (and, OK, annoyed). For me and many others, the real emotional pull came from Kat’s connection with Thomas. That relationship had weight. Elliot felt like a shortcut.

When the Slow Burn Goes Cold

(Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

And then there’s the other kind of misstep — the romance that simmers for so long, it risks losing all its heat.

Look no further than Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. Fans of Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime have waited over two decades for something — anything — to happen between them.

The connection is there. The chemistry is undeniable. And yet, NBC continues to tease and retreat, dragging the tension out so long that it starts to feel cruel.

There comes a point when the anticipation turns into frustration. I used to root for them. Now, I mostly want closure — whatever that looks like. Because after a while, it stops being romantic and starts feeling like a narrative that’s afraid of its own consequences.

When Romances Aren’t Meant to Work

(AMC/Screenshot)

Not every slow-burn connection turns into a relationship.

Even knowing that it probably wouldn’t happen, Suits fans loved the playful dynamic between Harvey and Donna even more because of how much they trusted each other.

Wishing for it to happen and knowing it shouldn’t is a viable course, too.

Mad Men writers probably never expected fans to yearn for a Don Draper-Peggy Olsen pairing, but the closer they became, relying on each other professionally and personally, the more my heart wished for it to happen.

Both instances were better for not going in that direction, but the character development creating that possibility was worth every second of investment.

They’re perfect examples of tension that doesn’t need resolution to be meaningful.

Why It Matters

(PULSE. (L-R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 108 of Pulse. Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024)

We live in an era of binge-worthy TV and shortened seasons, but emotional connection still takes time.

Audiences crave couples that grow together, overcome conflict, and make us feel something before they fall into each other’s arms.

Take Netflix’s Pulse. It tried to retroactively build a slow-burn romance between Dani and Xander through flashbacks after their relationship had already been destroyed.

Instead of making us feel the loss more deeply, it made the connection feel hollow because we never saw it grow in real time.

They tried delivering the show they knew what we wanted, but the delivery came too late to matter.

(Tina Rowden/The CW)

A good slow-burn builds anticipation, rewards loyalty, and reminds us why we fell in love with television in the first place.

It doesn’t skip essential parts and start in the middle, and it sure doesn’t start with a disaster and show us why we should have cared in the first place later.

I’m not saying every romance needs five seasons to develop — but if a show wants us to invest, it needs to give us something worth waiting for.

When it works, it stays with you long after the credits roll.

Earn it. Or don’t be surprised when viewers walk away.