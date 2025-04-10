What Is the Point of Wicked’s Ethan Slater on Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17?

Critic's Rating: 3 / 5.0

3

That was certainly, uh, an episode of Elsbeth. What exactly did we just watch? A lot was happening, but none of it made much sense.

I’m starting to think this series takes place in an alternate reality because sometimes the dots just don’t connect.

Honestly, the character of Elsbeth must be psychic because there was barely any reason for her to suspect the murderer. Sure, Miss Tascioni is an excellent sleuth, but she isn’t Theresa Caputo.

There was virtually no reason for the character to investigate the killer. While she was right on the money, the plotting wasn’t there.

That said, the real crime on this episode was the price of coffins. Two hundred and seventy-five thousand dollars for an “eco-friendly” coffin? Burn me up, put me in little matchboxes, and hand me out to my loved ones.

Elsbeth Is Only in Its Sophomore Season, and the Cases Are Already Losing Their Freshness with A “Rinse and Repeat ” Feel

Look, I love this show. I really do. However, just after I talked about how Elsbeth Season 2 is surpassing Season 1, the series starts trotting out some questionable episodic cases.

The first half of the season was so much fun with Halloween murder scavenger hunts, chefs who bludgeon themselves with meat tenderizers, and affluent ladies giving themselves cyanide poisoning.

For goodness’s sake, one of the staff members at the funeral home said he didn’t know what “a keg and a shot girl” was or meant. Come on. This isn’t Amish country, and that character wasn’t a ninety-year-old man.

And while David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical) did a phenomenal job as the killer, there has been a decline in the uniqueness of the kills. It’s feeling very “rinse and repeat” with a few of the episodic homicides.

The kill and themes on “Four Body Problem” were similar to those of Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7.

On “Something Blue,” Keegan-Michael Key‘s Ashton Hayes murdered his daughter’s new husband to keep him from destroying the family business.

I’m not so naive as to think that shows don’t occasionally tell similar episodic stories, but that’s usually after years of seasons or syndication.

Although Elsbeth is only in its second season, the freshness has begun to fade. Perhaps that explains the series’ new direction.

While Miss Tascioni Is a Great Sleuth, She’s Not Psychic, But the Writers Tend to Paint Her Like a Dog Who Can Literally Smell Crime

As I said above, Elsbeth has hit a snag with the story and the episodic cases. Was every episode of Elsbeth Season 1 perfect? Far from it. But they were at least fun.

Well, most of them were, at least. If you kept up throughout that season, you know I had a personal vendetta against Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 5 for being too coincidental with its circumstances.

So, when the current season kicked things off with Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building), I practically hit the ceiling with excitement.

Let me also be clear that this recent decline in quality has nothing to do with the actors. They are all doing amazing jobs bringing their characters to life.

I truly believed that David Alan Grier’s Arthur Greene did not give a rat’s ass about his nephew, and his being so nonchalant about the nephew’s disappearance was very in character.

That’s why it’s strange that Elsbeth was like a dog with a bone.

Despite nothing being out of the ordinary at the start of the episode, Miss Tascioni acted like Arthur was walking around with his nephew’s head in his hands.

There have been cases where Elsbeth’s (Carrie Preston) sleuthing skills almost seemed paranormal, as she could sniff out a clue from literally nothing.

So, it’s unsurprising that the show has been shifting on its axis over the last few episodes.

Officer Kaya’s new role as a detective opens the series up to more side stories and can expand the in-series universe.

Which has me wondering about a certain cameo on “Four Body Problem.”

What The Hell Is Wicked’s Ethan Slater Doing on Elsbeth?

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17 saw the debut of another Broadway thespian, Ethan Slater (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), as Officer Chandler. The last was Ben Levi Ross, who plays Teddy Tascioni.

Let’s get this out of the way now. I know a lot of viewers did not love seeing this particular actor, given all his recent drama with his wife and kids. Not to mention his status as Ariana Grande‘s boyfriend.

Listen, I am not here to comment on that. I am here for quality entertainment and all the facets that go along with it.

That said, I have to ask, what the hell is Ethan Slater doing on Elsbeth? By that, I mean, what purpose will his character serve?

Is he going to be a recurring character like the detectives who pop up from time to time? Or is Wagner going to assign him specifically to Elsbeth?

Or, and this might be my favorite theory, is this a new form of an episodic cameo? Now that Elsbeth and Kaya (Carra Patterson) are no longer attached at the hip, Elsbeth will have more crime scene partners.

This could be an opportunity for the show to start bringing in more familiar faces to bust crime with Elsbeth rather than end up in handcuffs by the end of the episode.

Although, I’m starting to wonder if there is an even bigger shift to the story coming that we won’t see until it’s too late.

Elsbeth’s Greatest Enemy May Have Been Working Behind the Scenes to Not Only Bring Down Our Favorite Chicago Attorney But Remove Her from the Board Entirely

If you read the article about the epic cameo-filled ending for Elsbeth Season 2, you know it’ll be a star-studded event with multiple killers returning from their respective episodes.

What could all of these murderers be doing in one place when they should all be behind bars? One theory is that they will be featured in flashbacks about Elsbeth’s adventures with the NYPD.

However, I doubt it will be so cut and dry, given the fanfare CBS has put around the finale. No, I think the actors themselves will be present.

While that’s great for us, that doesn’t bode well for Miss Tascioni. She is the only connecting factor amongst the murderers other than they all being, you know, murderers.

Do you want to know what I think? I think Judge Milton Crawford has been working in the shadows this whole time since Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 7.

The judge wants to silence her, and given her status with the police, homicide is off the table, especially after the public discourse they had during the trial where Elsbeth was a jury member.

So, what’s the next best option for a sitting judge? Discredit the person trying to take them down.

I think all of the cases that Elsbeth worked on will be called into question so that Elsbeth is removed from the Consent Decree Program. However, that’s only the start.

Because of Elsbeth’s incredible track record, Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) must remove her from the board entirely.

He may try to bring criminal charges against Miss Tascioni in the form of negligence or obstruction of justice in some way. Or possible harassment of the killers.

Judge Milton Crawford is a crafty character and, from what we’ve learned, not someone to be easily trifled with.

Either way, it will be an epic ending to CBS’s Elsbeth Season 2 in just two more episodes.

What do you think is going to happen on the season finale?

Did you find the “Four Body Problem” case believable?

Please drop a comment below to let me know what you think, and join me again when I review another episode of Elsbeth!

